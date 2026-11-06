Nutball Gene Wu Proclaims 'Oppressed Non-Whites' Will Now TAKE OVER THE COUNTRY. No, Really. (WATCH)

You guys remember Gene Wu, yes? He's the Texas Democrat who ran away from doing his job and then trolled on X pretending he was doing something brave? He's also the guy who has kids in private schools who doesn't want school choice for poor kids.

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Yeah, he sucks.

Anyway...

Wu laid out his vision for the country’s future: non-white communities, he explained, all share the same oppressor, now make up the majority, and therefore have the ability to “take over this country” and remake it to their liking.

Rep. Gene Wu (D) goes mask off: "Non-whites share the same oppressor and we are the majority now. We can take over this country." https://t.co/CrxsPqlkLI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2026

The remarks, delivered in a calm (and frankly creepy AF), matter-of-fact tone, quickly drew sharp reactions from Elon Musk and plenty of others who saw the language as something closer to an open demographic power play than a call for unity.

@EndWokeness Gene is awfully white … just saying. lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 6, 2026

@EndWokeness Just found out dude was adopted when he was an infant and has white parents. Thanks "Mom and Dad", great job raising a commie. — Tony Moon (@RoofKorean7) February 8, 2026

Well, that's a fine how-do-you-do.

How quickly Gene Wu forgot his parents who survived Mao, a real "Oppressor" & fled to US when he was 4 years old. His anti-white speech is the same as the communist identity politics which Mao used to grab power. I survived communism & I can't wait to counter progressives in Congress who is selling us the same ideology but never lived it. Please donate, help me win. https://t.co/UJLmpbt8hP — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) February 8, 2026

The guy is a serious dbag.

@EndWokeness This dude just looks like COVID — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 8, 2026

@EndWokeness This dude just looks like COVID — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 8, 2026

*cough cough*

@EndWokeness Wu is the worst humanity has to offer. — based bombshell (@badboujeebabee) February 8, 2026

And that's putting it nicely.

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