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Account Based in France Doesn’t Think MAGA Understands How Sick Europe Is of Their BS

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 15, 2026 8:00 PM
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Account Based in France Doesn’t Think MAGA Understands How Sick Europe Is of Their BS
AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

We're having trouble trying to figure out "TheFrenchie." Aside from his X handle, his account is @ML3democrats. His account if based in France, but his X bio says he's a Democrat activist. This is his pinned post:

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His timeline also shows an obsession with American politics. Is he an American living in France? He keeps up to date with current events:

Plenty of people let TheFrenchie know that that image was AI-generated and he fell for it, as did more than a thousand others. The actual footage isn't nearly so dramatic.

Now that you know as much about TheFrenchie as we do, he wants MAGA Americans to understand just how sick and tired of their BS that "we Europeans" actually are.

We don't think he knows that the only thing that Americans care less about than Canadian opinions is European opinions.

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Shouldn't he be more concerned with the "student" rioting in France over the past month? The French have literal fires to put out over alleged teacher/staff shortages, dilapidated buildings, and long school days. 

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Ironic, coming from someone based in France who posts about nothing but American politics.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | EUROPEAN UNION | FRANCE

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