Death by DEI: Abigail Spanberger Wants Virginians to Know She Has the Most Diverse Cabinet EVER



If you thought Woke 1.0 was crazy, folks, you ain't seen nothin' yet.

Not a single Democrat has moderated on any of their views since they were laughed out of the American electorate in 2024. On the contrary, they are all doubling down. On everything.

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Reparations, trans ideology, communism, DEI ... you name it, Democrats want more of it. And with a VENGEANCE. (If you've watched how violent leftists have become, we're not using the word "vengeance" lightly here.)

In the case of Abigail Rage-berger ... ahem, sorry, we mean Spanberger ... it's easy to understand. She won her 2025 election to become governor in Virginia only by stoking the fury of leftist lunatics in Northern Virginia and because she is entirely owned by her far-left benefactors like Reid Hoffman.

But don't take our word for it. Does this sound like a person who doesn't want Woke 2.0 to be FAR crazier?

I’m proud to have the most talented, hardest-working cabinet in Virginia’s history. They are also the most diverse cabinet Virginia has ever seen. Every single one of our cabinet secretaries were selected because they’re the best of the best in their respective fields. They also bring invaluable perspectives from across the Commonwealth — from Danville, Hampton Roads, Richmond, NOVA, and more. I’m grateful to get to work with these incredibly dedicated, hard-working, and talented cabinet officials to serve the Commonwealth of Virginia. https://t.co/dY9WNox0FL — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) October 29, 2026

... bring invaluable perspectives from across the Commonwealth — from Danville, Hampton Roads, Richmond, NOVA, and more.



I’m grateful to get to work with these incredibly dedicated, hard-working, and talented cabinet officials to serve the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Notice how many times she had to remind you that these people are supremely qualified for their current positions?

That's always a dead giveaway.

Whenever anyone brags about “diversity”, they always throw in a line about how they’re the most qualified. That’s because they are most definitely NOT the most qualified. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 29, 2026

Forget "most" qualified. How about even "remotely" qualified?

"I promise I only chose these people because of merit and not because of anything else."



If it were true, you wouldn't need to say it. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 29, 2026

It's also a pretty clear signal that when they say "diversity," what they really mean is "no straight white men allowed."

Where's the "diversity" you're talking about?



You have an 86% black cabinet in a state that's only 19% black.



You have a 0% white male cabinet in a state than 32% white male.



This may be the one of the least gender/race representative cabinets in Virginia's modern history. — i/o (@avidseries) October 29, 2026

Hmm. That doesn't seem very "inclusive" to us.

Not sure if libs are aware of this, but when six out of your seven Cabinet members have the same skin color, that's not particularly "diverse" at all. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 29, 2026

It's only "diverse" if we understand what leftists actually mean when they use that dog whistle.

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This is the worst case of “white savior complex” I’ve ever seen.



How embarrassing. — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) October 29, 2026

She did the meme pic.twitter.com/d3k5EGwDoQ — Another Jennifer (@jmac81547) October 29, 2026

Spanberger IS the meme.

Just to hammer the point home, as if she weren't beating everyone over the head with it already, we should remember that Spanberger's Cabinet does include a "Chief Diversity Officer."

Because, of course, it does.

That woman, Sesha Joi Moon (she's the one taking up two entire spots in the bottom row), has never produced anything in her professional career other than pushing DEI. Her credentials also include being Nancy Pelosi's hand-picked "Chief Diversity Officer" for the House of Representatives and destroying the Girl Scouts of America as the organization's "Chief Impact Officer."

For the record, membership in the GSA has declined by more than half over the past two decades.

Hi, black guy here! This is actually the literal opposite of diversity 😂😂😂😂 — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) October 29, 2026

When someone asks why Trump signed an executive order to eliminate DEI, I’m just going to show them this picture. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 29, 2026

Absolutely the worst most woke administration in Virginia’s history — Mark (@Y89713980Y) October 29, 2026

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She's only been in office for a year, and Spanberger is already a bigger embarrassment and disgrace to Virginia than Justin Fairfax.

The party that can’t define what a woman is apparently can’t figure out what diversity means either. — Ian Prior (@iandprior) October 29, 2026

Yep. That tracks.

Which one of these does not belong? C'mon, can you tell which one ... — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 29, 2026

HA!

Spanberger does kind of stand out in the picture, doesn't she? Maybe she should wear blackface to fit in better.

We're pretty sure former governor Ralph Northam can help her out with the necessary makeup.

You realize you are demonstrating unequal hiring practices? — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) October 29, 2026

Harmeet Dhillon might want to take a close look at Spanberger's hiring practices.

Leftist governor celebrates race-based discrimination and other illicit hiring practices. @CivilRights — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 29, 2026

But we understand the DOJ might be a little busy right now dealing with another one of Virginia's "diverse" leaders.

Corruption surrounded by corruption pic.twitter.com/NyLmc2ocUV — Enemy At The Gates (@gunpilot22) October 29, 2026

Whoops!

Hey, Louise Lucas also brought "invaluable perspective" to the Commonwealth: The perspective of drug-dealing, money-laundering criminals.

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They must have quite a powerful lobby.

"Woke 1 was crazy." — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) October 29, 2026

They're not even trying to hide how badly they want Woke 2.0.

Vote accordingly on Election Day, Virginia.

And America.





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