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Live From New York… It’s James Talarico! SNL Celebrates Texas Dem’s Election With Cold Open Cameo

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 08, 2026 4:40 AM
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Live From New York… It’s James Talarico! SNL Celebrates Texas Dem’s Election With Cold Open Cameo
AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez

Senator-Elect James Talarico, who claims he's for the common man, rubbed elbows with the cast of Saturday Night Live and other celebrities over the weekend. The Texas Democrat appeared in the show's famous cold open. The next six years of this always-grinning freak are going to be insufferable.

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Here's Talarico in the opening skit with ‘President Donald Trump.’ (WATCH)

Democrats. The answer is Democrats.

‘Trump’ has been a recurring character and butt of many jokes on the show since 2015. Can we expect SNL to make fun of Talarico? Probably not.

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Well, he had to rush out and be with his real people.

Talarico returned for the end of the show looking creepy and awkward as always. (WATCH)

He doesn’t even look or act like a genuine human being. Still can’t believe Texans voted for this freak.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS | DONALD TRUMP | ENTERTAINMENT

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