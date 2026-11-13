Holy TOTAL-FREAK-OUT, Batman! Watch What Happens When James Talarico Suggests Dems Work WITH Trump

Texas Senator-elect James Talarico has progressive activists and online leftists in a full-blown panic after floating the idea that Democrats should actually work with President Trump for the next two years instead of defaulting to total resistance. Suggesting that the party lean into Trump’s desire for historical recognition (think LBJ-level plaques, portraits, and busts) in exchange for getting real things done for Americans has the usual “resist forever” crowd clutching their pearls and insisting cooperation is somehow a moral betrayal.

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James Talarico: "The American people cannot wait two years for change so we must work with President Trump. If President Trump wants the same plaques, and portraits, and busts as LBJ, we can help make that a reality. We should make the final two years of his presidency the most productive of any presidency in American history." — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) November 12, 2026

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... productive of any presidency in American history."

So, Talarico wants the country to be successful even if he hates the president. Huh, what's a novel idea. We have to give Talarico any credit but considering how most elected Democrats have been chomping at the bit to spend the next two years punishing Trump AND ANYONE WHO WORKS FOR OR AGREES WITH HIM RAAAAAR, this is pretty damn refreshing.

Of course, the guy is in Texas, so maybe he's managed to read the not really blue but angry room after all.

Cue the freak out:

@BulwarkClips This country just voted against the policies Trump has inflicted upon us. Democrats: "Let's work with him and get him some plaques!" — Moe Weber (@missmaree73) November 13, 2026

@BulwarkClips If you think he will compromise with you, you are very much mistaken. He wants absolute control so you had better have a plan B. — LorettaVS48 (@LorettaVS48) November 13, 2026

@BulwarkClips No. Couldn’t be more wrong. You don’t accommodate a declining, cornered narcissistic psychopath. You don’t indulge his needs for acclaim and applause. You don’t try to attain your objectives by paying price he sets. — Tzvetana (@Tzvetana7) November 13, 2026

Heh.

@BulwarkClips I hope this is verbal judo and not a serious strategic approach. — Frank Mecca 🌈 (@fmecca) November 13, 2026

We CANNOT work with the President if doing so means compromising any of core values—values the President does not possess. Bipartisanship is great when both sides are being reasonable. It is not a good in and of itself. Democrats cannot be like abused girlfriends who return to their abusive boyfriends, confident that this time will be different. — Amy Coplan (@amycoplan) November 13, 2026

The Left's core values include raising taxes, transing minors, opening the border, and punishing their enemies. She's lucky Trump doesn't possess those values. If Trump did have those values, there wouldn't have been an election in the first place.

Just sayin'.

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