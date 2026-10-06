Clap Trap: Kamala Harris Begs for Applause After Joke Doesn’t Pan Out During CA Campaign Event

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been cackling up and down the campaign trail for her fellow Democrats. Early this week, she was in California to ‘help’ Dr. Richard Pan in his race to unseat Republican Kevin Kiley. That’s where she had a classic Kamala moment while stumping for Pan.

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Her attempt at humor failed, so she resorted to coaxing claps from the small audience. (WATCH)

Kamala wonders where her applause is after delivering what she thought was a killer line, then bursts into hysterical cackling. Audience mercy claps. She's gonna run and subject the country to two more years of this. https://t.co/cgHgqK5z82 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2026

That's the funniest part about her, that she's so amused and impressed with herself. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 6, 2026

She always acts like she’s the smartest person in the room. That’s not even true when she’s by herself.

Posters say they’ve seen this defining moment somewhere before.

Her Jeb Bush moment. — Godzilla_Mantooth (@ron_burgandy70) October 6, 2026

Really wish she would’ve just went ahead and said that 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2026

Please clap...does anyone think Kamala will ever realize how bad she really sucks as a politician? — Alan Rawlins (@Gyroscope57) October 6, 2026

She’s had almost everything handed to her but believes she’s earned it all. So that’s a ‘no.’

Some ‘journalists’ were denied entry to the event. The national media and Democrats have expectedly ignored this supposed torching of the First Amendment. (WATCH)

It's been 72 hours and Governor Newsom still has not condemned Richard Pan banning the New York Times and KCRA from covering his campaign event. Freedom of the press should not be a partisan issue. https://t.co/ZpOW5qKbeG — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) October 6, 2026

Kamala Harris’ team made the decision to exclude KCRA 3 from covering her event with CD-6 candidate Dr. Richard Pan, according to Pan’s campaign. “All credentialing to the campaign office drop was directed by VP Kamala Harris’ office” a campaign spokesman told me. I’m also told the Harris team also deliberately excluded the New York Times. It’s worth noting there was no actual credential application process for journalists to attend. A handful of media outlets received an email confirming they could attend. Neither Harris nor Pan took questions from reporters at the event. I’ve reached out to two Harris campaign spokespeople. Waiting to hear back. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) October 3, 2026

A person on Harris’ team denies this and says Pan’s campaign fully handled press.

..Harris didn’t have any of her press team there…Pan’s ppl did run outlets by Harris’ ppl.



Pan’s Campaign Manager Daisy Stein just texted me “this was a pooled press event”



(no it wasn’t). — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) October 3, 2026

Just imagine the huge word salad bar you missed. Nuggets of wisdom falling like croutons — xonkd (@xonkd7) October 4, 2026

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Sorry, the salad bar is closed this evening.

Commenters say Harris is trying to use her stupefying cackling powers to drive sane people from America before the midterms.

Lowering everyone's IQ and pushing those that are stable into a mental health crisis, this is Kamala. — The Texas Embassy (@THETXEMBASSY) October 6, 2026

She's hoping to make every voter with a working brain leave the country before the election. That's her obvious strategy. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) October 6, 2026

The scary thing about her is that the media has elevated her to such a level that to question her intelligence is now taboo from anyone on “her side”…she’s like a cult leader…she could go say “doo bee doo bee Shaba doo” and get no pushback… — JPZ1974 (@JK6874) October 6, 2026

And because of that, the Democrat Party is stuck with her unless she runs for president again and gets trounced in her party’s primary. That should put a fork in her word salad and unearned political prestige. If that happened, people of all political persuasions would applaud — no coaxing required.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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