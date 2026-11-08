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SICK: Dave Chapelle Under FIRE for Saying He Feels Better Since Charlie Kirk Was Murdered (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 08, 2026 9:15 AM
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SICK: Dave Chapelle Under FIRE for Saying He Feels Better Since Charlie Kirk Was Murdered (WATCH)
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Dave Chappelle stood on a Madison Square Garden stage last night, mid-routine on his Karmageddon tour, and decided the moment was right to confess that life has felt a little lighter ever since Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah. 

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He framed it as an involuntary mood shift — something he knows he probably shouldn’t voice out loud while noting how terrifying it is to be a public speaker these days — then shrugged it off as “just a feeling.”

Watch:

The clip hit social media within hours, and the reaction was immediate and furious, with plenty of people pointing out that this is the same comedian who once had a man rush his stage with a weapon.

We can't help but ask ourselves over and over again, what is WRONG with these people?! Celebrating a young husband and father being assassinated in broad daylight? What happened to Dave Chappelle?

But Kirk! REEEEEE!

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You can't.

This. ^

The double standard practically writes itself: violence against the right is treated as a punchline or a personal emotional upgrade, while any threat from the other direction is still supposed to be taken as a solemn crisis.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHARLIE KIRK | CONSERVATISM | UTAH

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