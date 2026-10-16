Launching Laughs: Tesla Roadster Memes Take Off on X After Elon Musk Debuts Flipping, Flying Car

On Thursday night, Elon Musk unveiled his new Tesla Roadster. We covered that event here. The flipping, flying, and seemingly gravity-defying vehicle not only excited viewers online but also sparked their imaginations. That means memes.

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Before we get to those, here’s a two-video recap of the Tesla Roadster’s debut. (WATCH BOTH)

Turns out the future does have flying cars pic.twitter.com/6fexPp6SXI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026

So awesome! Now the memes!

Posters immediately thought of the implications and applications of driving a Roadster in annoying traffic.

*Slow driver in left lane*



Me in the new Tesla Roadster pic.twitter.com/5cAjsVJK8F — GingerBeardGage 🇺🇸🫡 (@GingerBeardGage) October 16, 2026

Me stuck in traffic next week as people zip by me. pic.twitter.com/lYu82NbvzV — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 16, 2026

Things really are looking up.

Funny enough, many foreign X accounts see the Roadster as a solution to their traffic woes, too.

Me commuting to work, in my new Roadster. pic.twitter.com/fuok5cmlNJ — Biju Nambiar (@Nambiar2012) October 16, 2026

Really need modern highways for safe launches.

Many meme-makers can’t wait to pilot their own flying Tesla. (WATCH BOTH)

How I’m gonna feel driving the new Tesla Roadster when Danger Zone starts playing pic.twitter.com/PRb0BYlYKU — Aviation (@xAviation) October 16, 2026

That’s a more realistic expectation.

Many memesters saw the obvious Back to the Future connection. (WATCH ALL — LANGUAGE WARNING)

Exclusive Video of Doc Musk testing the flying car: pic.twitter.com/YhqS0Nc54O — LetsGoGifs (@LetsGoGifs) October 16, 2026

Elon out here like 😂 pic.twitter.com/8ChkPcaZbN — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) October 16, 2026

I think we are ready for Back to the Future 4 now: pic.twitter.com/RlKSubugqd — AlphaFox (@alphafox) October 16, 2026

The music is everything pic.twitter.com/kYe1dUBUuI — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 16, 2026

It really elevates it (pun intended).

Others referenced Men in Black. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

Elon's cameo in Men In Black was ahead of its time pic.twitter.com/ISPza7cIk5 — LetsGoGifs (@LetsGoGifs) October 16, 2026

When you get the new Roadster pic.twitter.com/AdIDK81G3L — 🔥Phoenix (@GPhoenixForever) October 16, 2026

‘Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue!’ Wait, that’s an Airplane! joke.

Our boy Elon had some memers getting animated.

No more waiting for the future.



We are now living in the era of the Jetsons. pic.twitter.com/HzcQLwcaAd — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 16, 2026

Tesla Roadster achieved a remarkable 0-60 mph in just 0.81 seconds, while Democrats unveil their latest green car model. pic.twitter.com/umdehGAKUb — American Nightmare 🇺🇸 (@thewakeninq) October 16, 2026

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Democrats would love to revert us to the Stone Age.

Speaking of Democrats, here are the biggest and brightest ones dissing Musk. (WATCH ALL)

Jasmine Crockett narrates the Tesla flying Roadster 😂 pic.twitter.com/IoJy0nuSMP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2026

Remember when Gavin Newsom said Elon Musk was a disappointment?



Aged like milk. pic.twitter.com/WvPiII1d0I — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) October 16, 2026

Bro Tesla new roadster is out! We need a new vid!



- by @bot pic.twitter.com/6dTefznvH5 — ビクターVictor (@wwwkusakusakusa) October 16, 2026

🚨 #BREAKING: Tesla shares have surged +61% & the company has developed a flying car since Tim Walz declared the stock was "225 & dropping." pic.twitter.com/7Zd0DtSbBC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 16, 2026

Who did they use as the crash test dummy in the Tesla Roadster? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rkbdG3YPG3 — FO𝕏 YOU (@F0XYOU) October 16, 2026

You can learn a lot from a dummy. At least Sleepy Joe is keeping busy and being useful for a change.

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