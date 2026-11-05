Abigail Spanberger DELIBERATELY Blocks Records on Her Decision to DROP Girls' Sports Protections

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has never been particularly interested in owning her decisions in public, and her office just proved it again. OutKick’s Freedom of Information Act request for emails about the quiet decision to dump a proposed rule protecting girls’ sports and private spaces was met with the usual wall of privileges, exemptions, and “those records don’t exist.”

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Spanberger's office refuses to hand over emails on decision to drop women's sports petition https://t.co/QJZqOXcIPW — AbnRgr504 🇺🇸 (@AbnRgr504) November 5, 2026

The backstory is straightforward. Female athletes, including Olympic swimmer Réka György and former Roanoke swimmers Lily Mullens and Carter Satterfield, petitioned the State Board of Health to keep biological males out of female-only athletic competitions and spaces where girls and women undress. The board approved it 14-0. Glenn Youngkin’s administration advanced the process. Then Spanberger took office, and on July 30 the whole thing was withdrawn with zero fanfare.

No press release, no social media announcement — just a quiet entry on a government website that almost no one checks. When the story eventually surfaced, Spanberger’s explanation was the bureaucratic shrug that there was no legal authority to proceed.

Yeah, she sucks.

Now the emails explaining how that call was made are off-limits. Spanberger’s office cited executive privilege, attorney-client privilege, and the gubernatorial working-papers exemption for fewer than 100 documents. A narrower follow-up request that tried to sidestep the exemption produced the helpful reply that the records “could not be found or do not exist.” In other words: nothing to see here, citizens, move along.

Did we mention she sucks?

This is the same governor who spent her campaign sounding like a reasonable moderate who just wanted local input and common-sense rules. Once in office, the priorities became clear: protect the ideological project, bury the paperwork, and hope no one notices until the next news cycle. Female athletes who stuck their necks out to protect their sports and spaces get the policy they wanted yanked away in the dark. Taxpayers who fund the governor’s office get told the deliberative process is none of their business.

Spanberger has a habit of treating public accountability like an optional extracurricular. Whether it’s running from questions about violence in her state or quietly undoing protections for girls, the pattern is the same. The emails stay locked up. The decision stands. And the people who care about fairness in women’s sports are left to wonder what exactly the governor’s office is so determined not to show them.

It’s almost as if they know how this looks.

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