Hakeem Jeffries Asks 'Why Pete Hegseth Is Still Around' and X Delivers in the Replies

Yesterday, the Democrat who hopes to be the Speaker of the House next year faced some backlash from his side of the aisle after saying that Dems in Congress haven't been making it clear they're going to focus on impeaching Trump and other lawfare efforts. Other Democrats have indeed been making it clear what their focus is going to be, and "lowering costs" isn't it.

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@atrupar Lol I don’t believe a word he says — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2026

Jeffries not going full "we're going to impeach Trump and throw his staffers and supporters in jail" angered many on the Left.

It now looks like Jeffries is trying to appease the base, but this post gave X a wonderful opportunity:

Why is Pete Hegseth still around? — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 5, 2026

This one was worth it just for the replies.

@RepJeffries Hakeem forced to act tough after Democrats savaged him on X for being weak yesterday lmao — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

The comments https://t.co/j3WmFgRqaC — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) November 5, 2026

"Chef's kiss" indeed!

@RepJeffries Didn't you guys campaign on grocery prices & health care? — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 5, 2026

They seem to have forgotten about all that.

@RepJeffries Your DSA friends are asking that about you. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 5, 2026

@RepJeffries Pretty sure the new DSA coalition of your party is going to be asking "Why is Hakeem Jeffries still around" in a couple months. — Eldrode (@Eldrode) November 5, 2026

They'll probably come for Hakeem after they're finished with Schumer over in the Senate.

@RepJeffries Because he is the GREATEST @SecWar In a generation! Come after him I DARE you! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) November 5, 2026

@RepJeffries Because he is doing a fantastic job — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 5, 2026

I don’t know. Maybe you could ask someone who’s in power? — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) November 5, 2026

The Democrats really miss their "woke" Defense Department with the Secretary who could disappear for a week without anybody knowing where he was.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military and the Democrats still can't stand it.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!