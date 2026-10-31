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OOF! After Trashing Pete Hegseth in Bizarre Rant, Old Video Shows Abdul El-Sayed's Own Hoops Skillz

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 31, 2026 11:00 AM
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OOF! After Trashing Pete Hegseth in Bizarre Rant, Old Video Shows Abdul El-Sayed's Own Hoops Skillz
Meme


Sometimes we feel bad about the mean nicknames we give to Democrat politicians. 

Just kidding. No, we don't. Because they always deserve them. 

In the case of the Democrat nominee for Senate in Michigan, there are a whole truckload of them. The "Hamas Halfling," "Stepstool Abdul," and "Abdul Elf-Sayed" are just a few of our favorites. It's Halloween, and Michigan voters want full bars, but Abdul El-Sayed is clearly fun-sized (minus the fun). 

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We know the nicknames sting because El-Sayed clearly has an inferiority complex about his diminutive height. He's always trying to tell us how tough he is (when he's not dancing to Whitney Houston videos). 

It's why he buys all of his T-shirts at the Baby Gap. 

It's also why he goes on unhinged, bizarre rants against men who are far superior to him in every way, as El-Sayed did against Pete Hegseth on Thursday night in an appearance on Jesse Watters' Fox News program. 

Here is the clip that Twitchy covered yesterday: 

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With apologies to James "Talafreako" in Texas, that is just WEIRD. 

Why would he attack Hegseth's parents for loving their son and wanting to see him play? There are obviously some other psychological issues going on with El-Sayed in addition to his Little Man Syndrome. 

Of course, the truth is that while El-Sayed played several sports in high school, he was not good enough to play anything other than club level in college. Meanwhile, Hegseth was an all-conference basketball player in high school and also played for John Thompson III at Princeton University. 

Yeah, we're pretty sure we know who the scrub is here, and it ain't Hegseth. 

El-Sayed also displayed a supreme lack of self-awareness in his rant. Just last year, he embarrassed himself on Hasan Piker's podcast by trying to shoot some hoops. This was back when he and Piker were besties, and El-Sayed wasn't trying to pretend that he'd barely ever heard of the man who said that America deserved 9/11.

Sure enough, as soon as footage of El-Sayed's rant surfaced on X, so did the old video. 

If you can survive the secondhand embarrassment, watch below: 

Oh. Oh, dear. 

We may have just died from the cringe. 

Nothin' but air, baby! 

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HA! 

Well, air, antisemitism, and hatred of the United States. 

But yes, other than that, he's got nothing. 

Brutal. 

Absolutely BRUTAL! 

We should also point out that El-Sayed has often claimed to be a practicing physician, which he absolutely is not. 

Aaaaaand, now we just spit out our drink. 

Definitely some "Coach" Tim Walz vibes going on here. 

The list that already includes America and Americans. (Not to mention dogs.)

Several X users also pointed out that El-Sayed doesn't even know basic basketball terms. He was not, in fact, shooting from the top of the key. 

There is a pretty common basketball term to identify the spot where El-Sayed shot his airball. A term that he clearly does not know. 

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As if the video wasn't facepalm-worthy enough as it was. 

Yes, that is probably what he will claim, you white colonizers! 

But we're pretty sure that Hegseth knows where the top of the key is ... and how to shoot from there. 

A shot so smooth, Bill Raftery might shout, "Onions!" 

Let's see them both, side-by-side:

OOF! 

And Hegseth's shot wasn't a one-off. He set single-season and career records for three-pointers in high school. During this shootaround at the Air Force Academy earlier in October, he sank nine out of 10. 

"Just a little short." 

That's kind of El-Sayed in a nutshell, isn't it?

We'd say he has a Napoleon Complex, but Napoleon actually won many significant victories before his ultimate downfall. 

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Hopefully, El-Sayed's downfall will come for him this Tuesday. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | FOX NEWS | MICHIGAN | PETE HEGSETH | SENATE

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