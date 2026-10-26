Fraudulent Actors (Literally): Rep. Kevin Kiley's Challenger Taps D-List Thespian for Campaign Ad



We can always tell when Democrats are getting desperate because they inevitably turn to the woke echo chamber of Hollywood in hopes that some washed-up actor will inspire people to vote for them.

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This might have been a successful strategy in the Clinton era, or even at the beginning of Barack Obama's rise in national politics, but it sure doesn't work anymore.

But at least Democrats used to be able to count on Hollywood A-listers to read scripted lines for them. In the case of independent California Rep. Kevin Kiley's midterm challenger, Richard Pan, he couldn't even get that.

Pan was reduced to hiring D-list actress Conn Barrett, known mostly for work in commercials. But even worse, Pan had her dress up as an elderly woman confined to a wheelchair in one of the most fraudulent political ads we've ever seen (and that's saying something). Watch:

This is the LA actress Richard Pan hired to pretend to be a senior in a wheelchair attacking me. Her name is Conn Barrett. She is not disabled. She has more than 100 film and TV credits on IMDB. Has there ever been a more desperate candidate? https://t.co/8ASYKXpgAF — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) October 26, 2026

Now, even in the age of information, we were not able to discover Barrett's actual birth date, but based on her publicity photos, she's definitely not as old as she's making herself look in the ad.

But the real disgrace is the wheelchair. Barrett is entirely able-bodied and does not require a wheelchair for mobility at all, let alone being permanently confined to one, as she is portraying here.

Because there is no floor for the depravity to which leftists will sink to gain political power.

Misleading and lying to people during campaigning ads in an overt way should be illegal. — Jesse Tinsley (@JesseTinsley) October 26, 2026

Like that time during the Obamacare debate when they depicted Paul Ryan shoving another fake senior citizen off a cliff in a wheelchair?

We're only surprised that Pan didn't have the actress in his ad show someone who looks like Kevin Kiley injecting her with a big syringe labelled "Cancer."

This is how low the Democrats go for the win! Richard Pan has preemptively blocked me so I cannot post 💩on his timeline! — David Coyote (@dvdcoyote) October 26, 2026

Pan seems to do that quite often with people who call him out for his deceptive campaigning.

What a complete fraud… but Pan doesn’t care. He is counting on a room full of SEIU goons filling out boxes of blank ballots to save the day for him. — Mike Hart (@MikeHart) October 26, 2026

It is California, after all, where even asking a voter for ID is illegal.

This isnt desperation. Its a typical Democrat tactic no different from their "I voted Republican my whole life" scam where the "Republicans" all have long histories donating to Democrats. — JW the Gavel (@soundgavel) October 26, 2026

James Talarico tried that in Texas, too. And he also got called out for his lies.

Oh, and Dick Pan, of the CA vaccine mafia, “approved this message”. 🤡 — Natasha Austin (@NatashaAustinCA) October 26, 2026

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Of course, Pan is one of those doctors who wanted to force everyone to comply with vaccine mandates, even children.

Can Pan is Dr Mengele with a 🖊️ Please DO NOT VOTE FOR HIM HE IS DANGEROUS! PAN tried to force everyone to be vaccinated and locked down! Never again! — Kitzy (@KitzyWitzy) October 26, 2026

Then, of course, there is the question of "representation," which is usually one of the left's favorites ... except when it doesn't suit them.

Why didn’t they get an actress that was actually disabled and needed a wheelchair? Isn’t this the party that doesn’t like when actors play roles that could have gone to someone that has the actual disability they pretend to have — AJ (@Ajdawg47) October 26, 2026

So Democrats denied a job to a disabled actor? How ableist and bigoted of them — Freethinker (@FreethinkerInCA) October 26, 2026

These posts assume that Democrats play by the rules that they set up for other people. They never do.

Their only rule is that their rules do not apply to themselves.

I work with nurses. Naturally, most of them are Democrats. I don’t know a single nurse from your district who is voting for Pan. Because while they are nurses, they are parents as well and they remember Pan trying to force Covid shots on babies and toddlers. — Jennifer C Perez (@6thJenerationCA) October 26, 2026

Like many races across the country in 2026, the election in California's 6th Congressional District appears to be neck-and-neck. (Assuming we can even believe any polls anymore.)

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And with any close race anymore, the DOJ will have to watch voting booths in Sacramento like a hawk.

Because, as Richard Pan's ad shows, when a Democrat thinks there is a chance to gain more power, he will lie, cheat, and deceive with no hesitation whatsoever.

As for actress Conn Barrett, we can't wait for her next role, where she will pretend to be an illegal immigrant from Somalia so she can complain that Kiley wants to enforce the law.





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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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