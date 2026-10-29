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Death by DEI: Abigail Spanberger Wants Virginians to Know She Has the Most Diverse Cabinet EVER

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 29, 2026 5:00 PM
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Death by DEI: Abigail Spanberger Wants Virginians to Know She Has the Most Diverse Cabinet EVER
Meme


If you thought Woke 1.0 was crazy, folks, you ain't seen nothin' yet. 

Not a single Democrat has moderated on any of their views since they were laughed out of the American electorate in 2024. On the contrary, they are all doubling down. On everything. 

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Reparations, trans ideology, communism, DEI ... you name it, Democrats want more of it. And with a VENGEANCE. (If you've watched how violent leftists have become, we're not using the word "vengeance" lightly here.)

In the case of Abigail Rage-berger ... ahem, sorry, we mean Spanberger ... it's easy to understand. She won her 2025 election to become governor in Virginia only by stoking the fury of leftist lunatics in Northern Virginia and because she is entirely owned by her far-left benefactors like Reid Hoffman. 

But don't take our word for it. Does this sound like a person who doesn't want Woke 2.0 to be FAR crazier? 

... bring invaluable perspectives from across the Commonwealth — from Danville, Hampton Roads, Richmond, NOVA, and more.

I’m grateful to get to work with these incredibly dedicated, hard-working, and talented cabinet officials to serve the Commonwealth of Virginia.

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Notice how many times she had to remind you that these people are supremely qualified for their current positions? 

That's always a dead giveaway. 

Forget "most" qualified. How about even "remotely" qualified? 

It's also a pretty clear signal that when they say "diversity," what they really mean is "no straight white men allowed." 

Hmm. That doesn't seem very "inclusive" to us. 

It's only "diverse" if we understand what leftists actually mean when they use that dog whistle. 

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Spanberger IS the meme. 

Just to hammer the point home, as if she weren't beating everyone over the head with it already, we should remember that Spanberger's Cabinet does include a "Chief Diversity Officer." 

Because, of course, it does. 

That woman, Sesha Joi Moon (she's the one taking up two entire spots in the bottom row), has never produced anything in her professional career other than pushing DEI. Her credentials also include being Nancy Pelosi's hand-picked "Chief Diversity Officer" for the House of Representatives and destroying the Girl Scouts of America as the organization's "Chief Impact Officer."

For the record, membership in the GSA has declined by more than half over the past two decades. 

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She's only been in office for a year, and Spanberger is already a bigger embarrassment and disgrace to Virginia than Justin Fairfax

Yep. That tracks. 

HA! 

Spanberger does kind of stand out in the picture, doesn't she? Maybe she should wear blackface to fit in better. 

We're pretty sure former governor Ralph Northam can help her out with the necessary makeup. 

Harmeet Dhillon might want to take a close look at Spanberger's hiring practices. 

But we understand the DOJ might be a little busy right now dealing with another one of Virginia's "diverse" leaders

Whoops! 

Hey, Louise Lucas also brought "invaluable perspective" to the Commonwealth: The perspective of drug-dealing, money-laundering criminals. 

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They must have quite a powerful lobby. 

They're not even trying to hide how badly they want Woke 2.0. 

Vote accordingly on Election Day, Virginia. 

And America. 

============================================

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News Topics ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | VIRGINIA | WOKE

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