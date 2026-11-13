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Get Off Your Lazy A*SES! IowaHawk Goes OFF on 'Ungrateful Punk ZOOMERS' in BRUTALLY Hilarious Thread

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 13, 2026 9:55 AM
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Get Off Your Lazy A*SES! IowaHawk Goes OFF on 'Ungrateful Punk ZOOMERS' in BRUTALLY Hilarious Thread
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IowaHawkBlog has some blunt advice for younger generations still complaining that Boomers somehow hog all the money: quit the avocado toast and video games, get off your backside, and invent your own Facebook-style or texting scheme to take it from them.

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Heh.

The longtime satirist’s (and Twitchy fave) latest thread leans hard into the generational-wealth gripe with pure sarcasm, essentially telling Zoomers that if they want a cut of the older crowd’s cash, the proven route is the same one that already worked on that demographic's easy-to-click Facebook bait that funnels straight into phishing pages. Boomers, he implies, will happily hand over credit cards and Social Security numbers if the post looks familiar enough. The follow-ups double down, noting that the real issue is laziness: expecting someone else to do the “redistribution” for them.

DUH.

It’s classic IowaHawk — mean, funny, and aimed squarely at people who treat economic outcomes as a morality play instead of something they might actually influence.

Take a gander:

All this is missing is some finger-wagging and chest-thumping.

GET OFF HIS LAWN.

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Right? C'mon, how hard is it to send an email from a Nigerian prince looking to send a stranger his fortune if they will just hand him their checking account info?

Brilliant. As usual.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP JR | FACEBOOK | JAMES TALARICO

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