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Clap Trap: Kamala Harris Begs for Applause After Joke Doesn’t Pan Out During CA Campaign Event

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 06, 2026 9:50 PM
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Clap Trap: Kamala Harris Begs for Applause After Joke Doesn’t Pan Out During CA Campaign Event
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been cackling up and down the campaign trail for her fellow Democrats. Early this week, she was in California to ‘help’ Dr. Richard Pan in his race to unseat Republican Kevin Kiley. That’s where she had a classic Kamala moment while stumping for Pan.

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Her attempt at humor failed, so she resorted to coaxing claps from the small audience. (WATCH)

She always acts like she’s the smartest person in the room. That’s not even true when she’s by herself.

Posters say they’ve seen this defining moment somewhere before.

She’s had almost everything handed to her but believes she’s earned it all. So that’s a ‘no.’

Some ‘journalists’ were denied entry to the event. The national media and Democrats have expectedly ignored this supposed torching of the First Amendment. (WATCH)

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Kamala Harris’ team made the decision to exclude KCRA 3 from covering her event with CD-6 candidate Dr. Richard Pan, according to Pan’s campaign. 

“All credentialing to the campaign office drop was directed by VP Kamala Harris’ office” a campaign spokesman told me.

I’m also told the Harris team also deliberately excluded the New York Times. It’s worth noting there was no actual credential application process for journalists to attend. A handful of media outlets received an email confirming they could attend.

Neither Harris nor Pan took questions from reporters at the event.

I’ve reached out to two Harris campaign spokespeople. Waiting to hear back.

— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) October 3, 2026

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Sorry, the salad bar is closed this evening.

Commenters say Harris is trying to use her stupefying cackling powers to drive sane people from America before the midterms.

And because of that, the Democrat Party is stuck with her unless she runs for president again and gets trounced in her party’s primary. That should put a fork in her word salad and unearned political prestige. If that happened, people of all political persuasions would applaud — no coaxing required.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FIRST AMENDMENT | KAMALA HARRIS

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