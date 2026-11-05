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Who Wants to Tell Her? Hillary Clinton Claims Elon Can't Plead the Fifth If He's Pardoned

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Nov 05, 2026 4:00 PM
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Who Wants to Tell Her? Hillary Clinton Claims Elon Can't Plead the Fifth If He's Pardoned
AP Photo/Allison Robbert


America, are you ready for some Calvinball? 

Now that the Democrats are set to take control of the House and Senate in January, they have some big plans. No, not "affordability," silly blue voters. Their plans involve only revenge, lawfare, and persecution, targeting anyone — government official, corporation, or private citizen — who has any association with President Trump or the Republican Party.

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But to enact those plans, they will, of course, have to do a complete 180 on the rules and "norms" they set up over the past two years. 

It pays to have no short-term memory if you are a Democrat, like the Guy Pierce character in Memento.

Just ask Hillary Clinton, who recently claimed that Congress should haul Elon Musk in (again, they have yet to identify any crimes he may have committed) regardless of whether the President gives him a preemptive pardon. Watch: 

... Fauci doing exactly this, while they all cheered him on for doing it.

Not only did they claim that Fauci was a hero for refusing to answer questions 111 times, but they also cheered when former President Autopen gave him an unprecedented blanket pardon

Oh, how quickly they forget. 

There really is only one rule that Democrats truly believe in; we all know what that rule is. 

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"It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it." 

She was too busy salivating about all of the "deplorables" she might be able to lock up. 

The only thing sacred to the Left is power. 

Clinton will also almost certainly claim that Musk cannot ignore a subpoena, forgetting a couple of prominent Democrats who did that very recently. 

It is amazing how much rhetoric from Democrats depends on people not paying attention to other completely contradictory rhetoric they have spouted. 

Not only that, but as we mentioned above, no Democrat or leftist pundit calling for Musk's imprisonment (or worse) has identified a single criminal statute that they claim he violated. 

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They have mentioned nothing. 

They are following the Stalinist playbook of finding the man, then finding the crime. 

The media are busy being the Left's biggest accomplice in their fascist fantasies. 

Of course. How will the Democrat Party survive if everyone isn't completely dependent on government? 

To today's Democrats, that IS a crime. In fact, it might well be a capital offense. 

And we all know they're not going to stop with Musk. 

They'll get to that whole "free healthcare for all" promise one of these days. 

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Maybe. 

OK, never. 

They'll never do that. And they know it. 

All they want to do is eliminate, by any legal or (preferably) illegal means necessary, anyone who might oppose their regime. 

Huh. We could swear there's a word for that.

============================================

Related:

Consequences Incoming: At Least One Lunatic Leftist Isn't Celebrating the Midterm Results Today

Bless His Heart: Author (and China Promoter) Shaun Rein Hopes Dems Will Govern Wisely

On Brand: Jessica Tarlov Wants Democrats to Hide Their True Intentions From American Voters

CBS News Joins the Chorus of Media Outlets Trying to Normalize Election Fraud

The Detroit Free Press Wants Everyone to 'Meet' Haley Stevens' Fiancé (Guess What They Led With)

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ANTHONY FAUCI | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELON MUSK | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

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