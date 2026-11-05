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Hakeem Jeffries Asks 'Why Pete Hegseth Is Still Around' and X Delivers in the Replies

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 05, 2026 12:54 PM
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Hakeem Jeffries Asks 'Why Pete Hegseth Is Still Around' and X Delivers in the Replies
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Yesterday, the Democrat who hopes to be the Speaker of the House next year faced some backlash from his side of the aisle after saying that Dems in Congress haven't been making it clear they're going to focus on impeaching Trump and other lawfare efforts. Other Democrats have indeed been making it clear what their focus is going to be, and "lowering costs" isn't it. 

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Jeffries not going full "we're going to impeach Trump and throw his staffers and supporters in jail" angered many on the Left.

It now looks like Jeffries is trying to appease the base, but this post gave X a wonderful opportunity: 

This one was worth it just for the replies. 

"Chef's kiss" indeed!

They seem to have forgotten about all that.

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They'll probably come for Hakeem after they're finished with Schumer over in the Senate. 

The Democrats really miss their "woke" Defense Department with the Secretary who could disappear for a week without anybody knowing where he was. 

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military and the Democrats still can't stand it. 

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

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