Who Wants to Tell Her? Hillary Clinton Claims Elon Can't Plead the Fifth If He's Pardoned



America, are you ready for some Calvinball?

Now that the Democrats are set to take control of the House and Senate in January, they have some big plans. No, not "affordability," silly blue voters. Their plans involve only revenge, lawfare, and persecution, targeting anyone — government official, corporation, or private citizen — who has any association with President Trump or the Republican Party.

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But to enact those plans, they will, of course, have to do a complete 180 on the rules and "norms" they set up over the past two years.

It pays to have no short-term memory if you are a Democrat, like the Guy Pierce character in Memento.

Just ask Hillary Clinton, who recently claimed that Congress should haul Elon Musk in (again, they have yet to identify any crimes he may have committed) regardless of whether the President gives him a preemptive pardon. Watch:

Hillary Clinton wants Elon hauled into congress to testify even if he gets a pardon. She argues he can't take the Fifth since he's pardoned. "So let them pardon Elon, and then let's call him in and figure out what he has to say." They say this stuff as if no one remembers Fauci doing exactly this, while they all cheered him on for doing it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

... Fauci doing exactly this, while they all cheered him on for doing it.

Not only did they claim that Fauci was a hero for refusing to answer questions 111 times, but they also cheered when former President Autopen gave him an unprecedented blanket pardon.

Oh, how quickly they forget.

@LakiusMaximus Hillary was quiet on this for some reason https://t.co/AUEEy8R7Zn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

There really is only one rule that Democrats truly believe in; we all know what that rule is.

"It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it."

Her dementia make her forget about this guy? pic.twitter.com/IyAadJvY4c — Juliet-Delta 🇺🇸 (@RedAetherDoc) November 5, 2026

She was too busy salivating about all of the "deplorables" she might be able to lock up.

🤡 Hillary: Pardon Elon then drag him to Congress- he can’t plead the Fifth! Also Democrats: Fauci can plead the Fifth after Biden’s pardon. It’s a trap! Perjury! Weaponization! Mean Republicans! The Fifth Amendment is sacred… unless the witness is named Musk.😂 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) November 5, 2026

The only thing sacred to the Left is power.

Clinton will also almost certainly claim that Musk cannot ignore a subpoena, forgetting a couple of prominent Democrats who did that very recently.

If he decides to listen to a subpoena.

You and Bill just blew it off and had to be begged to come in because nobody's above the law.



Soros first, PIG. — Scott For Real 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@BurtDoggYo) November 5, 2026

It is amazing how much rhetoric from Democrats depends on people not paying attention to other completely contradictory rhetoric they have spouted.

They talk as if everyone's memory has been wiped clean in the last five minutes — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) November 5, 2026

Not only that, but as we mentioned above, no Democrat or leftist pundit calling for Musk's imprisonment (or worse) has identified a single criminal statute that they claim he violated.

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Again… can someone help me out here and tell me what law the democrats are saying was broken will all the calls for imprisonment? They haven’t mentioned one as far as I can find. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 5, 2026

They have mentioned nothing.

They are following the Stalinist playbook of finding the man, then finding the crime.

No mention of the crime...just "go after him" because he backed Trump.

Where is the media talking about weaponizing the gov? — Dug (@duginabox) November 5, 2026

The media are busy being the Left's biggest accomplice in their fascist fantasies.

Democrats believe creating jobs and thousands of millionaires is a crime. Think about that. — Not my Name (@1Lowprofile) November 5, 2026

Of course. How will the Democrat Party survive if everyone isn't completely dependent on government?

What do democrats think Elon Musk has done?



They never say.



They just want to put him in prison for supporting Republicans. — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) November 5, 2026

To today's Democrats, that IS a crime. In fact, it might well be a capital offense.

And we all know they're not going to stop with Musk.

Maoist Struggle Sessions carried out by a Democrat-led Senate for the leaders of corporations. But, "affordability"!! — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) November 5, 2026

They'll get to that whole "free healthcare for all" promise one of these days.

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Maybe.

OK, never.

They'll never do that. And they know it.

All they want to do is eliminate, by any legal or (preferably) illegal means necessary, anyone who might oppose their regime.

Huh. We could swear there's a word for that.





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