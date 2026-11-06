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Ummm... WUT? LOL: Thread of Expected OUTCOMES After Democrats Take House and Senate Is a DOOZY

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 06, 2026 10:10 AM
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Ummm... WUT? LOL: Thread of Expected OUTCOMES After Democrats Take House and Senate Is a DOOZY
Meme

The Last Refuge decided to play psychic and dropped a lengthy thread predicting exactly what life will look like now that Democrats have seized the House and Senate. 

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The list runs through everything from suddenly cheaper gas to nationalizing Starlink, kneecapping SpaceX and AI with new “indulgency fees,” defunding ICE, expanding the surveillance state, and handing crypto over to Elizabeth Warren — all while tech bros quietly switch sides. 

X has spent the last couple of days reading the crystal ball and mostly just pointing and laughing.

It's ... interesting.

Not sure how diesel comes down that quickly but ... he's on a roll.

Or she?

We don't know.

Lucrative for whom?

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Sadly, we believe this one. Democrats have talked endlessly about controlling AI.

Jeebus.

In other words, more government.

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Ummm ... did he see the stock market yesterday?

He realizes Trump can veto all of this, right?

Is it just us or does he seem to have a teensy bit of bias?

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Yikes.

All of this sucks. 

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Stephanie Ruhle Kicked Her Day Off Gloating BIGLY Over the Markets SOARING Under Dems. About That

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We Could WATCH Ron DeSantis Go Scorched Earth on DO-NOTHING Senate Republicans All Day (VIDEO)

Not CYANIDE, Dummy! Peter Baker Inspires Hilarious MOCKERY on X With White/Black Pill Trump Claim

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SPACEX

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