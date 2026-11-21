Democrat Rep. Al Green chose to honor Republican Rep. Thomas Massie for helping his party force a vote on impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. On November 11, 2026, Green promised to present the outgoing Kentucky representative a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol. Voters rejected Massie in May's Republican primary.

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The empty 'honor' was bestowed in the empty House of Representatives Thursday. (WATCH)

Al Green (@RepAlGreen) wrapped up his pro-Trump impeachment speech on the U.S. House floor today by inviting Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) to join him. Green then gifted Massie an American flag, saying:



“Mr. Massie, I would like to present to you this flag that was flown over… pic.twitter.com/1j7vwAALNY — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) November 19, 2026

(post continues) ...Congress... Thank you, dear brother.” It is very telling that House Democrats call Thomas Massie their “brother.”

Maybe they’ll go make out in the chamber later and make a video 😅 — CatZisland (@CatZisland33669) November 21, 2026

Ew, gross, that would never… oh wait, that did happen.

Posters laughed that the ceremony happened with no one else in the room.

They deserve each other. — Fern Marie (@FernMarie96) November 21, 2026

The only two guys in the building 🤣🤣 — Brian Hegseth (@brianhegseth) November 20, 2026

Is anyone else there?!? 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 — CK🍷🇺🇸 (@MegaPint01) November 21, 2026

Just those two idiots — J (@JayTC53) November 21, 2026

Birds of a feather grift together.

Commenters say it was bad enough that Massie was gifted a flag, but the symbol of our nation was also folded improperly.

@RepAlGreen didn’t even have the flag folded correctly. — CER3 (@Cereynolds3) November 21, 2026

DISHONORABLE: Why the Stars Were Hidden? When the red and white stripes show on the outside of a folded triangle, it typically means the flag was folded starting from the wrong end. There is Flag Law & customs. — James (@KC0YEF) November 21, 2026

Who tf folded that 😂 — Poke (@getfuckedlol10) November 21, 2026

Only the seller on Temu knows. We’re kidding. It’s an authentic flag, which means someone in government disrespected our nation’s flag.

Posters say this is the perfect way for these two to run out their political careers in D.C.

Nothing says "I represent Republican voters" like a souvenir flag from Al Green on impeachment day. All I can add is that I’m glad we will be saying goodbye to these two losers soon. — PamelaG (@PamelaUSofA) November 19, 2026

Yeah, the great people of Massie’s district did not send him to Congress to shake Al Green’s hand following a Trump impeachment rant.



This picture perfectly summarizes why Massie lost. pic.twitter.com/CR5b8tqdnr — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) November 19, 2026

Kentucky saw that handshake coming long before today. They just made it official at the ballot box. — PamelaG (@PamelaUSofA) November 19, 2026

And then they both returned to their cubicles in the basement. — Sowell Brother (@Christophe37461) November 21, 2026

Two basement-dwelling 'brothers.' So deserved.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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