DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

BOOM! IWF Pulls Back the Curtain on Even RED STATES Pushing Gender BS on Kids Behind Parents' Backs

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 10, 2026 9:20 AM
Advertisement
BOOM! IWF Pulls Back the Curtain on Even RED STATES Pushing Gender BS on Kids Behind Parents' Backs
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

Schools from Santa Fe to Texas are rolling out the same kid-friendly, rainbow-and-star-covered materials that treat new names, pronouns, and “gender support plans” as fun rights kids can claim on their own — often with parents deliberately left in the dark. 

Advertisement

Kid-friendly. That makes your stomach turn, you know?

Independent Women just walked through the colorful flyers, confidential school forms that can open girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms to boys, and mailers that coach students on finding “safe adults,” accessing hormones or out-of-state care, and even emancipation if mom and dad say no. The message is consistent across red and blue states: if parents push back, schools and outside groups stand ready to step in as the new “found family.”

Read that again... RED STATE.

Unfortunately, Texas seems less red than we thought.

Recommended
They’re GONNA BLOW! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Takes NO PRISONERS on 'The View' and It's GLORIOUS -WATCH Sam J. Who's Laughing NOW, Uber-Hag? Jennifer Welch Is BIG MAD at Conservatives for 'Bullying Her Sponsors' Sam J.
Advertisement

Clouds and stars ... LOOK HOW INNOCENT THIS ALL IS.

What in the wild, wild world of sports is THIS nonsense?

Safe adult.

Pretty sure any adult who would feed these lies and poisons to minors is anything but safe.

Advertisement

Woof.

This is going to children.

smh

They are coming for your kids. We know; we're not supposed to say that because MUH CONSPIRACY or whatever, but reading this ... they are.

Good question.

Advertisement

Parents are not the problem.

We are the solution.

============================================================

Related:

WATCH Champagne Socialist CAUGHT Spending at Disney and Amazon After Ranting About Evil Capitalists

Philly Antisemitic DSA Protester Learns the Hard Way NOBODY Believes He Was the Victim and LOL (Pic)

It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HAHAHA: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan BEG Listeners for MONEY

Philly DSA A-HOLES Cry ‘Repression’ After Counter-Protesters Stop Them Tormenting Jewish Business

'Hope the Gays Have FUN With Their New Besties!' Just GUESS What This Muslim-Majority City Banned

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics EDUCATION | NEW MEXICO | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

They’re GONNA BLOW! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Takes NO PRISONERS on 'The View' and It's GLORIOUS -WATCH

They’re GONNA BLOW! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Takes NO PRISONERS on 'The View' and It's GLORIOUS -WATCH

Sam J.
Who's Laughing NOW, Uber-Hag? Jennifer Welch Is BIG MAD at Conservatives for 'Bullying Her Sponsors'

Who's Laughing NOW, Uber-Hag? Jennifer Welch Is BIG MAD at Conservatives for 'Bullying Her Sponsors'

Sam J.
It's ON! Pete Hegseth Just ENDED Lamest of Lame Ducks Thomas Massie Over Impeachment and DAAAMN SON

It's ON! Pete Hegseth Just ENDED Lamest of Lame Ducks Thomas Massie Over Impeachment and DAAAMN SON

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos