Christopher Lloyd Wins the Internet With the Perfect Reaction to Elon Musk's Flying Roadster

Go home, everyone, Christopher Lloyd wins the Internet today:

Of course, we figure about 99 percent of the population knows that Christopher Lloyd is the legendary actor who has played multiple beloved (and feared, in the case of the villains he’s played) characters, most relevantly Doc Brown in the Back to the Future series, a series of movies that prominently featured flying cars, especially in the second movie.

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And of course, he is obviously referencing last night’s Tesla Roadster demonstration, which involved a car going from 0-60 in less than a second, jumping without ramps, flipping itself over, and even doing some short gliding. Go here, if you haven’t seen any of this yet.

Needless to say, Twitter/X is having a lot of good fun with this:

Where we're going, we don't need roads, Doc — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) October 16, 2026

Perfect response. No notes.

October 21st is gonna be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8BqDMmwBXo — 𝑫𝒆𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 Ọ𝒇 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒆 (@meetcommonsense) October 16, 2026

they missed the perfect opportunity to have you drive the one out on stage. — Hemigod (@Hemigod85) October 16, 2026

We are legitimately not sure if the car had a driver at all.

My face the entire Tesla event pic.twitter.com/nzIHTT74FY — Spaceboy.cs 🔋 (@SpaceboyCS) October 16, 2026

Next on the list pic.twitter.com/6XVN4nUYec — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) October 16, 2026

We are holding out for an Iron Man suit.

RIGHT ON TIME FREN.⌚️😁 pic.twitter.com/4gYwedRAqz — MILE HIGH DEPLORABLE (@DEPLORABLEFACE) October 16, 2026

That movie was cursed. Mostly cursed by that round-headed idiot, Rian Johnson, who left whoever came next in an impossible position.

That’s more like falling with style pic.twitter.com/Y0Gb5JAGQ3 — Marog (@MARROG79) October 16, 2026

Mostly. Except for the rampless jump.

We finally made it pic.twitter.com/NiBaunxC66 — Trizzy (@TrizzyDigital) October 16, 2026

Those special effects in the original still hold up.

Any car can fly at least once. pic.twitter.com/MjL46WeRF8 — Rick Wick (@zrickety) October 16, 2026

Making their waaaaaaay, the only way they know how…

But that’s just a little bit more than the law would allow.

Related:

Some will call that video an AI fake, but we choose to believe.

Even Doc Brown is impressed!! https://t.co/q3Xymsxe25 — AlphaFox (@alphafox) October 16, 2026

חחח איזה מלך כריסטופר לויד 😃 (דוק בראון מ"בחזרה לעתיד") https://t.co/3UxYpdPUeM — הקופסה (@Hakufsah) October 16, 2026

Alleged translation from Hebrew:

LOL what a king Christopher Lloyd 😃 (Doc Brown from ‘Back to the Future’)

Believe it or not, as we were writing this, we ran into a friend who didn’t know who he was.

Back to the future 4.0 is coming soon!😛 https://t.co/CB4xBXIjmr — Aktionär0815 😎🔥🏝️ (@Aktionaer0815) October 16, 2026

Honestly, we think they should leave well enough alone. The series went out on a high note.

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Finally:

Christipher Lloyd on X? Fastest follow in hustory — Nuniya Biziniss (@TheLeft1s1nsane) October 16, 2026

No kidding. Faster than the Roadster.

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