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'Hope the Gays Have FUN With Their New Besties!' Just GUESS What This Muslim-Majority City Banned

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 09, 2026 11:15 AM
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'Hope the Gays Have FUN With Their New Besties!' Just GUESS What This Muslim-Majority City Banned
Twitchy

A Muslim-majority city just banned Pride flags, and a judge has now weighed in on whether that counts as free speech or something else entirely. The story itself is straightforward enough: local officials barred flags from every political, religious, and racial group, and some residents cried foul. What makes it interesting is the reaction from corners of the internet that have spent years insisting the progressive coalition is one big happy family.

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Blaire White, never one to pass up an opportunity to point out the obvious, simply wished the gay community well with its newest political allies. 

The post, complete with a screenshot of the LGBTQnation headline, landed with the kind of dry sarcasm that tends to make certain people very uncomfortable. Because for all the lectures about intersectionality and shared struggle, the reality on the ground in places where Islam is the dominant political force has a funny way of looking nothing like a Pride parade. The people most eager to call critics bigots are now having to explain why their preferred partners keep voting against the rainbow flags they claim to cherish.

Right? Usually Muslims are so friendly and supportive of the gay community.

DSA hates Democrats most of all ... too bad they weren't smart enough to see the writing on the wall.

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Indeed.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics CENSORSHIP | FREE SPEECH | LGBTQ+

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