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Launching Laughs: Tesla Roadster Memes Take Off on X After Elon Musk Debuts Flipping, Flying Car

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 16, 2026 10:30 AM
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Launching Laughs: Tesla Roadster Memes Take Off on X After Elon Musk Debuts Flipping, Flying Car
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Thursday night, Elon Musk unveiled his new Tesla Roadster. We covered that event here. The flipping, flying, and seemingly gravity-defying vehicle not only excited viewers online but also sparked their imaginations. That means memes.

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Before we get to those, here’s a two-video recap of the Tesla Roadster’s debut. (WATCH BOTH)

So awesome! Now the memes!

Posters immediately thought of the implications and applications of driving a Roadster in annoying traffic.

Things really are looking up.

Funny enough, many foreign X accounts see the Roadster as a solution to their traffic woes, too.

Really need modern highways for safe launches.

Many meme-makers can’t wait to pilot their own flying Tesla. (WATCH BOTH)

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That’s a more realistic expectation.

Many memesters saw the obvious Back to the Future connection. (WATCH ALL — LANGUAGE WARNING)

It really elevates it (pun intended).

Others referenced Men in Black. (WATCH — LANGUAGE WARNING)

‘Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue!’ Wait, that’s an Airplane! joke.

Our boy Elon had some memers getting animated.

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Democrats would love to revert us to the Stone Age.

Speaking of Democrats, here are the biggest and brightest ones dissing Musk. (WATCH ALL)

You can learn a lot from a dummy. At least Sleepy Joe is keeping busy and being useful for a change.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative commentary that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics ELON MUSK | TESLA | VIDEO | X

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