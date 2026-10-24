Come Get Some! Elon Musk Fires Back HARD at Bulwark Dweebs Wetting Themselves Over Imprisoning Him



This week, we showed you a truly evil woman posting her fantasies on X.

Sorry, that doesn't narrow it down enough. No, we're not referring to Sen. Elissa Slotkin and her wet dreams of intimidating and prosecuting young conservatives out of politics. We're not even talking about the Somali pirate in Congress, Ilhan Omar, or living cryptkeeper Jennifer Welch, or basically any female sportswriter working at The Athletic.

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Those ladies (and we use that term loosely) are all pretty evil in their own right, but for the purposes of this article, we're talking about Kara Swisher of The Bulwark and CNN (though maybe not the latter for much longer). Without naming a single crime he has allegedly committed, Swisher was practically drooling at the prospect of imprisoning Elon Musk.

But it turns out that Swisher isn't the only person at The Bulwark who has erotic fantasies about throwing Musk in jail. (For what? They never say.)

At a recent Gathering of the Nerds, or whatever this live event below was, Tim Miller and Jonathan V. Last also couldn't help but get "a thrill up their leg," so to speak, about trying to hunt down and crucify Musk.

There is some NSFW language in the clip below for which we apologize (because the men at The Bulwark seem to think that will fool people into believing they possess any detectable level of testosterone). But watch and try not to laugh:

The Bulwark crew is absolutely ecstatic over the idea of investigations and prosecutions of Elon Musk. Can barely contain themselves: "He has a body count like a f*cking war criminal. We start with the US Congress and it ends at The Hague for Elon Musk." "You've got $1 trillion, asshole. Start spending it on lawyers." "You don't hate him nearly enough." "There has been a series of meetings among House Democrats. Do you know what they're doing? Yes. They're carving up jurisdictions for who is going to Subpoena him to testify before which of them and for what." "Get a townhouse, big guy. Got a lot of nice brownstones right there by Capitol Hill." "Elon! You motherf*cker! You better pack a lunch cause your ass is gonna be living in the Capitol starting January of 2027." "I feel like my guys, Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin are f*cking ready. They're loaded for bear." Same kind of people that've cried endlessly about the weaponization of justice are absolutely salivating over the idea of weaponizing justice against their political opposition. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2026

If this sounds to you like two geeks who got bullied off the playground sitting in their basement vowing that they'll get that big old bully next time, that's because it's exactly what it is.

Miller even got big and strong enough to QT the clip with even more tough talk ... or something.

LFG — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 24, 2026

We'll respond with three letters of our own: LOL.

Twitchy friend Jarvis, who knows how to spot false bravado and masculinity when he sees it, summed this entire profane video perfectly:

I think there might be a … there’s no polite way to put this… sexual component. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 24, 2026

Welp. He's not wrong. They're practically having orgasms on the stage, dreaming of sending Musk to jail for made-up crimes, just like they tried to do with Donald Trump.

We think it's safe to say that the Left has learned nothing from the backlash at their last lawfare attempts.

It's really not appreciated enough just how much JV Last has lost his f***ing mind. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 24, 2026

Ya think?

The only surprising thing about this clip is that The Bulwark didn't title this discussion "A Final Solution to Our Elon Musk Problem."

But if they think their dweebish threats were going to scare Musk, they might want to think again. Last night, Musk fired back at The Bulwark beta males ... HARD.

If they want to live by the sword, that is how they will die too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2026

You want some, Miller and Last? Come get some.

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Thanks to AI, we even got a nice visual representation of Musk throwing down the gauntlet.

We think we know who we're going to bet on to win this fight.

And it ain't the two podcasters with delusions of grandeur (and, apparently, delusions of jackboots, too).

That one is not AI, and we didn't provide a caption, but we think everyone can read lips regarding Musk's now-famous statement to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

"If they want to live by the sword, that is how they will die too." Elon Musk just sent a WARNING out to all the Democrats who are threatening him. THIS is the energy we need right now!!! https://t.co/0Mb5FvhDYE — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 24, 2026

Yes, we're pretty sure Musk was not responding only to these two dorks practically masturbating on stage to the prospect of jailing him.

Because Miller was right about one thing. They're not the only ones who have this fantasy. Congressional representatives like Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia (whom the alleged "independent journalist" calls "my guys") also get all hot and bothered at the thought.

Take a hard look for yourselves. And stop to think for just one moment that you may have a chance to change the minds of these people. To make them align with your own morality. Do you think you can? Do you think you’ll have success negotiating with fully demoralized people who only get a dopamine hit when they destroy their enemies. When they destroy…. you? History tells us this isn’t possible. In fact, it’s suicide to even waste time on the attempt. This revenge mindset is not conducive to a healthy republic. It must be vigorously and defiantly checked. This rhetoric is what happens when people spend a lifetime never getting corrected for running their mouths. That ends now. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) October 24, 2026

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... only get a dopamine hit when they destroy their enemies. When they destroy…. you?



History tells us this isn’t possible. In fact, it’s suicide to even waste time on the attempt.



This revenge mindset is not conducive to a healthy republic. It must be vigorously and defiantly checked. This rhetoric is what happens when people spend a lifetime never getting corrected for running their mouths.



That ends now.

The Bulwark and House Democrats may want to pick different enemies than Trump and Musk. Because they WON'T be intimidated by such failed machismo.

And that's why Slotkin specifically targeted young men who don't have their kind of wealth or power.

Democrats are good at two things. Imagining that the justice system has been weaponized against them, and weaponizing the justice system. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 24, 2026

They're only good at the second one if it works.

This is what real fascism looks like. — Drifter (@RCaron67) October 24, 2026

Weak men fantasizing about using lawfare to take down strong men?

Yep, that tracks.

Can we just say it out loud. The Democrat Party is not an American Party. They are more and more becoming insurrectionists. — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) October 24, 2026

Yes, we can say it out loud. In fact, we must.

As Data Republican recently revealed, they are already making plans to take down the entire federal government and Constitution, and replace it with a system where they are the only ones who can ever hold authority.

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There is something truly wrong with today’s Democrat Party. Like really, really wrong. — Myrtle (@MyrtlesGirdles) October 24, 2026

Understatement of the 21st century, right there.

@elonmusk @WesternLensman https://t.co/KssoILmXgg — NPC Chef (@npc_chef) October 24, 2026

@elonmusk @zerohedge @WesternLensman There’s dirt on all of these people, Elon. Hire PIs and post all the goods. Payback time! https://t.co/w36h4yutI7 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 24, 2026

They're not going to have much luck if they believe they can drag people like Musk to The Hague. In fact, they will almost certainly live to regret that.

But again, Musk isn't even the real target, or at least not the ultimate one.

Leftists want to do this to every conservative and ANYONE who disagrees with them. And if lawfare doesn't work, we know from unfortunate and tragic experience that they have no problem resorting to violence.

If we could speak to him, we're pretty sure Charlie Kirk would agree.





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