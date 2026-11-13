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Holy TOTAL-FREAK-OUT, Batman! Watch What Happens When James Talarico Suggests Dems Work WITH Trump

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 13, 2026 9:05 AM
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Holy TOTAL-FREAK-OUT, Batman! Watch What Happens When James Talarico Suggests Dems Work WITH Trump
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Texas Senator-elect James Talarico has progressive activists and online leftists in a full-blown panic after floating the idea that Democrats should actually work with President Trump for the next two years instead of defaulting to total resistance. Suggesting that the party lean into Trump’s desire for historical recognition (think LBJ-level plaques, portraits, and busts) in exchange for getting real things done for Americans has the usual “resist forever” crowd clutching their pearls and insisting cooperation is somehow a moral betrayal.

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Watch:

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... productive of any presidency in American history."

So, Talarico wants the country to be successful even if he hates the president. Huh, what's a novel idea. We have to give Talarico any credit but considering how most elected Democrats have been chomping at the bit to spend the next two years punishing Trump AND ANYONE WHO WORKS FOR OR AGREES WITH HIM RAAAAAR, this is pretty damn refreshing.

Of course, the guy is in Texas, so maybe he's managed to read the not really blue but angry room after all.

Cue the freak out:

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Heh.

The Left's core values include raising taxes, transing minors, opening the border, and punishing their enemies. She's lucky Trump doesn't possess those values. If Trump did have those values, there wouldn't have been an election in the first place.

Just sayin'.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS

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