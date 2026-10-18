DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

@IsraelWarRoom Has Some Interesting Suggestions on How France Should Address Its Riots (LOL)

Aaron Walker
Oct 18, 2026 9:45 PM
Advertisement
@IsraelWarRoom Has Some Interesting Suggestions on How France Should Address Its Riots (LOL)
Imgflip

Regular readers know that parts of France have been seeing absolutely out of control rioting in the past few days. First, it was supposedly people upset over the quality of education … which is why they burned down at least one school. Now, the president of France’s husband, Emmanuel Macron, is blaming gas prices raised by the war in Iran. Of course, gas in France is at about $9 a gallon, with about half of it being taken in taxes, so if he really thought that was the case, he would reduce the tax so the prices would at least be at pre-war levels, right? Yes, that would be surrendering to the violence of the mob, but the French are all about surrendering, right? So why hasn’t he done that?

Advertisement

In any case, one account this author likes on Twitter/X is @IsraelWarRoom, which mainly spends its time countering anti-Israel propaganda. But today they have solemn advice for the French government:

The cut off text:

Failure to comply will leave us no choice but to bring a case before the ICJ, in close cooperation with that renowned champion of human rights, Afghanistan.

*snort*

From the Rhine to the sea, Palestine will be free … or something.

This is referring to reports that Jewish owned shops have been especially targeted, a real ‘mask off’ detail about these riots.

Recommended
Gad Saad Takes 'Wood Cricket' Jessica Tarlov APART in HARSH Back-and-Forth Over Islamophobia and OOF Sam J. Susan Rice to Trumpers: ‘It’s Not Going to End Well for Them’ — Forgive and Forget Is for Suckers Just Mindy
Advertisement

Israel should recognize the Islamic Republic of France, and whatever bearded Neanderthals are behind this movement as the true government of France.

To the best of our knowledge, the account is not run by Israel. They just like the place, or at least hate the lies being told about it and the Jews.

But not a ceasing of setting things on fire.

Clearly, that tactic is genocide. Worst of all, it is giving Frenchmen a bath. That has to violate the Geneva Convention or something like that.

Actually, Greta has already shown her deep support for [insert the latest thing]:

Advertisement

Pretty sure Israel will tell France they are on their frakking own. 

Will the French forces be providing free food and water to the protesters?

We aspire to this level of righteous trolling.

Oh… that’s good: 'Paristine.' We will be promptly ripping this off.

Finally

Advertisement

Well, it is still kind of funny, in a dark way.

RELATED: Christopher Lloyd Wins the Internet With the Perfect Reaction to Elon Musk’s Flying Roadster

Never Bet Against Elon Musk! Twitter/X Users Find Old Tweets Promising His Jet Roadster.

Man Gets a New Trial, Because the Jury Was Lied to About the ‘Victim’s’ Sex (LAWSPLAINING)

‘This Is a Case About Swinging D***s:’ A Dissent Goes THERE on Transgender Issues (LAWSPLAINING)

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics EMMANUEL MACRON | FRANCE | INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT | IRAN | RIOTS | ISRAEL

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Gad Saad Takes 'Wood Cricket' Jessica Tarlov APART in HARSH Back-and-Forth Over Islamophobia and OOF

Gad Saad Takes 'Wood Cricket' Jessica Tarlov APART in HARSH Back-and-Forth Over Islamophobia and OOF

Sam J.
Susan Rice to Trumpers: ‘It’s Not Going to End Well for Them’ — Forgive and Forget Is for Suckers

Susan Rice to Trumpers: ‘It’s Not Going to End Well for Them’ — Forgive and Forget Is for Suckers

Just Mindy
Receipt-Filled Thread Shows CRAZY Palestinian Authority's Textbooks That Are Being Taught in Schools

Receipt-Filled Thread Shows CRAZY Palestinian Authority's Textbooks That Are Being Taught in Schools

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos