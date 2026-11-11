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House Dems' Effort to Slam GOP Over Failed Hegseth Impeachment Effort Is 100% Pure Backfire

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 11, 2026 11:20 AM
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House Dems' Effort to Slam GOP Over Failed Hegseth Impeachment Effort Is 100% Pure Backfire
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This week, Rep. Thomas Massie, who Kentucky voters ushered out the door in the Republican primary, read out his Articles of Impeachment on the House Floor. Multiple legal experts took Massie's impeachment effort apart and made it clear that Hegseth wouldn't be going anywhere. 

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Massie's effort didn't survive for very long. 

Womp womp!

The House Democrats were immediately outraged (as usual). 

What the House Democrats didn't mention is how many of them missed the vote. 

One of the 11 who didn't show up for the vote is Nancy Pelosi. 

Hello backfire!

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The Left is going to spend the next two years eating each other alive, aren't they? 

Meanwhile, there's still work to be done.

The Democrats who did nothing to demand accountability after Biden's botched and disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal think Hegseth's doing a bad job? That's how we know Hegseth's doing a great job.

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military and the Democrats can't stand it.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | KENTUCKY | PETE HEGSETH | THOMAS MASSIE

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