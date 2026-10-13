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Trump Deals With Tubby OH Protester As Only HE CAN — TMZ Can't DEEEAL but OMG-LOL, THE MEMES (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 13, 2026 11:20 AM
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Trump Deals With Tubby OH Protester As Only HE CAN — TMZ Can't DEEEAL but OMG-LOL, THE MEMES (WATCH)
Meme

TMZ is out with exclusive footage from a Trump rally showing the president responding to a protester by mocking their weight as security escorted them out of the venue. The clip captures the moment Trump lands the dig while the person is being removed, and TMZ’s Jacob Wass followed up with the protester afterward. Predictably, the online reaction has focused less on the fact that someone was disrupting the event and more on outrage over Trump’s comment, with critics insisting the removal looked rough and that free speech was somehow violated. It’s the usual cycle: interrupt a rally, get called out, then claim victimhood.

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Especially if you're TMZ.

X was understandably more annoyed with the gender-confused chubby protester than they were with Trump's comments.

Let's be honest, if you show up to disrupt a rally looking like that ... it ain't gonna be pretty.

Pun intended.

WOOF.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It certainly feels that way more and more these days.

This is TMZ we're talking about.

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Are they angry because they are morbidly obese OR are they morbidly obese because they're angry? Enquiring minds wanna know.

There is that ... oh c'mon, it's a joke.

Sadly, we bet they are.

They always always always do.

Hey, there ya' go!

Positivity! Heh.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | OHIO | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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