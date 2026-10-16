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Christopher Lloyd Wins the Internet With the Perfect Reaction to Elon Musk's Flying Roadster

Aaron Walker
Oct 16, 2026 6:15 PM
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Christopher Lloyd Wins the Internet With the Perfect Reaction to Elon Musk's Flying Roadster
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment via AP

Go home, everyone, Christopher Lloyd wins the Internet today:

Of course, we figure about 99 percent of the population knows that Christopher Lloyd is the legendary actor who has played multiple beloved (and feared, in the case of the villains he’s played) characters, most relevantly Doc Brown in the Back to the Future series, a series of movies that prominently featured flying cars, especially in the second movie.

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And of course, he is obviously referencing last night’s Tesla Roadster demonstration, which involved a car going from 0-60 in less than a second, jumping without ramps, flipping itself over, and even doing some short gliding. Go here, if you haven’t seen any of this yet.

Needless to say, Twitter/X is having a lot of good fun with this:

Perfect response. No notes.

We are legitimately not sure if the car had a driver at all.

We are holding out for an Iron Man suit.

That movie was cursed. Mostly cursed by that round-headed idiot, Rian Johnson, who left whoever came next in an impossible position.

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Mostly. Except for the rampless jump.

Those special effects in the original still hold up.

Making their waaaaaaay, the only way they know how…

But that’s just a little bit more than the law would allow.

Related:

Some will call that video an AI fake, but we choose to believe.

Alleged translation from Hebrew:

LOL what a king Christopher Lloyd 😃 (Doc Brown from ‘Back to the Future’)

Believe it or not, as we were writing this, we ran into a friend who didn’t know who he was.

Honestly, we think they should leave well enough alone. The series went out on a high note.

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Finally:

No kidding. Faster than the Roadster.

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | MOVIES | TESLA | X | ELON MUSK | CHRISTOPHER RUFO

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