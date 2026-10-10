‘That’s a Man’ Reaction Explodes After Evil Lefty Flips Off Crowd, Gets Hauled Out of Trump’s Rally

Today, a woman disrupted a Trump rally. She looked like the usual player ... old, no chin, angry and unattractive. She was shooting birds at the audience and bowing up on the crowd threatening to fight with them. It's a must watch. Really hilarious stuff.

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🚨 LMFAO! A white leftist woman just got VICIOUSLY SHAMED out of the Trump rally and she raged by throwing up the middle finger Usual suspect, LEFTIST WHALE 🤡 She then acted tough like she was going to beat up one of the Trump supporters. All while being HAULED OUT and called a "LOSER" by Donald Trump 🤣 Why do they all look and act like this? Trump supporters are just noticeably HAPPIER PEOPLE. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 10, 2026

Why are these people so insane? What do they really think they are changing by acting like this? There is a mental health crisis on the left.

Are we sure that's a woman? — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) October 10, 2026

That's a fair question.

That's not a woman — Charles BisbeeMD (@cabisbee) October 10, 2026

Allegedly.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 You can tell she/he is a liberal just by looking at it. — America First Annie 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) October 10, 2026

She definitely has 'the look'.

They are losers. — BJDazzy (@BjDazzy) October 10, 2026

Their brains are so eaten up with Trump Derangement Syndrome they can't think straight.

The USA chants are beautiful as a nasty insufferable white liberal woman is escorted out. — based bombshell (@badboujeebabee) October 10, 2026

That’s a woman? Yeesh 😬 I’d go with She-Beast. FUGLY Incels are the angriest people on earth. And the target audience and profiled ideal Democrat voter. — Harsh But Mostly Thoughtful John McGrath (@HarshThoughtful) October 10, 2026

Their hate for Trump is seeping out through their pores.

What a big waste of skin!😜 — Maritza (@Maritza28842075) October 10, 2026

Always the misfits. — Chris White 🇺🇸 (@ChrisWhite_1972) October 10, 2026

Normal people don't behave this way.

Switch the roles If she had been a MAGA in the midst of thousands of leftists…. Entirely different outcome — Chloe (@Chloe197002) October 10, 2026

Conservatives aren't violent extremists. That's the difference. They'll mock her, but they won't harm her. Political violence is what leftists do.

The hate in the hearts of these MAGA hating lefty Communists is sickening. They hate our country and the freedom we have to follow the MAGA party angers them. — FiercelyMAGA20! (@FiercelyMAGA20) October 10, 2026

It's disturbing.

That's a woman? Who the F is she waving and saluting at?? LOL — Victoria Ziemba (@ziemba_vic72762) October 10, 2026

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She thinks she's big stuff.

President Trump is right. They are all LOSERS! — Judi Lynn Mitchell (@JudiLynnMitche1) October 10, 2026

@EricLDaugh Hahaha! You called this a woman. https://t.co/CpCikv74Vx — Brog 🇺🇸 (@Brogtog) October 10, 2026

To be fair, this is a distinct possibility.

@EricLDaugh She looks like comedian Bruce Vilanch. https://t.co/mNFzuLdoXF — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) October 10, 2026

Ok, that's funny. Twinning!

@EricLDaugh @EldonEverson17 Democrats are the most miserable people on earth. God Almighty. No path forward just hate, destruction, violence, and chaos. — Rochellemaryn 🌹🕊️ (@RochelleAz) October 10, 2026

It never stops.

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