'Shut Up and GO HOME': Thom Tillis Tries Lecturing Pete Hegseth ... Guess How That Turned Out

Retiring North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis decided this was the moment to unload on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. In a reply to one of Hegseth’s short motivational clips from the Pentagon, Tillis accused the secretary of wasting taxpayer money on campaign-style videos and then launched into a broader attack on his competence, his advice to the president, the firing of senior generals, and the infamous war-plans texting episode.

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Tillis really needs to learn to read the room.

.@PeteHegseth, cabinet secretaries shouldn't be wasting taxpayer dollars on campaign style videos. Kristi Noem learned that the hard way. This is about you: the incompetence you’ve displayed, the bad advice you’ve given to president, and your shameful and embarassing episodes from firing our top generals to texting war plans to reporters. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) November 6, 2026

Post continues:

... from firing our top generals to texting war plans to reporters.

The post quickly drew thousands of replies, many of them less interested in Hegseth’s video than in reminding Tillis about his own record on the way out the door.

@SenThomTillis @PeteHegseth YOU LITERALLY THREW A DOG PARTY... ...INSTEAD OF VOTING ON THE SAVE ACT YOU WORTHLESS PIECE OF SHIT!!!!! https://t.co/obs2BANPAQ — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 6, 2026

But Trump!

@SenThomTillis @PeteHegseth You are incompetent and disloyal so you were fired. a simple video to communicate teh President's successes to the American people is not only warranted but an inexpensive way to do it. — Rob Maness (@RobManess) November 6, 2026

@SenThomTillis @PeteHegseth No one respects you loud mouth . Pete Hegseth has done an excellent job . You will be remembered for nothing Tillis not even a footnote in the history books . Pete on the other hand will be in the history books — Chet Hayes (@ChetHayes73) November 6, 2026

@SenThomTillis @PeteHegseth It's just a way to get a message out, you crusty ass old worthless dinosaur. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) November 6, 2026

Oof.

@SenThomTillis @PeteHegseth Well if it isn't Capt. Irrelevant. Bye 👋🏻 — Pnakota (@Pnakota3) November 6, 2026

Buh-bye.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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