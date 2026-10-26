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Fraudulent Actors (Literally): Rep. Kevin Kiley's Challenger Taps D-List Thespian for Campaign Ad

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 26, 2026 4:00 PM
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Fraudulent Actors (Literally): Rep. Kevin Kiley's Challenger Taps D-List Thespian for Campaign Ad
Twitchy


We can always tell when Democrats are getting desperate because they inevitably turn to the woke echo chamber of Hollywood in hopes that some washed-up actor will inspire people to vote for them. 

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This might have been a successful strategy in the Clinton era, or even at the beginning of Barack Obama's rise in national politics, but it sure doesn't work anymore

But at least Democrats used to be able to count on Hollywood A-listers to read scripted lines for them. In the case of independent California Rep. Kevin Kiley's midterm challenger, Richard Pan, he couldn't even get that.

Pan was reduced to hiring D-list actress Conn Barrett, known mostly for work in commercials. But even worse, Pan had her dress up as an elderly woman confined to a wheelchair in one of the most fraudulent political ads we've ever seen (and that's saying something). Watch: 

Now, even in the age of information, we were not able to discover Barrett's actual birth date, but based on her publicity photos, she's definitely not as old as she's making herself look in the ad. 

But the real disgrace is the wheelchair. Barrett is entirely able-bodied and does not require a wheelchair for mobility at all, let alone being permanently confined to one, as she is portraying here.

Because there is no floor for the depravity to which leftists will sink to gain political power. 

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Like that time during the Obamacare debate when they depicted Paul Ryan shoving another fake senior citizen off a cliff in a wheelchair? 

We're only surprised that Pan didn't have the actress in his ad show someone who looks like Kevin Kiley injecting her with a big syringe labelled "Cancer."

Pan seems to do that quite often with people who call him out for his deceptive campaigning. 

It is California, after all, where even asking a voter for ID is illegal. 

James Talarico tried that in Texas, too. And he also got called out for his lies. 

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Of course, Pan is one of those doctors who wanted to force everyone to comply with vaccine mandates, even children. 

Then, of course, there is the question of "representation," which is usually one of the left's favorites ... except when it doesn't suit them. 

These posts assume that Democrats play by the rules that they set up for other people. They never do. 

Their only rule is that their rules do not apply to themselves. 

Like many races across the country in 2026, the election in California's 6th Congressional District appears to be neck-and-neck. (Assuming we can even believe any polls anymore.)

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And with any close race anymore, the DOJ will have to watch voting booths in Sacramento like a hawk. 

Because, as Richard Pan's ad shows, when a Democrat thinks there is a chance to gain more power, he will lie, cheat, and deceive with no hesitation whatsoever. 

As for actress Conn Barrett, we can't wait for her next role, where she will pretend to be an illegal immigrant from Somalia so she can complain that Kiley wants to enforce the law. 

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | HOLLYWOOD | VOTER ID

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