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MN Department of Human Services Learns the Hilarious HARD Way X AGREES With Trump on 'Somali-fraud'

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 13, 2026 1:55 PM
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MN Department of Human Services Learns the Hilarious HARD Way X AGREES With Trump on 'Somali-fraud'
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Minnesota’s Department of Human Services is having a very bad week after the feds informed it they won’t be reimbursing more than $112 million in Medicaid claims the state already paid out. 

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The disallowance stems from a larger funding freeze on high-risk providers, with CMS pointing to administrative paperwork failures as the reason the money won’t be coming back. The agency is now fretting about the fallout for the more than one million Minnesotans on the program while questioning the “transparency and fairness” of a process that essentially asks whether the state followed the rules before cutting the checks.

Maybe doing so little about fraud was a bad idea?

Oh dear.

Doesn't make it better, guys.

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Ya' don't say.

Then they shared an article that they think makes them look good. 

They were wrong, of course.

Tough crowd.

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Same, bro. Same.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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News Topics GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN | HEALTHCARE | HHS | MEDICAID | MINNESOTA

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