Ummm... WUT? LOL: Thread of Expected OUTCOMES After Democrats Take House and Senate Is a DOOZY

The Last Refuge decided to play psychic and dropped a lengthy thread predicting exactly what life will look like now that Democrats have seized the House and Senate.

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The list runs through everything from suddenly cheaper gas to nationalizing Starlink, kneecapping SpaceX and AI with new “indulgency fees,” defunding ICE, expanding the surveillance state, and handing crypto over to Elizabeth Warren — all while tech bros quietly switch sides.

X has spent the last couple of days reading the crystal ball and mostly just pointing and laughing.

It's ... interesting.

OUTCOMES:🧵 (1) Gasoline prices, specifically diesel fuel prices, will likely drop very fast; election objective fulfilled. Under $3/gal mid-December. https://t.co/09zUP1B0Fl — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 4, 2026

Not sure how diesel comes down that quickly but ... he's on a roll.

Or she?

We don't know.

(2) For a few months datacenter expansion and approvals will be paused. Datacenters will restart after the federal regulatory sub-agency is created and a series of ‘indulgency fees’ determined. [Similar to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)]. Those impact fees will be very lucrative. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 4, 2026

Lucrative for whom?

(3) Congress will quickly act on pre-written legislation to slow AI and introduce government regulation; likely a new regulatory agency will be created and taxes assessed on AI investment under the justification of AI economic impact. AI investment fees and federal datacenter impact fees will be distributed to fungible DNC/DSA aligned NGOs (foreign and domestic) to replace missing USAID funds. Congress will skim funds as normal (indulgences). — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 4, 2026

Sadly, we believe this one. Democrats have talked endlessly about controlling AI.

(4) Starlink will be nationalized. The Ukraine vulnerability cannot be allowed again. Elon Musk will have to accept a new regulatory agency as created responsible for space oversight reportable to congress. This way congress will control the specific mechanisms of Starlink on behalf of allied international stakeholders who do not have their own space program or capability. More indulgency fees outlined for access, more congressional bribes, payoffs and skimming. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 4, 2026

Jeebus.

(5) More lucrative SpaceX impact fees will be demanded, same intents as above. An additional layer of federal oversight and regulatory agency if Musk balks at payments. All your space are belong to us, not private industry. Connected govt regulatory bureaucracy office, ie. monitors, assigned to SpaceX HQ – launch approval layer. Grind Musk down, minimize exceptionalism again. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 4, 2026

In other words, more government.

(6) Tech Bros and Silicon Valley will immediately switch support from Trump to Democrats. No-brainer. Done by December. https://t.co/YZHPxo5r4J — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 4, 2026

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Ummm ... did he see the stock market yesterday?

(7) ICE will be defunded. CBP will be severely curtailed. Congress will pass some form of amnesty legislation, no border restrictions (North or South). Comprehensive immigration reform with familial lineage approvals for additional imports. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 4, 2026

He realizes Trump can veto all of this, right?

(8) Congressional restrictions on executive branch tariff authority. U.S. Chamber of Commerce will write it from K-Street. (9) U.S. NATO Stabilization Act and European Strategic Defense spending bill likely for 2027. (10) Cryptocurrency regulation and creation of U.S. digital currency standard. [Elizabeth Warren] — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 4, 2026

Is it just us or does he seem to have a teensy bit of bias?

(11) Surveillance state will expand. Digital identity bill will be part of the Online Privacy Act. When you set out to maximize power, the #1 priority is to control the ability of that power to be challenged. The need for control is a reaction to fear. (12) Russia will be more aggressive toward Ukraine with Trumpian limitations removed. Putin’s pragmatic expectations of U.S. influence now evident. Russia will also align more with Africa, China and Saudi interests. (13) China will speed up investments into Canada. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 4, 2026

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Yikes.

All of this sucks.

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