MN Department of Human Services Learns the Hilarious HARD Way X AGREES With Trump on 'Somali-fraud'

Minnesota’s Department of Human Services is having a very bad week after the feds informed it they won’t be reimbursing more than $112 million in Medicaid claims the state already paid out.

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The disallowance stems from a larger funding freeze on high-risk providers, with CMS pointing to administrative paperwork failures as the reason the money won’t be coming back. The agency is now fretting about the fallout for the more than one million Minnesotans on the program while questioning the “transparency and fairness” of a process that essentially asks whether the state followed the rules before cutting the checks.

Maybe doing so little about fraud was a bad idea?

The federal government has notified us they will not be reimbursing more than $112 million in Medicaid funds for provider claims Minnesota already paid. 🧵 https://t.co/mMWKHGf0SQ — MN Department of Human Services (@MinnesotaDHS) November 12, 2026

Oh dear.

This action relates to a $259M deferral (funding freeze) the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued, largely for high-risk services providers delivered from July-Sept. 2025. CMS’ findings indicate the basis for disallowance is administrative paperwork deficiencies. 2/5 — MN Department of Human Services (@MinnesotaDHS) November 12, 2026

Doesn't make it better, guys.

While we have been bracing for some sort of disallowance, we recognize this amount is deeply concerning for the more than one million Minnesotans who depend on Medicaid and stands to perpetuate uncertainty across our state’s health and human services system. 3/5 — MN Department of Human Services (@MinnesotaDHS) November 12, 2026

Ya' don't say.

We remain concerned about the transparency & fairness of the process CMS is using to deny reimbursements for claims the state already paid. CMS has not yet made a determination on two remaining funding freezes totaling $350M for services provided in two subsequent quarters. 4/5 — MN Department of Human Services (@MinnesotaDHS) November 12, 2026

Then they shared an article that they think makes them look good.

They were wrong, of course.

@MinnesotaDHS Why should people in other states pay for your fraud? — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 13, 2026

@MinnesotaDHS Stop enabling Somalifraud; dunno what else to tell ya. https://t.co/1OJ3g19g0Y — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕮𝖚𝖑𝖙𝖚𝖗𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖗 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) November 13, 2026

@MinnesotaDHS If you want fed funds, you have to stop the fraud. Until that's done, quit crying. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) November 13, 2026

@MinnesotaDHS American taxpayers shouldn’t have to cover Minnesota fraud. Your governor, Lt. Governor and many others should be in jail. — Matt (@Panzer65) November 13, 2026

Tough crowd.

@MinnesotaDHS THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I VOTED FOR!!!! Thank you @DrOzCMS !!!!!! Keep it coming, sir! — Omniknower (@Omniknoweret) November 13, 2026

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Same, bro. Same.

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