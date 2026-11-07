Jennifer Welch's Podcast Loses a SLEW of Sponsors After Her Vile Giggling About Charlie Kirk



Yesterday, Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan were having a grand old time, cackling demonically at the suggestion that the Left should dig up Charlie Kirk so that they can kill him again.

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Let's check in and see how they're doing today, shall we?

From the instant the clip went public, conservatives began mounting a huge online movement to contact all of the sponsors of the I've Had It podcast and make sure that they were aware that they were funding a podcast hosted by two unhinged murderous lunatics.

Conservatives are good at this sort of thing. If you don't believe us, ask Bud Light. And that was just some weirdo man pretending to be a woman. This case involves evil harpies publicly pleasuring themselves at the thought of desecrating a corpse solely for the reason that he liked to talk to people who disagreed with him.

Sure enough, last night, responses from sponsors began rolling in, as companies vowed never to do business with Welch and Sullivan again.

One of the first came from popular bedding retailer Boll & Branch.

For clarity: @BollAndBranch does not currently advertise with the “I’ve Had It” podcast and will not in the future. — Boll & Branch (@BollAndBranch) November 6, 2026

Soon after, they were joined by Cash App, the top mobile financial platform in the United States.

Update: Boll and Branch and Cashapp no longer sponsor Jennifer Welch’s podcast anymore. https://t.co/OhOCJOZEG2 — Politics1776 OP #007/92 (@CaraGrace23) November 7, 2026

Then came Lola Blankets, a luxury home goods retailer. While not an official statement from the company, this message seems to confirm that Lola Blankets has had it with I've Had It.

Update: my friend, received an email back from Lola blankets informing her that they no longer sponsor Jennifer Welch’s podcast. Pls email all of Jennifer Welch’s sponsors if you haven’t done so yet. https://t.co/aKneUy6JuL — Politics1776 OP #007/92 (@CaraGrace23) November 6, 2026

The founders of Lola Blankets named the company after their late mother, who loved snuggling in warm blankets while undergoing breast cancer treatments.

We can understand how they might not want to do business with two women who would like nothing more than to dig up their late mother so they could mock her (depending on her voting record, of course).

Anyone who has a dog or a cat knows Chewy. It is the top pet supply retailer in the United States. The company spent a long time avoiding the issue last night, and this is still not an official statement from the company, but it does appear to indicate that Chewy is finished with Welch and Sullivan as well.

Update: Chewy is no longer affiliated or sponsoring Jennifer Welch’s podcast. Creds @ValCandee https://t.co/RW637BmHo7 — Politics1776 OP #007/92 (@CaraGrace23) November 7, 2026

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We're grateful to Chewy customers for telling the company, "It's us or them." It looks like the company has made the correct decision.

There is still more work to do. Ridge Wallets is another sponsor of the podcast. Last night, they started removing themselves from X posts in which they were tagged.

As cowards do.

Wow. @ridgewallet is now untagging themselves on posts from angry customers who want them to pull their financial support from the “I’ve Had It” podcast, where hosts laughed at a “joke” about resurrecting Charlie Kirk to kill him a second time. https://t.co/ASVIdnH7V4 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) November 7, 2026

At least one person received a reply from Ridge indicating that they are "reviewing the situation."

This is why voicing your opinions and speaking up matters! Hopefully, they will do the right thing! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/lgzYoZEwHw — Hannah - Op. #27/92 (@HannahD16809) November 7, 2026

Keep the pressure on, and Ridge likely will do the right thing, for financial reasons if not for moral or ethical ones.

This isn't a free speech issue. Welch and Sullivan are free to express whatever disgusting opinions they like.

But conservatives (and, we hope, all normal people) are also free to tell companies that they will never spend a single dime with any company that does business with their podcast.

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Unfortunately, I've Had It has a LOT of sponsors. Jonathan Turley (and many others) provided a handy list of companies who still need to respond, or say goodbye to revenue from millions of customers who think Welch and Sullivan are monsters.

There is a boycott movement building against Jennifer Welch's podcast over her hate-filled, vulgarity-spewing content. Various sponsors have already declared that they have had it with "I've had it" after she laughed over "digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again." https://t.co/WRHSj2sVAg https://t.co/MqmTISGNAy — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 7, 2026

All those two women had to do was be human beings with an ounce of decency.

They couldn't manage even that.

We hope they're having the day they deserve.

I bet Jennifer Welch is having a bad Friday night. Gee…her sponsors keep canceling her podcast. I guess when you talk about digging up Charlie, only to do it again, pisses normal people off. I hope she loses every single sponsor. Poetic justice. The look of a she demon. 👇 — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 7, 2026

The momentum of the boycott is not slowing down. It is increasing.

Right now, it is one of the top trends on X. People are determined not to give up until the only sponsorship I've Had It can get is from Chico's Bail Bonds.

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Of course, this is not the first time that Welch and Sullivan have said something repugnant. They thrive on hateful sewer content. Most of these companies never should have advertised with them in the first place.

We can't change that. But we can make sure that every company still on the list knows that it is risking financial ruin by being in bed with them.

We can only hope that their latest inhuman episode will be the straw that broke the demon's back.





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