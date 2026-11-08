SICK: Dave Chapelle Under FIRE for Saying He Feels Better Since Charlie Kirk Was Murdered (WATCH)

Dave Chappelle stood on a Madison Square Garden stage last night, mid-routine on his Karmageddon tour, and decided the moment was right to confess that life has felt a little lighter ever since Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah.

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He framed it as an involuntary mood shift — something he knows he probably shouldn’t voice out loud while noting how terrifying it is to be a public speaker these days — then shrugged it off as “just a feeling.”

Watch:

DAVE CHAPPELLE: “Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly but…. I feel better.” Sick. https://t.co/3gp7eE8aS5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 8, 2026

The clip hit social media within hours, and the reaction was immediate and furious, with plenty of people pointing out that this is the same comedian who once had a man rush his stage with a weapon.

We can't help but ask ourselves over and over again, what is WRONG with these people?! Celebrating a young husband and father being assassinated in broad daylight? What happened to Dave Chappelle?

@Breaking911 Absolute trash. — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) November 8, 2026

@Breaking911 Dave Chappelle hates White people and he is happy that he hates White people. Evil. — Chef Nazty ☕️ (@ChefNazty) November 8, 2026

@Breaking911 Hey Dave Chappelle, it wasn't a Conservative who rushed you, on stage, with a knife. It was a transgender named Isaiah Lee. — Just Donna 🇺🇸 (@Crypsis12) November 8, 2026

But Kirk! REEEEEE!

This is not fringe. This is mainstream now. It’s what the democrats believe and it’s an incitement to violence towards conservatives. I was at MSG last night at Dave Chappelle’s show. I love comedy and entertainment and it used to be just making fun of conservatives, our policies, here and there, now it’s celebrating our murder and cheering about it. A young father murdered live on tv in front of his family and the entire stadium cheered for his death. I want to say that I was surprised but I wasn’t. I’ve never been so disgusted and angry but we’ve been completely desensitized by the left and how they cheer for our murder and suffering. Just a few days ago a prominent NYU professor called for Elon Musk to be killed. After the elections on Tuesday jokes were flooding X about “let’s dig up charlie and kill him again.” Psychopaths Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan joked about it on their podcast and then fake apologized saying it was “gun violence.” These people are absolute demons. How do you govern or reason with an entire party that wants you dead? — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) November 8, 2026

You can't.

@Breaking911 Chappelle changed in recent years to playing victim. He must be broke? — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) November 8, 2026

If you said this about an illegal immigrant who murdered and raped children who was killed in ICE custody, Democrats would clutch pearls and ruin your life. When they say it about a Christian conservative father who was killed while speaking to college kids they clap like seals and laugh like hyenas. They’re demons. @DaveChappelle enjoy hell- your soul is certainly prepared for it! — Ashley Valdez (@AshleyAnne426) November 8, 2026

This. ^

The double standard practically writes itself: violence against the right is treated as a punchline or a personal emotional upgrade, while any threat from the other direction is still supposed to be taken as a solemn crisis.

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