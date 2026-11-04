Bless His Heart: Author (and China Promoter) Shaun Rein Hopes Dems Will Govern Wisely



We get the feeling that many people who checked a blue box on the ballot yesterday are in for a world of disappointment. Democrat candidates campaigned on affordability, lower gas prices, Medicare for all, and cute puppies throughout the midterm election season. (OK, we made that last one up. As we all know, Democrats, particularly the new Senator from Michigan, abhor dogs.)

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As Maury Povich would say, "Turns out, that was a lie."

As Twitchy reported this morning, it took many Democrats all of about five seconds after they knew they would control the House and Senate to reveal their actual intentions for the 120th Congress: revenge on their political opponents.

Just like Abigail Spanberger did in Virginia in 2025, Democrats spent the campaign lying, and way too many people fell for it.

Even funnier are the people this morning who are still under the delusion that Democrats are not going to go full woke 2.0 come January.

Democrats, don't f*** this up. Focus on the economy & ending wars Don't go back to bringing men into women's bathrooms and DEI racism Let Americans be able to take care of their families based on meritocracy & hard work — Shaun Rein (@shaunrein) November 4, 2026

Oh.

Oh, dear.

Oh, you sweet summer child.

Bless your naive little heart.

We're not entirely sure who Shaun Rein is or why he has more than 100,000 followers on X. He either has not posted at all, or he has vigorously scrubbed his account recently.

Given that he is best known for writing books and making media appearances to promote China and the New World Order, we can guess which one it is. Actually, that probably explains his high follower count as well.

But, whoa, Nellie! He sure got a wakeup call from X after posting his hopes that Democrats will govern at all, let alone sanely.

As many elected Democrats made clear last night and this morning, that's not just their top priority; it's their ONLY priority.



Well, that and bringing back the toxic poison that is DEI, as Ro Khanna proudly declared.

Took them an hour https://t.co/eba0JctEq3 — Brian McComb (@BrianMcComb83) November 4, 2026

It probably only took that long because Khanna had to rehearse his video 20 times before pushing it out.

oh this poor poor man — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) November 4, 2026

We've heard of useful idiots before, but this is next-level.

Imagine thinking Democrats are going to help the country. They will open borders, target their political opponents and do whatever they can to destroy America. You people are idiots. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) November 4, 2026

They're not even trying to hide it.

"Don't go back to bringing men into women's bathrooms and DEI racism..."



Those are the foundational, load bearing pillars of the modern Democratic Party. You may as well politely ask a fish to talk a walk down the road with you. Literally impossible. — ThatGuyFromHS (@ThatGuyFromHS) November 4, 2026

lol



How naive is this dude?



Democrats supporting meritocracy and hard work?



For the modern Democrat … pulling up on bootstraps is racist. — Random Rationality (@RandomRation) November 4, 2026

If you voted Democrats for those things, you are really living in a fantasy world. 🤷‍♀️ — SteelRat (@steelrat65) November 4, 2026

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Well, Rein is a cheerleader for China.

So, he likely lives in that fantasy land every day.

Where do you think we are? https://t.co/eLlCtcIMyD — BENZO-KAZOOIE (@BENZOTOOIE) November 4, 2026

It's a wonderful world of make believe, filled with lollipops and unicorn farts.

Adorably gullible, anyway.

Have you met Democrats? LOL — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 4, 2026

In fairness to Rein, there were millions of voters, even in formerly red states like Texas, who were just as ignorant and easily duped.

https://t.co/ayivJvdmYl — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) November 4, 2026

Given his sparse activity on X (at least as of this morning), it may indeed be his first time.

lol. LMAO. — Walmart Battle Orc (@ASo1omons) November 4, 2026

Are these people stupid? — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 4, 2026

We're going to assume that is a rhetorical question.

Either Rein is irretrievably stupid, or he is posting his wishful thinking because he believes it will help the CCP.

As much as we want to cry this morning (or hit something very, very hard), we suppose we have to give Rein credit for providing us all with a much-needed laugh.

As of this writing, there are about 6,000 replies and quote-posts telling him how insanely naive he is if he actually believes that Democrats will not govern solely on revenge, persecution, lawfare, and bringing back as much woke, communist, and Islamist ideology as they can.

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We're not convinced he truly does believe it, but we thank him for the chuckle anyway.



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