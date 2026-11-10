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Who's Laughing NOW, Uber-Hag? Jennifer Welch Is BIG MAD at Conservatives for 'Bullying Her Sponsors'

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 10, 2026 10:45 AM
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Who's Laughing NOW, Uber-Hag? Jennifer Welch Is BIG MAD at Conservatives for 'Bullying Her Sponsors'

Gosh, golly, gee. Would you look at that?

Advertisers started bailing on Jennifer Welch’s podcast after the hosts joked about digging Charlie Kirk up just so they could kill him again, and the women are still insisting the departures are the result of harassment rather than the completely normal reaction to that level of unhinged content. 

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They're such simple-minded, evil little creatures, don't you think?

Roughly 30 sponsors have already walked away. THIRTY.

It’s a tidy little lesson in how the media economy actually works: major brands quietly decide they don’t want their names attached to open fantasies about desecrating a corpse.

Crazy, right?

Post continues:

... brewery in Wisconsin that called Charlie Kirk "an awful human being" and wanted to help sponsor the show.

Welch called that "so sweet," then did a shout out for the company for free.At last count, around 30 sponsors have dropped the podcast.

It's not because they were harassed. It's because these women are toxic.

But hey if you're a little company, just drop these hateful hags a message bashing Charlie. Maybe that'll get you a free ad read.

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Maybe being a horrible person on the inside and out is not good for business. Even for leftist hag-wads like Welch and Sullivan.

Maybe there's hope for us all yet.

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Related:

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It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HAHAHA: Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan BEG Listeners for MONEY

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News Topics CENSORSHIP | CHARLIE KIRK | WISCONSIN

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