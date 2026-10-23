Forza Italiani! Parish Priest Speaks for ALL of Us With a Special 'Blessing' for Rioters in Milan

Most of the news coming out of Western Europe this week has been pretty miserable (and a huge warning sign for the United States with the midterms coming up very soon).

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But every once in a while, we get to share feel-good videos with Twitchy readers. This week, we get two of them.

While Paris has dominated most of the conversation on X (though our dead legacy media seems to be ignoring it for some mysterious reason), riots are also taking place in many Italian cities. But as French President Emmanuel Macron is busy apologizing to the invaders in his country, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is taking a different approach. This week, she announced brand new crimes to make rioters pay for the damage they cause — and make parents pay if those rioters are minors.

Manifestare è un diritto, devastare le nostre città no. Ecco le misure che abbiamo approvato per contrastare la violenza e tutelare la sicurezza dei cittadini. https://t.co/kqk51X8YZa — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 20, 2026

There is a translation below the tweet above for those who don't speak Italian, but the gist is that there is a new criminal offense in Italy for participating in violent protests, punishable by up to five years in prison and up to 20,000 euros. Penalties get stiffer for those wearing masks. And parents will be forced to pay if it's their minor children who are looting and vandalizing the country.

Giorgia, she don't play.

That leads to our first feel-good video of the week, with police in Bologna treating rioters as they deserve to be treated. Watch:

🇮🇹 Police water cannon knocks down a rioter in Bologna https://t.co/Ot0RB4cTmJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2026

It just gives you goosebumps, doesn't it?

Someone should have sent a poet. And Italy has a lot of them to choose from.

But it's one thing — and a necessary thing — for the government to take strict and severe action against people who want to destroy the country they've invaded.

It's entirely another thing when we see how the citizens react to those invaders.

Our second feel-good video comes from Milan, where even the local clergy have had enough (and are speaking out more powerfully than the Pope).

When rioters chased people into his church with their violent destruction, Father Giannicola Maria Simone responded with his own special "blessing" for the lawless mob.

Italian priest gives middle finger to mob of masked rioters who chased scared tourists into church https://t.co/Eg0dpUq268 https://t.co/KxU0cmH5Ef — New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2026

Anyone who thinks a priest shouldn't act this way doesn't understand the history of Catholicism.

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And we even have an NSFW video showing that Father Simone was merely returning fire.

Italy, Milan. The looters provoke a parish priest for a blessing. He gives it. Instantly. Hero. https://t.co/WmLM3L2nx7 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 20, 2026

This is the way.

Or, as they would say in Italy, "Così si fa!"

In Italy even the priests are based 🤌🏻 — Vertrose (@vertrosex) October 23, 2026

Far more based than some "clergy" in America we could mention.

The Catholic Church would be elite again if more of its priests had this energy. The West would become Christian again. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) October 20, 2026

We know these rioters always back down when they encounter resistance.

And it's good to see that this shepherd knows how to lead his flock by example.

Italian priest in FAFO mode 🇮🇹🤌 https://t.co/tJfjlRc4GX — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) October 20, 2026

There is a time for tolerance, and a time to give them the finger. — Ecclesiastes 3:9 — Erik Dale 🇳🇴 (@EuroDale) October 23, 2026

LOL.

We don't believe that's a direct quote, but it still works.

The Italians seem... different from the French — I. Noah Guy (@Decentguyusedto) October 23, 2026

Hey, the French didn't earn the nickname "cheese-eating surrender monkeys" for nothing.

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In fairness and in the French people's defense, we've seen many videos of their citizens speaking out while their government bends the knee.

But Italians just do it so much better. And they don't just speak; they ACT.

Here's another patriota in Bologna chasing down some would-be looters. We particularly love how the communist curls up in the fetal position and cries at the end.

Bologna, Italy. Two masked individuals with a wheelbarrow stealing a fire extinguisher to cause damage. A local Italian spotted them, chased them down, gave them two slaps and beat them up. People are fed up with those who destroy our cities. https://t.co/EFC8q8ouXE — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 22, 2026

And here is an Italian shop owner in Milan beating back the mob with a handy baton.

🚨#BREAKING: The people of Milan in Italy have had ENOUGH of the 3rd world migrants destroying their stores and are now BEATING THEM BACK with batons!!! A lone Italian man wielding a baton starts SINGLE-HANDEDLY TAKING DOWN multiple looters at the Under Armour store in Milan!!! https://t.co/lKyyCLwLdR — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 18, 2026

If you know the history of Rome, you know that Italians are no strangers to the use of fasces to make their point.

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But when even a priest has had enough and gives the rioters a middle-finger salute, hopefully governments will start listening to the people who want to save their country rather than burn it to the ground.

The bird of the Lord 😁 — TheSnarkyHistorian (@askanhistorian) October 23, 2026

HA!

We love it.

France may be a lost cause, but there is still hope that Italy under Meloni can save itself.





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