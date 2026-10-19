DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Ro Khanna Tries Cleaning Up His Backfired Praise for Rioters in France (and THAT Is Backfiring Too)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 19, 2026 3:10 PM
Advertisement
Ro Khanna Tries Cleaning Up His Backfired Praise for Rioters in France (and THAT Is Backfiring Too)
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier, Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna heaped praise upon the communists who are rioting in France, all while the Left tries to pretend it's all about demands for educational reform and wealth inequality.

Advertisement

The wealth inequality complaint coming from a member of Congress who is worth north of a couple hundred million dollars is particularly rich, as was this attempt to downplay what's really happening

That didn't go over so well with anybody who has actually seen what's been happening, so put the "fiery but mostly peaceful" approach aside. 

Khanna then tried to clean all that up just a little bit.

Recommended
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp Whiny Lefty Wants to Know WHY Media Isn't Asking Mike Rogers About Connections to the KKK and HOOBOY Sam J.
Advertisement

He probably should have just deleted the first post, but self-unawareness being what it is, Khanna decided to double down on slamming wealth inequality. 

Khanna will never do that because then the Democrats' entire game would be up. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics COMMUNISM | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FRANCE | RIOTS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
Whiny Lefty Wants to Know WHY Media Isn't Asking Mike Rogers About Connections to the KKK and HOOBOY

Whiny Lefty Wants to Know WHY Media Isn't Asking Mike Rogers About Connections to the KKK and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Chris Cuomo Thought It Was Smart to Pick a Fight With Dan Bongino Over Obama — He Was REALLY Wrong

Chris Cuomo Thought It Was Smart to Pick a Fight With Dan Bongino Over Obama — He Was REALLY Wrong

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos