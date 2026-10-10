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‘That’s a Man’ Reaction Explodes After Evil Lefty Flips Off Crowd, Gets Hauled Out of Trump’s Rally

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 10, 2026 5:00 PM
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‘That’s a Man’ Reaction Explodes After Evil Lefty Flips Off Crowd, Gets Hauled Out of Trump’s Rally
Fuzzy Chimp

Today, a woman disrupted a Trump rally. She looked like the usual player ... old, no chin, angry and unattractive. She was shooting birds at the audience and bowing up on the crowd threatening to fight with them. It's a must watch. Really hilarious stuff. 

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Why are these people so insane? What do they really think they are changing by acting like this? There is a mental health crisis on the left.

That's a fair question.

Allegedly.

She definitely has 'the look'.

Their brains are so eaten up with Trump Derangement Syndrome they can't think straight. 

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Their hate for Trump is seeping out through their pores. 

Normal people don't behave this way.

Conservatives aren't violent extremists. That's the difference. They'll mock her, but they won't harm her. Political violence is what leftists do.

It's disturbing. 

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She thinks she's big stuff.

To be fair, this is a distinct possibility. 

Ok, that's funny. Twinning!

It never stops.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONSERVATISM | DONALD TRUMP

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