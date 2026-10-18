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CBS News Deletes Social Media Post That Described Violent, Fiery French Riots As ‘Scuffles’

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 18, 2026 6:40 AM
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CBS News Deletes Social Media Post That Described Violent, Fiery French Riots As ‘Scuffles’
Twitchy

It’s truly amazing how legacy media outlets downplay violence happening at riots and protests they support. On Saturday, historic buildings and cars in France were engulfed in flames as leftists rioted in the streets. Businesses were ransacked, and police were pelted with hurled objects. So how does CBS News describe all this? Oh, it’s just mere ‘scuffles.’ Their X post got Community Noted, and then someone at the outlet deleted the reality-denying post.

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Here’s more. (READ)

CBS News has DELETED a post after they got ripped and Community Noted for calling the mass, violent, leftist French riots "scuffles" with "small groups"

🤡🤡

They LITERALLY did the CNN "fiery but peaceful protest" lie.

The media is not getting away with it anymore!

These rioters tried K*LLING COPS.

As of this writing, CBS News hasn't explained why it deleted the post. It must have been a ‘scuffle’ higher up in the company that led to the deletion. (WATCH)

‘Journalists’ will never learn.

Posters immediately bombarded CBS News with video proving that the violence was way beyond a scuffle. (WATCH)

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Outlets made light of the BLM riots, and now they’re telling us once again not to trust our lying eyes.

The historic Limoges Town Hall was burned down during the riots. It was built in 1876. CBS News would have you believe a scuffle was to blame. So much scuffling! (WATCH ALL)

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Man, that’s a lot of scuffling!

Here’s the pic of a burning car from the deleted CBS News post. Scufflers must have gotten to it.

CBS News: ‘Is there any other kind?’ 

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News Topics CBS NEWS | CNN | FRANCE | MEDIA BIAS | RIOTS | LIBERAL MEDIA

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