Scott Jennings Torments Lefty Who REFUSES to Say the Words 'Illegal Alien' and LOL-HOOBOY (Watch)

Scott Jennings just spent a few minutes (because it only took a few minutes) on CNN doing what he does best: forcing a left-wing guest to confront the difference between an American citizen and someone who is not.

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Tiffany Cross tried to frame the long-running saga of Kilmar Abrego Garcia as proof that ICE could snatch up “any of us,” only to watch the argument collapse the moment Jennings asked the most obvious follow-up question about her own legal status.

What followed was the usual contortionist routine — people aren’t illegal, the accurate term is a slur, yes he’s undocumented, but please stop asking whether that makes him an illegal alien—capped off by an accusation that Jennings was the one being dishonest.

It’s the kind of exchange that makes clear how much of the immigration debate is now just an elaborate refusal to use plain English.

Watch. Heh.

HOLY CRAP 🚨: Tiffany Cross: “ICE illegally held Abrego Garcia without a removal order, the basic legal document needed. And so when you look at that, it could happen to any of us.” Scott Jennings: “Are you an illegal alien? You're not.” Tiffany Cross: “People aren't illegal. So, undocumented citizens.” Scott Jennings: “You’re a citizen of the United States. He’s not.” “Is he an illegal alien or not?” Tiffany Cross: “I don't call people illegal aliens. I think that's a slur.” Scott Jennings: “Is he an illegal alien? Is he in the country illegally?” Tiffany Cross: “Is he here undocumented? Yes.” Scott Jennings: “Is he an illegal alien?” Tiffany Cross: “But if I may have the professional courtesy to finish my point more, even more concerned, I'm not the liar at the table, believe me.” Scott Jennings: “Just be honest about it. You're lying right now.” — Dr Charlie Ward (@DrcharlieWardQ) November 9, 2026

Post continues:

... So, undocumented citizens.” Scott Jennings: “You’re a citizen of the United States. He’s not.” “Is he an illegal alien or not?” Tiffany Cross: “I don't call people illegal aliens. I think that's a slur.” Scott Jennings: “Is he an illegal alien? Is he in the country illegally?” Tiffany Cross: “Is he here undocumented? Yes.” Scott Jennings: “Is he an illegal alien?” Tiffany Cross: “But if I may have the professional courtesy to finish my point more, even more concerned, I'm not the liar at the table, believe me.” Scott Jennings: “Just be honest about it. You're lying right now.”

Short. Simple. Honest.

You're lying right now.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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