DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Scott Jennings Torments Lefty Who REFUSES to Say the Words 'Illegal Alien' and LOL-HOOBOY (Watch)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 10, 2026 2:20 PM
Advertisement
Scott Jennings Torments Lefty Who REFUSES to Say the Words 'Illegal Alien' and LOL-HOOBOY (Watch)
Meme

Scott Jennings just spent a few minutes (because it only took a few minutes) on CNN doing what he does best: forcing a left-wing guest to confront the difference between an American citizen and someone who is not. 

Advertisement

Tiffany Cross tried to frame the long-running saga of Kilmar Abrego Garcia as proof that ICE could snatch up “any of us,” only to watch the argument collapse the moment Jennings asked the most obvious follow-up question about her own legal status. 

What followed was the usual contortionist routine — people aren’t illegal, the accurate term is a slur, yes he’s undocumented, but please stop asking whether that makes him an illegal alien—capped off by an accusation that Jennings was the one being dishonest. 

It’s the kind of exchange that makes clear how much of the immigration debate is now just an elaborate refusal to use plain English.

Watch. Heh.

Recommended
Hegseth Isn't Going ANYWHERE... YOU ARE! Multiple Attorneys Take Massie's Impeachment Articles APART Sam J. Marco Rubio SCHOOLS Fake-News Journo SO HARD on Iran You ALMOST Feel Sorry for Him... Almost (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement

Post continues:

... So, undocumented citizens.”

Scott Jennings: “You’re a citizen of the United States. He’s not.” 

“Is he an illegal alien or not?” 

Tiffany Cross: “I don't call people illegal aliens. I think that's a slur.” 

Scott Jennings: “Is he an illegal alien? Is he in the country illegally?” 

Tiffany Cross: “Is he here undocumented? Yes.” 

Scott Jennings: “Is he an illegal alien?”

Tiffany Cross: “But if I may have the professional courtesy to finish my point more, even more concerned, I'm not the liar at the table, believe me.” 

Scott Jennings: “Just be honest about it. You're lying right now.”

Short. Simple. Honest.

You're lying right now.

============================================================

Related:

INSANE Exchange: Newly Elected Dem Blames AMERICA for Making Iran Hate Us Over and Over Again (VID)

Don Jr. Defends Vance Against Rove—But It Didn't Land Exactly the Way He Wanted

Hegseth Isn't Going ANYWHERE... YOU ARE! Multiple Attorneys Take Massie's Impeachment Articles APART

Marco Rubio SCHOOLS Fake-News Journo SO HARD on Iran You ALMOST Feel Sorry for Him... Almost (WATCH)

Who's Laughing NOW, Uber-Hag? Jennifer Welch Is BIG MAD at Conservatives for 'Bullying Her Sponsors'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CNN | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | SCOTT JENNINGS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Hegseth Isn't Going ANYWHERE... YOU ARE! Multiple Attorneys Take Massie's Impeachment Articles APART

Hegseth Isn't Going ANYWHERE... YOU ARE! Multiple Attorneys Take Massie's Impeachment Articles APART

Sam J.
Marco Rubio SCHOOLS Fake-News Journo SO HARD on Iran You ALMOST Feel Sorry for Him... Almost (WATCH)

Marco Rubio SCHOOLS Fake-News Journo SO HARD on Iran You ALMOST Feel Sorry for Him... Almost (WATCH)

Sam J.
They’re GONNA BLOW! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Takes NO PRISONERS on 'The View' and It's GLORIOUS -WATCH

They’re GONNA BLOW! Sarah Huckabee Sanders Takes NO PRISONERS on 'The View' and It's GLORIOUS -WATCH

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos