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ARGLE BARGLE RAR! SNL ACTUALLY Makes Funny Joke About Abdul El-Sayed and the Left Can't DEAL (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 09, 2026 10:45 AM
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ARGLE BARGLE RAR! SNL ACTUALLY Makes Funny Joke About Abdul El-Sayed and the Left Can't DEAL (WATCH)
Meme

In a rare moment of Weekend Update comedy that actually punches left, Colin Jost took aim at Michigan’s newly elected first Muslim senator, Abdul El-Sayed, and his reported interest in ousting Chuck Schumer as Democrat leader.

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After a campaign defined by attacks on his faith, El-Sayed has been openly signaling that the longtime New York senator’s grip on the caucus should end — prompting Jost to note that, given everything the newcomer just went through, his opening priority probably wouldn’t involve targeting the Jewish guy currently running the show.

The clip, which quickly racked up millions of views, has left progressive corners of the internet seething over what they see as an islamophobic cheap shot, even as others argue the joke simply highlights an obvious political reality.

Funny because it lands.

To be fair, when are they not losing their minds?

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What exactly was racist about the joke?

Staggering stupidity. ^

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Derp derp derp, Fox News, derp.

We imagine Jost will apologize ... we hope we're wrong but the Left loves bending the knee to horrible, hateful, awful people. Otherwise, they wouldn't be on the Left.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY

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