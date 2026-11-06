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Nutball Gene Wu Proclaims 'Oppressed Non-Whites' Will Now TAKE OVER THE COUNTRY. No, Really. (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 06, 2026 11:15 AM
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Nutball Gene Wu Proclaims 'Oppressed Non-Whites' Will Now TAKE OVER THE COUNTRY. No, Really. (WATCH)
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You guys remember Gene Wu, yes? He's the Texas Democrat who ran away from doing his job and then trolled on X pretending he was doing something brave? He's also the guy who has kids in private schools who doesn't want school choice for poor kids.

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Yeah, he sucks.

Anyway... 

Wu laid out his vision for the country’s future: non-white communities, he explained, all share the same oppressor, now make up the majority, and therefore have the ability to “take over this country” and remake it to their liking.

The remarks, delivered in a calm (and frankly creepy AF), matter-of-fact tone, quickly drew sharp reactions from Elon Musk and plenty of others who saw the language as something closer to an open demographic power play than a call for unity.

Well, that's a fine how-do-you-do.

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The guy is a serious dbag.

*cough cough*

And that's putting it nicely.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | AMERICA 250 | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | WOKE

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