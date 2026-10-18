CBS News Deletes Social Media Post That Described Violent, Fiery French Riots As ‘Scuffles’

It’s truly amazing how legacy media outlets downplay violence happening at riots and protests they support. On Saturday, historic buildings and cars in France were engulfed in flames as leftists rioted in the streets. Businesses were ransacked, and police were pelted with hurled objects. So how does CBS News describe all this? Oh, it’s just mere ‘scuffles.’ Their X post got Community Noted, and then someone at the outlet deleted the reality-denying post.

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Here’s more. (READ)

CBS News has DELETED a post after they got ripped and Community Noted for calling the mass, violent, leftist French riots "scuffles" with "small groups" 🤡🤡 They LITERALLY did the CNN "fiery but peaceful protest" lie. The media is not getting away with it anymore! These rioters tried K*LLING COPS.

As of this writing, CBS News hasn't explained why it deleted the post. It must have been a ‘scuffle’ higher up in the company that led to the deletion. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST NOW: CBS News has DELETED a post after they got ripped and Community Noted for calling the mass violent leftist French riots "scuffles" with "small groups"



🤡🤡



They LITERALLY did the CNN "fiery but peaceful protest" lie.



The media is not getting away with it anymore!… pic.twitter.com/UJ8CS0Wb9U — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 18, 2026

A fiery but mostly peaceful “scuffle” made by just a SMALL GROUP

(Yes CBS already deleted this so that, in the future, they can deny posting it) pic.twitter.com/5tuMqLxNxH — Look, Point and Laugh (@Cc_405) October 18, 2026

‘Journalists’ will never learn.

Posters immediately bombarded CBS News with video proving that the violence was way beyond a scuffle. (WATCH)

Apparently “Scuffles “ are bad manners accompanied by arson . — Chief Vibes Officer (@Delightinstuff) October 17, 2026

A couple little tete-a-tetes is all. No big deal. — pipermcq (@pipermcq) October 17, 2026

Mostly peaceful minor scuffles. — WFC (@wheatfrom) October 17, 2026

How long until CNN calls it a peaceful protest? pic.twitter.com/hHNFi5zzkN — Cee Cee (@Cee_Ceelicious) October 17, 2026

Zero credibility, “scuffles” is the new “mostly peaceful” bogus reporting. — Pat (@Norwayfan26) October 17, 2026

Outlets made light of the BLM riots, and now they’re telling us once again not to trust our lying eyes.

The historic Limoges Town Hall was burned down during the riots. It was built in 1876. CBS News would have you believe a scuffle was to blame. So much scuffling! (WATCH ALL)

Is this the Cultural Enrichment we hear everybody talk about in France ? pic.twitter.com/lTbCiNa5sO — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) October 17, 2026

“Scuffles”? It’s a riot you CBS fools that won’t tell the truth. Copied from @AdamMilstein pic.twitter.com/YaqdCJJZ1o — Jay Varney (@MSOSheriffJay) October 17, 2026

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Man, that’s a lot of scuffling!

Here’s the pic of a burning car from the deleted CBS News post. Scufflers must have gotten to it.

Imagine calling your insurance company and telling them your car was torched during a scuffle. pic.twitter.com/3WcwCxJUck — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) October 17, 2026

*picture of burned down car* — Jeremy (@Jeremy_) October 17, 2026

It was a mostly peaceful car fire. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 17, 2026

CBS News: ‘Is there any other kind?’

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