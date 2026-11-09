ARGLE BARGLE RAR! SNL ACTUALLY Makes Funny Joke About Abdul El-Sayed and the Left Can't DEAL (WATCH)

In a rare moment of Weekend Update comedy that actually punches left, Colin Jost took aim at Michigan’s newly elected first Muslim senator, Abdul El-Sayed, and his reported interest in ousting Chuck Schumer as Democrat leader.

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After a campaign defined by attacks on his faith, El-Sayed has been openly signaling that the longtime New York senator’s grip on the caucus should end — prompting Jost to note that, given everything the newcomer just went through, his opening priority probably wouldn’t involve targeting the Jewish guy currently running the show.

The clip, which quickly racked up millions of views, has left progressive corners of the internet seething over what they see as an islamophobic cheap shot, even as others argue the joke simply highlights an obvious political reality.

SNL Weekend Update on El-Sayed and Schumer Colin Jost: If I had just gone through the campaign he did, I don't think my first move would be, "get rid of the Jewish guy" https://t.co/nieueIU9Hi — Clipping Wings (@ClippingWings) November 8, 2026

Funny because it lands.

SNL makes a rare joke about a Democrat and the Left is losing its mind. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 8, 2026

To be fair, when are they not losing their minds?

@ClippingWings @nbcsnl Schumer is an incompetent Israel first old man. Blue wave is America first and that’s what El-Sayed represents. — Truth matters (@Justiceforrez) November 9, 2026

@ClippingWings @nbcsnl Why are white liberals so openly Islamophobic — Anger FM (@anger__fm) November 8, 2026

@ClippingWings @nbcsnl racist jokes are not funny — ✨️🌹 (@FARAHAHMEDroqs) November 9, 2026

What exactly was racist about the joke?

@ClippingWings @nbcsnl not only not funny, but didn't realize jost was also this ignorant. — Juris DOCTOR CJ https://bsky.app/profile/cjbsky.b (@CJ13twt) November 8, 2026

@ClippingWings @nbcsnl Jesus I didn’t realize Jost actually was the guy in Che’s jokes. Get his ass out of here. — HotPieWuzRobbed69 (@Scavvvv) November 8, 2026

@ClippingWings @nbcsnl Staggering racism. — Conor Furlong (@ConorFurlong) November 8, 2026

Staggering stupidity. ^

@ClippingWings @nbcsnl The message from SNL was get in line Muslim and know your place. Don’t get uppity. You are in the club now. Enjoy the wine and caviar. Or we can make life difficult for you. That’s how “they” operate and why so many people lose their way. I’m rooting for him. — Luke (@Lucaswb8928) November 9, 2026

@ClippingWings @nbcsnl What a dumb joke. The kind of reductive religious identity politics that America just rejected. I’m sure El-Sayed would jump at the chance to replace him with another Jewish guy, Bernie Sanders. — gay of whore moose (@gayofwhoremoose) November 8, 2026

@ClippingWings @nbcsnl Are you sure this isn’t Fox News? — 🌿Astrapricity🌿 (@Astrapricityyy) November 8, 2026

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Derp derp derp, Fox News, derp.

We imagine Jost will apologize ... we hope we're wrong but the Left loves bending the knee to horrible, hateful, awful people. Otherwise, they wouldn't be on the Left.

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