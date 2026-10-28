Enjoy the Tears of Unfathomable Sadness As 'Shadow Government' FBI Agent Faces Consequences



We write about karma and schadenfreude fairly frequently here at Twichy because there's nothing quite so delicious as a leftist finding out that there are consequences for their brazen lawlessness.

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Our only complaint is that it doesn't happen often enough.

Recently, we got a pretty good taste, however, when corrupt former FBI chief James Comey was indicted again, this time for allegedly violating the Espionage Act by sharing classified information with a reporter.

We're not sure why Joe Biden isn't facing the same charges, but according to Robert Hur, it's only because his mind is so barren of activity, even tumbleweeds have abandoned it.

But there were plenty more bad apples in the FBI along with Comey. Yesterday, two of them reached the FO phase of their FAFO game.

Ex-FBI official weeps as she appears in court to face charges of lying to Congress about Hunter Biden laptop https://t.co/kYakDRppQM https://t.co/m32ECKl09w — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2026

Aww, she was weeping?

Hang on. Let us find our orchestra of sad trombones and tiny violins.

Former FBI official Nikki Floris broke down in tears outside a federal courtroom Tuesday during a preliminary hearing on charges that she and another ex-bureau official lied to Congress about burying the Hunter Biden laptop story. Floris was seen weeping in a courthouse hallway during a break in the probable cause hearing in the district court for Washington, DC. She and fellow former FBI official, Bradley Benavides, self-surrendered last week and face up to five years in prison if convicted of lying to the House Judiciary Committee in 2023 about their involvement in discrediting stories about the troubled first son.

In case anyone forgot, Floris wasn't always weepy about how she manipulated a federal agency and a presidential election because of her TDS.

In fact, at one point in time, she was quite proud of herself.

Little Miss "I'm operating a shadow government behind Trump's back"is not so jolly now is she? — Jackson2244 (@PatriotWoman22) October 28, 2026

Yes, Floris is the former Deputy Assistant Director who once smugly bragged about violating her oath to run a "shadow government."

In case it is not visible in the clipped image above, Floris's exact words were, "I'm basically running a shadow government across the FBI at this point."

We cannot confirm if her once-boastful private post was accompanied by a dancing TikTok in which she declared herself "Five-foot-three and an attitude."

No crying in the shadow government — ALX 🎃🇺🇸 (@alx) October 28, 2026

There wasn't any until she and Benavides were arrested in August.

Because they never thought Democrats would lose an election ever again. Certainly not to Donald Trump.

But there's plenty of crying now that reaping season has arrived.

Jail. She can cry in jail. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 28, 2026

Yesterday was just a preliminary hearing, which will continue today, but if karma truly never loses an address, Floris and Benavides will soon be doing their crying in Cell Block D.

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I'd cry too if I feared the public would find out how I covered up an illegal Chinese election fraud scheme to help Joe Biden get elected ... and I knew these charges were just the tip of the iceberg. — Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) October 28, 2026

Oh, the public has already found out (no thanks to the legacy media). Now it's just a question of whether the two will receive the justice they deserve.

Hopefully, she'll have five years to exhaust every tear she can squirt out.

Oh no, I feel so bad for her… https://t.co/u4jws9XSBJ — The Misfit Patriot (@MisfitPatriot) October 28, 2026

pic.twitter.com/YbyfGbUaPF — Heartland Grump - The Rightest Voice on the Right (@heartland_grump) October 28, 2026

There's our orchestra. Right on cue.

Aww.... don't you just feel so bad for this lying dirtbag? — Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) October 28, 2026

In a word? No.

Life comes at you fast when you seek to destroy America https://t.co/YyhSJfPcoE pic.twitter.com/LkzhmMvKqV — 🍿DeploRebel🍿KBinSC (@KBinSC) October 28, 2026

We're sure she thought she was "saving" America by lying about Hunter Biden's laptop to steal an election.

Because pride goeth before the fall. Every time.

But 51 former intelligence officials signed a letter... — Barbarian Capital (@BarbarianCap) October 28, 2026

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LOL.

In a perfect world, every one of them would be facing similar charges. But Floris and Benavides lied to Congress under oath, which is a lot easier to prosecute.

Let me get this straight, she went from "running a shadow government" to weeping in court? LOL, cry more. Where's Andy McCabe and Barry Obama now gurl? 😂 — Laurel (@CoxLaurel44498) October 28, 2026

Isn't it funny in leftist circles how they always abandon each other like rats fleeing the Titanic?

Just ask Eric Swalwell how that feels.

She has only one chance to avoid a prison sentence: tell the truth about who ordered her to lie. — RexValachorum² (@BDemonrats) October 28, 2026

While we want them to go to jail regardless (because that's what they deserve), if Floris and Benavides start rolling on their superiors to strike a deal, we might have to make a LOT of popcorn.

Q: What do you call 2 FBI agents crying in court in front of a judge? A: A start. — Matt Connolly (@MConnollyittm) October 28, 2026

We'll take it ... for now.

I guess Joe Biden forgot her during the pardoning process. — Stan Sadawski (@papistosh) October 28, 2026

HA!

That's just too schadenfreude-licious.

She lied to protect Hunter and help his father rig an election. And the crackhead is the one who got the blanket pardon. While Biden's Autopen never even gave her a first thought, let alone a second

Maybe she's crying at how much of a sucker she was.

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F.A.F.O. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 28, 2026

They never enjoy the FO phase, do they?

Ex-FBI official charged with lying to Congress about the Hunter Biden laptop is weeping in court now. Funny how the tears only show up once the charges have your name on them. — Politically Incorrect Goku (@KILLERDIREWOLF) October 27, 2026

Yeah. Funny that.

Hopefully, the tears will also show up when she gets convicted.

And then again when she gets sentenced.





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