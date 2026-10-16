Dimmest Dems: Forget Musk’s New Flying Car — AOC and Ilhan Omar Say He’s Stupid and Just Got Lucky

Elon Musk accomplished what seemed impossible on Thursday night. He debuted his new Tesla Roadster, which can flip, fly, and cling to walls. Our sci-fi dreams are now reality, but don’t tell Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. To them, Musk is stupid and just lucky.

Advertisement

Here's AOC looking even dumber in retrospect. (WATCH)

I thought of her the very moment I saw the car flying 😅🤪 — Groossa (@GBRSSA) October 16, 2026

🤣🤣 I know. What a dumb ass that Elon musk is, right.



Spaceships, flying cars, internet, mars trips, EVs, X…



Who cares about that bullsh*t.



AOC has done more for this planet than he’ll ever do. — JW (@BudgetBallin20) October 16, 2026

She doesn’t even know where the Equator is.

Think of all the things Musk has brought to the world, then compare them to AOC’s two-line job resume.

What else do you expect from someone that the only job description they ever had was bartender. — Old School Common Sense Gal. (@GenXGamer66) October 16, 2026

Gotta love the low IQ bartender granny giving her hot take on literally anything. It's just garbage yapping from an emotional vibe. — Andrew Pickens (@andrewpick54420) October 16, 2026

It’s the laugh, so Kamala like, you know there’s just a monkey clashing symbols together inside there…. — SFC (@k_hill14018) October 16, 2026

Musk spanks her daily with his accomplishments.

“Genius” Ilhan Omar is just as clueless as AOC. (WATCH)

“I think he’s one of the dumbest, luckiest people to um um um on this earth.”



- Ilhan Omar on Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/DfXztpz4Sr — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 16, 2026

Says one of the dumbest, luckiest people on earth. — Keith B (@KeithBnTX) October 16, 2026

That would be her. But I think her luck may be running out. 🤞🏻 — Elle Davis (@nativeNWATX) October 16, 2026

The left does nothing but belittle and try to destroy risk takers, creators, and entrepreneurs like @elonmusk They do this out of inferior jealousy, and as a means to accumulate power among weak, unimpressive people…today’s democrat party ladies and gentlemen. — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) October 16, 2026

It’s comical watching people who clearly have no idea what they’re talking about try to discredit some of the brightest and most influential minds of our time. — Wealth Chain Pro (@WealthChainPro) October 16, 2026

If AOC, Omar, and the rest of the Democrats had their way, Elon Musk wouldn’t even exist. Thankfully, he realized this and left his old party in the dust.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.