@IsraelWarRoom Has Some Interesting Suggestions on How France Should Address Its Riots (LOL)

Regular readers know that parts of France have been seeing absolutely out of control rioting in the past few days. First, it was supposedly people upset over the quality of education … which is why they burned down at least one school. Now, the president of France’s husband, Emmanuel Macron, is blaming gas prices raised by the war in Iran. Of course, gas in France is at about $9 a gallon, with about half of it being taken in taxes, so if he really thought that was the case, he would reduce the tax so the prices would at least be at pre-war levels, right? Yes, that would be surrendering to the violence of the mob, but the French are all about surrendering, right? So why hasn’t he done that?

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In any case, one account this author likes on Twitter/X is @IsraelWarRoom, which mainly spends its time countering anti-Israel propaganda. But today they have solemn advice for the French government:

We call on France to exercise restraint when dispersing the freedom fighters on the streets of Paris. These brave warriors for justice must receive immediate humanitarian aid, and their safety must be guaranteed in accordance with international law. Failure to comply will leave… — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 18, 2026

The cut off text:

Failure to comply will leave us no choice but to bring a case before the ICJ, in close cooperation with that renowned champion of human rights, Afghanistan.

*snort*

Perfectly done.

10/10

No notes. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) October 18, 2026

The only solution is a two state solution.

A preliminary working model. pic.twitter.com/J7Fn3A149S — Hobbit of hyperinflation (@HHyperinflation) October 18, 2026

From the Rhine to the sea, Palestine will be free … or something.

France needs a two state solution. pic.twitter.com/QrjrbgDqXj — Claude Rothschild (@rothschild48154) October 18, 2026

I call for sanctions on shop owners of France, who are clearly the aggressors. — Nick Osmond-Jones 🇨🇦 (@Nick_Decap) October 18, 2026

This is referring to reports that Jewish owned shops have been especially targeted, a real ‘mask off’ detail about these riots.

Amazing response @IsraelWarRoom.



These bastard Europeans wanted to lecture you about having a Palestinian State.



Let's see how they act when that State has now set up shop in their own borders. — TrillestG (@Trillest_G) October 18, 2026

France recognises Palestine, Today France is Palestine. — बैरागी (@VairagiUvaaCH) October 18, 2026

Israel should recognize the Islamic Republic of France, and whatever bearded Neanderthals are behind this movement as the true government of France.

Israel didn't even hesitate 😂😂😂



Giving europe taste of their own medicine. pic.twitter.com/9qGJxvWgTO — Marlboro 🚬 (@KautilyaOps) October 18, 2026

To the best of our knowledge, the account is not run by Israel. They just like the place, or at least hate the lies being told about it and the Jews.

Troll level: 10,000.

Achievement unlocked. — Tim McGrew (@NMTimMcGrew) October 18, 2026

The UK and Australia are calling for a ceasefire — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) October 18, 2026

But not a ceasing of setting things on fire.

Next step: a UN inquiry into France's disproportionate use of water cannons. — Idol (@HolyFreshPrince) October 18, 2026

Clearly, that tactic is genocide. Worst of all, it is giving Frenchmen a bath. That has to violate the Geneva Convention or something like that.

Greta needs to take her comedy schtick to France. pic.twitter.com/nXeSjpfEON — Two-Pump Chump! (@two_chump) October 18, 2026

Actually, Greta has already shown her deep support for [insert the latest thing]:

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'Our future is being robbed': Greta Thunberg joins France student protests against school conditions on Tuesday ahead of fresh nationwide demonstrations, with authorities and participants wary of further violence. pic.twitter.com/CWXxCnoJXg — euronews (@euronews) October 13, 2026

Only one way to fix this. pic.twitter.com/TK5zhO6iA3 — Easton Blake - he/he/he (@SociopathChic) October 18, 2026

Pretty sure Israel will tell France they are on their frakking own.

We need a flotilla from Tel Aviv to Marseille! — David M (@nyjetsdoc) October 18, 2026

If you don’t support the protestors in France you are committing genocide. I am literally shaking. https://t.co/iGmrb9E3dA — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) October 18, 2026

Will the French forces be providing free food and water to the protesters?

BREAKING



Israel is virtually b0mbing France and the damage is devastating 😂 https://t.co/yHdk5taEAq — ghatak (@Neetivaan) October 18, 2026

We aspire to this level of righteous trolling.

Oh… that’s good: 'Paristine.' We will be promptly ripping this off.

Finally

The unfunny part of this is that France will do exactly what you told them, without you telling them. — Honey Badger (@SalsaPrice) October 18, 2026

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Well, it is still kind of funny, in a dark way.

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