Live From New York… It’s James Talarico! SNL Celebrates Texas Dem’s Election With Cold Open Cameo

Senator-Elect James Talarico, who claims he's for the common man, rubbed elbows with the cast of Saturday Night Live and other celebrities over the weekend. The Texas Democrat appeared in the show's famous cold open. The next six years of this always-grinning freak are going to be insufferable.

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Here's Talarico in the opening skit with ‘President Donald Trump.’ (WATCH)

James Talarico makes a surprise appearance in SNL’s cold open. Trump was ripping on Jon Ossoff and Abdul El-Sayed. Then “Talafreako” appeared. https://t.co/1D1TKHnlfP — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 8, 2026

Texas Senator-elect James Talarico did the cold open on Saturday Night Live as a surprise guest after his midterm win Tuesday. https://t.co/3CGAckyxOt — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 8, 2026

What kind of sick freaking people are in that audience clapping like that. — noelle mineo (@noellemineo1) November 8, 2026

Democrats. The answer is Democrats.

‘Trump’ has been a recurring character and butt of many jokes on the show since 2015. Can we expect SNL to make fun of Talarico? Probably not.

They’ve done this same bit two weeks in a row and have done it before. They are so dumb they have nothing in their bag of tricks to go to accept “orange man bad.” This show has been stale for over a decade — Happy teaching (@HappyTeach98249) November 8, 2026

They'll never make fun of Talarico in our lifetime or the next. — ValientBengal (@BengalValient) November 8, 2026

Bro went from elected to SNL in one week, that's not politics that's a promo tour. — Onawale (@OLukmon) November 8, 2026

The week not even done and this mofo fled Texas in order to hang out with the Liberals in NYC... — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) November 8, 2026

Well, he had to rush out and be with his real people.

Talarico returned for the end of the show looking creepy and awkward as always. (WATCH)

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock pulled up to support Druski hosting SNL for his first time📍



surprise appearances also by Michael B Jordan, Walton Goggins, Austin Butler, Emma Stone and James Talarico onstage during goodbyes tonight#SaturdayNightLive pic.twitter.com/XqYI9izdJn — Victor Baez | Club Ambition (@itsavibe) November 8, 2026

Has there ever been a more wooden, outta place person than him ? — Mark Chezem (@MarkChezem) November 8, 2026

He doesn’t even look or act like a genuine human being. Still can’t believe Texans voted for this freak.

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