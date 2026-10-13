Trump Deals With Tubby OH Protester As Only HE CAN — TMZ Can't DEEEAL but OMG-LOL, THE MEMES (WATCH)

TMZ is out with exclusive footage from a Trump rally showing the president responding to a protester by mocking their weight as security escorted them out of the venue. The clip captures the moment Trump lands the dig while the person is being removed, and TMZ’s Jacob Wass followed up with the protester afterward. Predictably, the online reaction has focused less on the fact that someone was disrupting the event and more on outrage over Trump’s comment, with critics insisting the removal looked rough and that free speech was somehow violated. It’s the usual cycle: interrupt a rally, get called out, then claim victimhood.

Advertisement

Especially if you're TMZ.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump responded to a rally protest by mocking the protester’s weight ... as security hauled them out. 👀 TMZ DC’s @jacob_wass caught up with the protester as they were escorted out of the venue. https://t.co/3IqEcGUozq — TMZ (@TMZ) October 13, 2026

X was understandably more annoyed with the gender-confused chubby protester than they were with Trump's comments.

Let's be honest, if you show up to disrupt a rally looking like that ... it ain't gonna be pretty.

Pun intended.

This is the protester who tried to cause a commotion tonight at the President Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio. https://t.co/dxjTY9orXI — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 13, 2026

WOOF.

“Shane, you were great on SNL!” — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 13, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 13, 2026

It certainly feels that way more and more these days.

Really that’s what you losers found the most important in this video? — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 13, 2026

This is TMZ we're talking about.

@ScottPresler Why are they such morbidly obese angry white women??? https://t.co/HdZ2sOso5q — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) October 13, 2026

Are they angry because they are morbidly obese OR are they morbidly obese because they're angry? Enquiring minds wanna know.

@ScottPresler The Nut Jobs look a lot alike..... https://t.co/qTHnQnSqvU — WOLFDOG (@JP5671204772902) October 13, 2026

@ScottPresler Just roll her out of there like Violet Beauregard. https://t.co/zCTSMBZwEm — Marcus Tullius Cicero (@JimRobinette4) October 13, 2026

There is that ... oh c'mon, it's a joke.

Hahahahahaha straight from central casting. Bless. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 13, 2026

Send they/them straight to a planet fitness. — Pino Americano (@PinoAmericano) October 13, 2026

Another beauty. Somebody else’s daughter. Her parents must be so proud. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 13, 2026

Sadly, we bet they are.

The protester at Trump's rally looks exactly like you would imagine: — AlphaFox (@alphafox) October 13, 2026

They always always always do.

I’m proud of they/them for climbing that many steps to do such a thing. — 🥀 🖤𝔏𝔦𝔟𝔢𝔯𝔱𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥🖤🥀 (@LibertarianG0th) October 13, 2026

Hey, there ya' go!

Positivity! Heh.

============================================================

Advertisement

Related:

SHE'S GONNA BLOW! Never Trumper Tara Setmayer's RANT Defending Ilhan Omar Is BEYOND Parody (WATCH)

Ted Lieu FACE-PLANTS Spectacularly Shaking His Stupid Little Fist Defending Ilhan Omar and BAHAHA

Faked It BEFORE! Sean Davis TROUNCES the NYT and Their MAGICAL Talarico Video With BRUTAL Reminder

We Didn't Think Megyn Kelly Would Be Willing to Go So Low That She'd HELP Abdul El-Sayed ... But ...

Oh DAMN... LOL: People Are LOVING Ann Coulter's Very Thoughtful Columbus Day Post for Ilhan Omar



============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.