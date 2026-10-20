Rob Schneider Lists All the Social Benefits France Has (and Is Burning Anyway)

Even though the American media have really only picked up on it in the past couple of days, the "student" riots in France have been going on for a month now. The students have been looting businesses, burning down schools and government buildings, setting cars on fire … all allegedly in protest of alleged teacher/staff shortages, dilapidated buildings, and long school days.

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French “high schoolers” posing for a photo on the fiery but mostly peaceful streets of Paris. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/LsE7YurRep — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

Watch that video and then bask in the stupidity of Rep. Ro Khanna, who said a day later that "students and teachers are asking for safe schools, enough teachers and smaller classes." It's hard to have a safe school after you've burned it to the ground. As we reported earlier, CNN's Abby Phillip seems to think the students are protesting as a result of debt, bond rates, and unemployment.

Rob Schneider listed all of the things that France offers to citizens and migrants:

France has FREE health care, paid parental leave, paid family leave, FREE child care, FREE preschool, 5 weeks paid vacation, a 35 hour work week, generous unemployment and housing benefits, and heavily subsidized higher education. Everything the left says they want AND THEY'RE STILL PROTESTING AND BURNING SHIT DOWN. — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) October 19, 2026

The post continues:

… STILL PROTESTING AND BURNING SHIT DOWN.

Good point — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) October 19, 2026

@RobSchneider Their workers' paradise attracted exactly the sort of people who will overload their welfare safety net and destroy it because they didn't guard their borders. https://t.co/Ne50NHfBAn — Roger X Patterson (@RogerP23486) October 20, 2026

@RobSchneider @PeggyCScott Exactly. And the money is running out. The “tax the rich” idea eventually implodes. Unfettered immigration has caused a huge housing shortage & downward pressure on wages. The average French 35-year-old earns $34,500 vs $72,500 in the U.S. “European Socialism” is a pipe dream. — David Burke 🇺🇸 (@ConservativeTht) October 20, 2026

@RobSchneider @Riley_Gaines_ 57% of France’s GDP is spent on social welfare programs. More than Communist China or Russia. — Common Sense Isn’t Common (@KibblesNBits) October 19, 2026

@RobSchneider Insane — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 20, 2026

@RobSchneider Its never going to be enough. They will never put a cap on how many foreign invaders will be allowed to immigrate. — Paula Ponsonby (@CactusLove_1963) October 20, 2026

@RobSchneider @maryano2023 Burning it all down is what the left actually wants. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) October 20, 2026

@RobSchneider @wendyp4545 No matter how much you give, socialist looters will always demand more until they take or destroy everything of value. — Owen Kilderry (@kilderry30123) October 20, 2026

@RobSchneider Communists seek to DESTROY - then rebuild a Communist dictatorship country from the ashes. — TejasKat (@TejasKat) October 20, 2026

@RobSchneider @GlenWoodfin Parasite grievance class have a ferocious appetite, that cannot be satiated — Commissioner Sean Morrison (@SeanMMorrison) October 20, 2026

@RobSchneider It's never enough because it's never really about what they say it is. — Don Zorro (@DonZ66056960) October 20, 2026

This issue is never the issue … the issue is the revolution.

@RobSchneider No matter how much they get, they always want more. There is no endpoint where their needs will be satisfied. — John Kenney (@jlkenney3) October 20, 2026

@RobSchneider That's because they actually don't want any of that!! They want to burn it down!! Never been about nothing else!! — Michael (@Ace202042) October 19, 2026

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@RobSchneider Just these crazy “french kids” … https://t.co/e5NNt2nP5w — NC MAGA BC (@hodge_bc) October 20, 2026

@RobSchneider @Riley_Gaines_ https://t.co/OxxlhiEYL2 — Believe it or not! (@L9Xperience) October 19, 2026

Fun bonus post: As long as we're on the topic of looting, Polymarket reports that a Paris resident dumped pots of scalding water on looters.

JUST IN: Paris resident dumps pots of scalding hot water from apartment window onto rioters attempting to loot stores in the streets below. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 19, 2026

Liberal account even loves worf claims that's worse than looting "by a large amount."

This is worse than looting by a huge amount — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 19, 2026

@esjesjesj Its bad to defend yourself against looters now — Chudulous Maximus (@ChudulousMax) October 19, 2026

@esjesjesj https://t.co/Tc4csIVpHq — American Maximalist (@AmericaMaximal) October 19, 2026

@esjesjesj They need rooftop Koreans AMIRITE — We all died and we're in hell (@SO0PERSALAD) October 19, 2026

@esjesjesj I’m here for it — BradenLangley (@BradenLOA) October 20, 2026

@esjesjesj This has very "just let them rape you" energy. — fata4life (@elivenspire) October 20, 2026

@esjesjesj Defending your property is worse than violent extremists? Are you insane? — KaijuKatostrophe (@ProxyConscious) October 19, 2026

@esjesjesj No, it’s good actually. https://t.co/bINnSsGtQ0 — Hugh Retard (@HughRetard) October 19, 2026

@esjesjesj They were literally ransacking the shop below him, had they set it on fire he would’ve died Pouring scolding hot water on the subhuman vermin below him is completely acceptable — Zoomer (@ZoomerHistorian) October 20, 2026

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@esjesjesj Shut the fuck up, may the skin of those who ruin the lives of everyday french citizens burn; this must be normalized, otherwise the looting will be normalized. — Carlos Gómez (@RealGomezMedia) October 19, 2026

@esjesjesj Nope. It's called deterent Why do you lefties always excuse looting? — Bartemy Jones (@BartemyS) October 20, 2026

Because they're just stealing bread, or so AOC would have you believe.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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