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Hegseth Isn't Going ANYWHERE... YOU ARE! Multiple Attorneys Take Massie's Impeachment Articles APART

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 10, 2026 12:00 PM
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Hegseth Isn't Going ANYWHERE... YOU ARE! Multiple Attorneys Take Massie's Impeachment Articles APART
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Thomas Massie took to the House floor this week to read out articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, even though voters in Kentucky’s 4th District already showed Massie the door in the primary.

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That was a good day.

The legal community isn’t buying the lame-duck performance. Attorneys are lining up to note that Massie’s case rests on the idea that Congress can issue binding orders the Supreme Court has already said it has no power to impose on the executive branch, which makes the entire effort look more like political theater than a serious legal action. 

Hey, we're definitely not experts on any of this BUT it sure sounds like Massie really stepped in it this time.

From political analyst and attorney Mehek Cooke to a retired military lawyer and international law professor who methodically dismantled all eight articles as unconvincing and constitutionally baseless, the growing pile-on suggests Hegseth isn’t the one whose job is in danger. Massie already is.

Articles lack legal foundation. Huh, that can't be good.

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Holy COW!

Even Turley got in on the dragging:

Nonstarters.

Good luck with that, Massie.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics JONATHAN TURLEY | PETE HEGSETH | SUPREME COURT

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