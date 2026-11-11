House Dems' Effort to Slam GOP Over Failed Hegseth Impeachment Effort Is 100% Pure Backfire

This week, Rep. Thomas Massie, who Kentucky voters ushered out the door in the Republican primary, read out his Articles of Impeachment on the House Floor. Multiple legal experts took Massie's impeachment effort apart and made it clear that Hegseth wouldn't be going anywhere.

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Massie's effort didn't survive for very long.

House GOP leaders just successfully killed Massie's push to impeach Secretary Hegseth, per @sarahnferris. https://t.co/Um8tCD7EVS — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 10, 2026

Womp womp!

The House Democrats were immediately outraged (as usual).

Pete Hegseth is unfit and unqualified to serve as Secretary of Defense. House Republicans just chose to protect him over American servicemembers. — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) November 10, 2026

What the House Democrats didn't mention is how many of them missed the vote.

Read the comments. Dem base is not happy about 11 House Dems missing tonight’s impeachment vote. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 11, 2026

One of the 11 who didn't show up for the vote is Nancy Pelosi.

@HouseDemocrats Your base seems happy. 💀 https://t.co/DDmRYY9z9m — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 11, 2026

Hello backfire!

These clowns needs to be removed from leadership. They are blaming Republicans when theh fail to get 11 members to vote..... — Ali (@MerruX) November 11, 2026

Why didn't 11 Dems show up to vote? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 11, 2026

Eleven Dems were no-shows. Who are you fooling?? — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 11, 2026

The Left is going to spend the next two years eating each other alive, aren't they?

Meanwhile, there's still work to be done.

@HouseDemocrats Pete Hegseth has done an incredible job for the military and America, which is exactly why you don't like him. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 11, 2026

The Democrats who did nothing to demand accountability after Biden's botched and disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal think Hegseth's doing a bad job? That's how we know Hegseth's doing a great job.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military and the Democrats can't stand it.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!