Account Based in France Doesn’t Think MAGA Understands How Sick Europe Is of Their BS

We're having trouble trying to figure out "TheFrenchie." Aside from his X handle, his account is @ML3democrats. His account if based in France, but his X bio says he's a Democrat activist. This is his pinned post:

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BREAKING NEWS: Joseph Robinette Biden Jr is the 46th President of the United States of America 🇺🇸. — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) August 13, 2021

His timeline also shows an obsession with American politics. Is he an American living in France? He keeps up to date with current events:

A picture for history book. America, how far you've fallen. "I'm going to protect them, whether the women like it or not." — Trump, 2024 Youngstown, Ohio, last Monday: a woman in a "Release the Epstein Files" shirt gets punched in the face by a MAGA fan. Trump's response? Call her "scum" and mock her weight. That's what "protection" looks like. Wear a MAGA hat to a rally: you're a patriot. Wear "Release the Epstein Files": you get punched, and the President calls you "scum." Ask yourself what they're so afraid of. — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) October 15, 2026

Plenty of people let TheFrenchie know that that image was AI-generated and he fell for it, as did more than a thousand others. The actual footage isn't nearly so dramatic.

Now that you know as much about TheFrenchie as we do, he wants MAGA Americans to understand just how sick and tired of their BS that "we Europeans" actually are.

I don’t think that MAGA Americans quite understand just how sick and tired of their bullshit we Europeans actually are. — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) October 14, 2026

We don't think he knows that the only thing that Americans care less about than Canadian opinions is European opinions.

@ML3democrats You certainly don’t grasp how little Americans care for the European opinion. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats This has to be a parody account. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 15, 2026

@NickJFreitas Are you talking about your own account? Because how can anyone still openly and shamelessly support Trump in 2026? It’s such a disgrace. — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) October 15, 2026

Shouldn't he be more concerned with the "student" rioting in France over the past month? The French have literal fires to put out over alleged teacher/staff shortages, dilapidated buildings, and long school days.

@ML3democrats We don’t care. We laugh as your country burns down by 3rd world “migrants”. https://t.co/eMa6ABJQWu — Jrock (@jrock_esq) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats I think that MAGA Americans stopped caring what you think in 1776. I would worry about your own country. You’re allowing Muslims to take over. You should take a seat. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats As a Brit living in the US, I cannot stress enough how very little time, if any at all, the average American even thinks about Europe. Europe is for ‘vacations’, that’s about it. They literally don’t give a fuck about about Europe unless arguing with a European on X. 🤷‍♂️ — curiosity (@mybizonly74) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats Do you really think we give a shit what you think? Your country is a 3rd world shit hole now. https://t.co/CNbI3ZHxrx — V T (@RSCNY13069) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats You're a conquered nation. No one cares what you think. I'm not MAGA, but I am an American that's sick of Eurotrash fuckwits trashing our country because of a temporary politician The Eiffel Tower will be a Mosque by 2035. Enjoy — EFFING HOJO! (@HWDesper) October 15, 2026

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@ML3democrats As a proud MAGA American. I could truly give a fuck less what anyone in socialist Europe has to say. — John Gilbertson (@TJandCasper) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats Or we don’t care. Anyway, you people seem to have more than enough of your own self-concocted bullshit going on. You might want to see to that, while you still have a continent. — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats The last Frenchman whose opinion mattered on American politics was Lafayette — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats Honestly, we look at Europe and think it is everything we do not want to become. We don’t care what you think of us, you are destroying your culture and civilization. — CommonSenser (@bp353404) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats Neither American or European. Absolutly no one on earth cares about Europe except Europeans. You guys are totally fucked. — Alan Curran (@alanvcurran) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats I dont think most MAGA Americans care what Europeans think. We are just happy we get to watch the fallout from mass immigration from across the pond. Maybe our leaders will learn something from the autopsy — The Tim (not that Tim) 🇺🇲 (@Tradindad) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats I don't think Americans think about you at all. - Except that the Islamic riots are helpful examples of self-destruction. Thanks for those. — Constantly Underfoot (@ConstantUnder) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats I don’t think the Europoors quite understand just how sick and tired Americans are of cleaning up their messes, fighting to save them from their regional quarrels, carrying their defensive burdens so they can have a welfare state, and bailing them out every which way — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) October 15, 2026

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@ML3democrats You’re right. We’ve never once thought about it because we don’t give a shit. — TopJimmy🇺🇸 (@jackbutler545) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats France is bankrupt and unable to pay welfare for transplants like you. Have your schools stopped burning? — MR X (@uxcn53) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats I think it's hilarious how much Europeans think about Americans. We don't think about you at all. 🤷‍♀️ — Anita Kahrs (@KahrsAnita) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats Wait, France is on fire. Why would you worry about the politics of another country when... YOU ARE ON FIRE — H.R. Hobo (@RichardSouthco2) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats Worry about Europe lad. Enough there to keep you busy for a loooong time. What a fucking mess the EU is right now. — 🇨🇦MapleMaga🇺🇸 (@MagaNorth) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats This is like the 8th time you’ve posted this mate, you reek of desperation — Bronze Age Cityzen 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 🇧🇼 (@BrAgLifeEnjoyer) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats I think real French people are tired of the Muslims ruining their country more than anything. — MrMario (@Mrmario1) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats Maybe if you mind your own business and maybe go put out a school fire or two. — David L Wagner (@DavidLWagner4) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats I can promise you we Americans spend zero time wondering what egregiously propagandized europoor liberals are up to- much less what they think. Your country is being overcome by African hordes and you are worried about MAGA. Get your head out of your turtle neck. — Sun Optimist (@CristusVictor) October 15, 2026

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@ML3democrats I don't think Europeans understand what being ratio'd on X means... — Conanknows (@conanknows) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats You’re allowing your own country and culture to be destroyed by the very people you’re allowing in. You could do something about it but instead you’re acting like cowards. Didn’t you learn in the 1940s what happens when you get invaded by your enemies? — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) October 15, 2026

@ML3democrats Why are you even worried about us? Take care of yourselves, quit demanding things from us and stay out of our business. — Chaska (@ChaskaDaisy) October 15, 2026

Ironic, coming from someone based in France who posts about nothing but American politics.

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