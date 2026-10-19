Ro Khanna Tries Cleaning Up His Backfired Praise for Rioters in France (and THAT Is Backfiring Too)

As we told you earlier, Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna heaped praise upon the communists who are rioting in France, all while the Left tries to pretend it's all about demands for educational reform and wealth inequality.

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The wealth inequality complaint coming from a member of Congress who is worth north of a couple hundred million dollars is particularly rich, as was this attempt to downplay what's really happening:

From the high schools of France to the streets of Madrid to the universities of Tirana, young people are telling their governments the same thing: in an age of massive wealth inequality, they want a future they can believe in. In France, students and teachers are asking for safe schools, enough teachers and smaller classes. In Spain, for affordable rent and housing. In Albania, for good jobs and an end to corruption. @JDVance says this is what happens when a nation lets in too many immigrants from the global south. He is not just morally wrong, but misreading the moment. The is what happens when nations let wealth and power accumulate in the hands of a few. This is what happens when young people lose hope in their future. In America, let us listen to our young. We need an economic and political transformation. America's Next New Deal. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 19, 2026

That didn't go over so well with anybody who has actually seen what's been happening, so put the "fiery but mostly peaceful" approach aside.

Khanna then tried to clean all that up just a little bit.

I unequivocally condemn violence and vandalism. I have always championed my grandfather's example of non-violent protest. Let us not be blind to the anger young people have against the unholy alliance of wealth and power. The billionaires buying politicians. The corruption. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 19, 2026

He probably should have just deleted the first post, but self-unawareness being what it is, Khanna decided to double down on slamming wealth inequality.

“I condemn”, yet he snakily approves of what’s going on under the guise of the “anger of young people”. He’s trying to have it both ways. Absolute snake. — Carlos (@txiokatu) October 19, 2026

@RoKhanna How does it feel to get ratioed because you’re a complete dumbass and everyone with a brain knows it? https://t.co/KSXWvKLCIJ — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 19, 2026

@RoKhanna Condemn the mass migration creating this insanity. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) October 19, 2026

Khanna will never do that because then the Democrats' entire game would be up.

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