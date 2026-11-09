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Dave Chappelle Just Found Out Charlie Kirk (The Guy He's Glad Is DEAD) Once Had His Back (Awkward)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 09, 2026 10:20 AM
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Dave Chappelle Just Found Out Charlie Kirk (The Guy He's Glad Is DEAD) Once Had His Back (Awkward)
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Dave Chappelle spent the weekend at Madison Square Garden reminding everyone that some people still think political assassinations are hilarious, as long as the victim is on the wrong side. 

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During his Karmageddon shows, the comedian told the crowd he’d been in a better mood ever since Charlie Kirk was murdered, calling it an involuntary feeling he couldn’t quite explain. 

The line drew laughs and scattered applause, because of course it did.

What makes the bit land with extra irony is the fact that Kirk once publicly defended Chappelle after an attacker rushed the stage during one of his own performances. Back then, Kirk called out the decision not to charge the man and framed it as a dangerous signal that violence against public figures was becoming acceptable. 

Chappelle, it seems, either forgot that or decided the principle only applies when he’s the one in the crosshairs.

Chappelle does smoke a lot of weed ... maybe he forgot that Kirk had his back when nobody else did.

Or maybe he's just a giant a-hole.

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Amen.

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News Topics CHARLIE KIRK | CRIME | GEORGE GASCON | LAW AND ORDER

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