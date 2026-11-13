Get Off Your Lazy A*SES! IowaHawk Goes OFF on 'Ungrateful Punk ZOOMERS' in BRUTALLY Hilarious Thread

IowaHawkBlog has some blunt advice for younger generations still complaining that Boomers somehow hog all the money: quit the avocado toast and video games, get off your backside, and invent your own Facebook-style or texting scheme to take it from them.

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Heh.

The longtime satirist’s (and Twitchy fave) latest thread leans hard into the generational-wealth gripe with pure sarcasm, essentially telling Zoomers that if they want a cut of the older crowd’s cash, the proven route is the same one that already worked on that demographic's easy-to-click Facebook bait that funnels straight into phishing pages. Boomers, he implies, will happily hand over credit cards and Social Security numbers if the post looks familiar enough. The follow-ups double down, noting that the real issue is laziness: expecting someone else to do the “redistribution” for them.

DUH.

It’s classic IowaHawk — mean, funny, and aimed squarely at people who treat economic outcomes as a morality play instead of something they might actually influence.

Take a gander:

Instead of griping about how unfair it is that Boomers have all the money, why don't you ungrateful punks put down the avocado toast, turn off you computer game, get off your lazy Zoomer asses, and come up with Facebook or texting scam to steal it from them? — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 13, 2026

All this is missing is some finger-wagging and chest-thumping.

GET OFF HIS LAWN.

FFS, just post a bunch of this shit on Facebook, link the like button to a phishing site. They'll blissfully fuckin' hand over their credit card and SS numbers all day. Cash in, give it all to your beloved commie podcaster if you want. Do I have to everything for you dumbfucks https://t.co/wTiLM89Nsv — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 13, 2026

That's the problem with that generation, they're so goddamn lazy they expect other people to do their stealing for them — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 13, 2026

Right? C'mon, how hard is it to send an email from a Nigerian prince looking to send a stranger his fortune if they will just hand him their checking account info?

Brilliant. As usual.

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