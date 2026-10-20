CNN’s Abby Phillip Says Fiery French Riots Were Caused by Debt, Bond Rates, and Unemployment

Over the weekend, the world watched rioters set fire to Paris and other cities across France. Unfiltered video, free from expected ‘news’ propaganda, was posted across X and other social media. The ‘fiery, but peaceful’ violence claimed historical buildings, businesses, and cars. The destruction was caused by radical leftists and the influx of foreigners and their offspring who have brought their corrosive third-world culture into the once-beating heart of Western Civilization. CNN’s Abby Phillip disagrees and says the wave of brutality was the result of debt, bond rates, and unemployment. Oh, Abby.

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Here she is lecturing her panel guests on CNN NewsNight about the 'real cause.' (WATCH)

Abby Phillip smugly waves off the idea that the rioting and violence in France has anything to do with immigration and "the brown people coming in." She wants her panel to understand it's *actually* about debt, bond rates and unemployment. Add this to the 'schools and textbooks' list. This is CNN. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 20, 2026

(post continues) ...textbooks' list. This is CNN.

She doesn’t even have a grip on what’s going on here but we’re supposed to believe she knows what’s going on in Europe? — rollercoaster (@irishgal983) October 20, 2026

That’s weird because the French people say it is because of immigrants. I guess Abby knows better than the people of France. SMH!!! — TheBigO (@TheBigO32263128) October 20, 2026

They’re on the ground watching their city burn. What do they know?

Here are some prime examples of rioters demanding cheaper textbooks and jobs. (WATCH BOTH)

BREAKING:



Inspired by France, young second and third-generation migrants started looting stores in Milan, Italy around 2 hours ago.



International mainstream media isn’t showing just how bad things are in Europe. pic.twitter.com/ngDVLvDpj2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

French “high schoolers” posing for a photo on the fiery but mostly peaceful streets of Paris. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/LsE7YurRep — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

Yep ... just like they said



"It's mostly peaceful protests"



Gee where did I hear that from before?? 🤔🤔 — Kobie_3408 (@Kobie3408) October 20, 2026

Fiery but mostly peaceful riots. pic.twitter.com/wWxpcSyu8L — Karl Holtz (@KarlContrarian) October 20, 2026

Hmm, that sounds so familiar.

Picture time! Everyone say ‘bond rates!’

Yes, all of the people rioting are yelling “the bond rates are outrageous!” — OcalaGuy (@GuyOcala) October 20, 2026

99.9% of the rioters in France have never even heard the term "bond rate" 🤡 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) October 20, 2026

And burning down the country will definitely help with bond rates and unemployment. 😉 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 20, 2026

If unemployment were really a concern, only someone with an IQ of an amoeba would loot and burn down local businesses. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 20, 2026

Massive boon to the economy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 20, 2026

No doubt they burned down the ‘job finders’ office.

Posters say they’re tired of Phillip’s condescending attitude and adherence to false narratives in the face of facts.

The level of smugness that woman has while she spouts absolute drivel and nonsense makes me want to grind my teeth whenever I hear her. — Now Reporting from Clown Town 🤡 (@clowntownreport) October 20, 2026

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Abby Phillips simply has a show on CNN to muddy the national conversation with nonsense takes from a left-leaning point of view. She never fails to spew the dumbest takes in media. — Carrying the Fire (@OlePo2007) October 20, 2026

Her refusal to acknowledge the possibility that it’s immigration suggests she doesn’t think for herself. I can’t believe someone is that naive. Or is she just a moron? — BLAZE (@blaze_patriot) October 20, 2026

Abby Phillips is a liar. She knows she is lying. — FictionFun Publishing (@HeerBradley) October 20, 2026

I’ll go with Moron. — Tommy Wu (@Tommyjeep22) October 20, 2026

Above all, she's just a leftist. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 20, 2026

Stop arguing — you’re all right!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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