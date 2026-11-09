'Hope the Gays Have FUN With Their New Besties!' Just GUESS What This Muslim-Majority City Banned

A Muslim-majority city just banned Pride flags, and a judge has now weighed in on whether that counts as free speech or something else entirely. The story itself is straightforward enough: local officials barred flags from every political, religious, and racial group, and some residents cried foul. What makes it interesting is the reaction from corners of the internet that have spent years insisting the progressive coalition is one big happy family.

Advertisement

Blaire White, never one to pass up an opportunity to point out the obvious, simply wished the gay community well with its newest political allies.

Hope the gays have fun with their new friends ❤️ https://t.co/OY3MuCW9Nb — BLAIRE WHITE (@BlaireWhite) November 8, 2026

The post, complete with a screenshot of the LGBTQnation headline, landed with the kind of dry sarcasm that tends to make certain people very uncomfortable. Because for all the lectures about intersectionality and shared struggle, the reality on the ground in places where Islam is the dominant political force has a funny way of looking nothing like a Pride parade. The people most eager to call critics bigots are now having to explain why their preferred partners keep voting against the rainbow flags they claim to cherish.

@BlaireWhite Who could’ve seen this coming?! https://t.co/uleOn1wfe7 — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) November 9, 2026

Right? Usually Muslims are so friendly and supportive of the gay community.

@BlaireWhite It shouldn't have come as a surprise. They've made their tactics clear. https://t.co/bqfeATvP8l — Viktyr (@Viktyr79) November 8, 2026

DSA hates Democrats most of all ... too bad they weren't smart enough to see the writing on the wall.

@BlaireWhite They have no clue. It’s too bad we all have to suffer for their ignorance. — Molly is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) November 8, 2026

Indeed.

============================================================

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! SNL ACTUALLY Makes Funny Joke About Abdul El-Sayed and the Left Can't DEAL (WATCH)

Dave Chappelle Just Found Out Charlie Kirk (The Guy He's Glad Is DEAD) Once Had His Back (Awkward)

UBER-Hags Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan Panic-RAGE As More and More Sponsors BAIL (WATCH)

OK, THIS Is Gonna Be FUN: Hakeem Jeffries Lashes Out at RACIST DSA for Cheering AGAINST Him

We SEE You: DataRepublican Makes One Thing BRUTALLY Clear to a Giddy Mary Peltola and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.