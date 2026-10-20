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Rob Schneider Lists All the Social Benefits France Has (and Is Burning Anyway)

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 20, 2026 10:00 PM
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Rob Schneider Lists All the Social Benefits France Has (and Is Burning Anyway)
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Even though the American media have really only picked up on it in the past couple of days, the "student" riots in France have been going on for a month now. The students have been looting businesses, burning down schools and government buildings, setting cars on fire … all allegedly in protest of alleged teacher/staff shortages, dilapidated buildings, and long school days.

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Watch that video and then bask in the stupidity of Rep. Ro Khanna, who said a day later that "students and teachers are asking for safe schools, enough teachers and smaller classes." It's hard to have a safe school after you've burned it to the ground. As we reported earlier, CNN's Abby Phillip seems to think the students are protesting as a result of debt, bond rates, and unemployment.

Rob Schneider listed all of the things that France offers to citizens and migrants:

The post continues:

… STILL PROTESTING AND BURNING SHIT DOWN.

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This issue is never the issue … the issue is the revolution.

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Fun bonus post: As long as we're on the topic of looting, Polymarket reports that a Paris resident dumped pots of scalding water on looters.

Liberal account even loves worf claims that's worse than looting "by a large amount."

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Because they're just stealing bread, or so AOC would have you believe.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | FRANCE | RIOTS | SOCIALISM

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