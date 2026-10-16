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Dimmest Dems: Forget Musk’s New Flying Car — AOC and Ilhan Omar Say He’s Stupid and Just Got Lucky

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 16, 2026 2:00 AM
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Dimmest Dems: Forget Musk’s New Flying Car — AOC and Ilhan Omar Say He’s Stupid and Just Got Lucky
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Elon Musk accomplished what seemed impossible on Thursday night. He debuted his new Tesla Roadster, which can flip, fly, and cling to walls. Our sci-fi dreams are now reality, but don’t tell Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. To them, Musk is stupid and just lucky.

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Here's AOC looking even dumber in retrospect. (WATCH)

She doesn’t even know where the Equator is.

Think of all the things Musk has brought to the world, then compare them to AOC’s two-line job resume.

Musk spanks her daily with his accomplishments.

“Genius” Ilhan Omar is just as clueless as AOC. (WATCH)

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The left does nothing but belittle and try to destroy risk takers, creators, and entrepreneurs like @elonmusk

They do this out of inferior jealousy, and as a means to accumulate power among weak, unimpressive people…today’s democrat party ladies and gentlemen.

— Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) October 16, 2026

If AOC, Omar, and the rest of the Democrats had their way, Elon Musk wouldn’t even exist. Thankfully, he realized this and left his old party in the dust.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELON MUSK | ILHAN OMAR | SPACEX | KAMALA HARRIS

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