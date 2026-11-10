BOOM! IWF Pulls Back the Curtain on Even RED STATES Pushing Gender BS on Kids Behind Parents' Backs

Schools from Santa Fe to Texas are rolling out the same kid-friendly, rainbow-and-star-covered materials that treat new names, pronouns, and “gender support plans” as fun rights kids can claim on their own — often with parents deliberately left in the dark.

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Kid-friendly. That makes your stomach turn, you know?

Independent Women just walked through the colorful flyers, confidential school forms that can open girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms to boys, and mailers that coach students on finding “safe adults,” accessing hormones or out-of-state care, and even emancipation if mom and dad say no. The message is consistent across red and blue states: if parents push back, schools and outside groups stand ready to step in as the new “found family.”

Red state. Blue state. Same playbook. 🧵 Pink. Blue. Rainbows. Stars. All the cool, kid-friendly vibes. In New Mexico: gender support handouts distributed to kids as young as elementary school. In Texas: transgender resource mailers sent to students at home. Look what’s inside 👇 @libsoftiktok — Independent Women (@IWF) October 29, 2026

Read that again... RED STATE.

Unfortunately, Texas seems less red than we thought.

Students as young as elementary school in Santa Fe were given pink flyers covered in rainbows, clouds, & stars. 🌈☁️⭐ Bubble-letter propaganda telling kids that choosing a different name & pronouns is COOL. And that they have a RIGHT to these things – without mom or dad knowing! This is how a social contagion spreads. — Independent Women (@IWF) October 29, 2026

Clouds and stars ... LOOK HOW INNOCENT THIS ALL IS.

And if a little boy’s parents give the school permission, he could be using the girls’ restroom alongside your daughter. The school’s “Gender Support Plan” is labeled “CONFIDENTIAL.” Other parents may never know that a male student is using girl-only spaces. Restroom. Locker room. Sports. Field trip Sleeping Quarters… — Independent Women (@IWF) October 29, 2026

What in the wild, wild world of sports is THIS nonsense?

Now Texas. The mailer’s opening section: “What to do if your parents don’t support you.” Step one? Find a “safe adult.” A teacher. A counselor. A therapist. A friend’s parent. Just NOT their parents. https://t.co/DruZCAwgKq — Independent Women (@IWF) October 29, 2026

Safe adult.

Pretty sure any adult who would feed these lies and poisons to minors is anything but safe.

Next up: “Want to know about hormones or gender affirming care?” “Can I go out of state for care?” Texas law protects minors from chemical and surgical mutilation. Kids are told to contact a legal organization instead of arranging it themselves. In other words: here’s who can help you work around your own state’s law. — Independent Women (@IWF) October 29, 2026

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Woof.

Still not enough? There’s a primer on emancipation. Age 17, or 16 and living apart from your parents. Self-supporting. Plus a link explaining how the court process works. This is going to children. https://t.co/qmXlnhe2QD — Independent Women (@IWF) October 29, 2026

This is going to children.

smh

And the closer: Groups like these are “ready to become your found family.” The message is clear: if Mom and Dad say no, we’ll replace them. https://t.co/eJKptWMKAz — Independent Women (@IWF) October 29, 2026

They are coming for your kids. We know; we're not supposed to say that because MUH CONSPIRACY or whatever, but reading this ... they are.

This goes far beyond New Mexico and Texas. From Wisconsin to California, schools have faced scrutiny over gender support plans that keep parents in the dark. In March, the Supreme Court found that California's parental-concealment policies likely violated constitutional rights. So why is parental secrecy still being defended? — Independent Women (@IWF) October 29, 2026

Good question.

Different states. Different politics. Same troubling question: When did keeping secrets from parents become part of a school's job? Parents aren't the problem. And a school's responsibility to children shouldn't require treating their mothers and fathers like the enemy. — Independent Women (@IWF) October 29, 2026

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Parents are not the problem.

We are the solution.

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