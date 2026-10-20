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CNN’s Abby Phillip Says Fiery French Riots Were Caused by Debt, Bond Rates, and Unemployment

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 20, 2026 4:30 PM
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CNN’s Abby Phillip Says Fiery French Riots Were Caused by Debt, Bond Rates, and Unemployment
Townhall Media

Over the weekend, the world watched rioters set fire to Paris and other cities across France. Unfiltered video, free from expected ‘news’ propaganda, was posted across X and other social media. The ‘fiery, but peaceful’ violence claimed historical buildings, businesses, and cars. The destruction was caused by radical leftists and the influx of foreigners and their offspring who have brought their corrosive third-world culture into the once-beating heart of Western Civilization. CNN’s Abby Phillip disagrees and says the wave of brutality was the result of debt, bond rates, and unemployment. Oh, Abby.

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Here she is lecturing her panel guests on CNN NewsNight about the 'real cause.' (WATCH)

(post continues) ...textbooks' list. This is CNN.

They’re on the ground watching their city burn. What do they know?

Here are some prime examples of rioters demanding cheaper textbooks and jobs. (WATCH BOTH)

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Hmm, that sounds so familiar.

Picture time! Everyone say ‘bond rates!’

No doubt they burned down the ‘job finders’ office.

Posters say they’re tired of Phillip’s condescending attitude and adherence to false narratives in the face of facts.

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Stop arguing — you’re all right!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABBY PHILLIP | CNN | FRANCE | RIOTS | FAKE NEWS | SOCIALISM

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