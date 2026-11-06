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'Shut Up and GO HOME': Thom Tillis Tries Lecturing Pete Hegseth ... Guess How That Turned Out

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 06, 2026 1:35 PM
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'Shut Up and GO HOME': Thom Tillis Tries Lecturing Pete Hegseth ... Guess How That Turned Out
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Retiring North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis decided this was the moment to unload on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. In a reply to one of Hegseth’s short motivational clips from the Pentagon, Tillis accused the secretary of wasting taxpayer money on campaign-style videos and then launched into a broader attack on his competence, his advice to the president, the firing of senior generals, and the infamous war-plans texting episode.

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Tillis really needs to learn to read the room.

Post continues:

... from firing our top generals to texting war plans to reporters.

The post quickly drew thousands of replies, many of them less interested in Hegseth’s video than in reminding Tillis about his own record on the way out the door.

But Trump!

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Oof.

Buh-bye.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEPARTMENT OF WAR | NORTH CAROLINA | PETE HEGSETH | SENATE | THOM TILLIS

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