Stepstool Abdul El-Sayed has proposed a 'Medicare for All' plan and he is offering to name it after Trump if Trump actually helps pass it.

President Trump has posted Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed’s tweet pitching his idea for Medicare for All on Truth Social without comment. @AbdulElSayed pitched a Medicare for All plan guaranteeing every American “cradle-to-grave coverage without a copay, a premium, or a deductible.” He said he’d happily call it “Trump Care for All” if President Trump signs it and even said he would support a Trump gold healthcare card. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 21, 2026

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President Trump reposted the proposition to TruthSocial without comment. Hmmm ... that's interesting, to be sure.

Apparently Elf-Sayed thinks Trump will agree to anything if it has his name on it. That's a bit insulting. Not everyone is as arrogant as Abdul.

El-Sayed using the Mamdani strategy of “flattery will get you everywhere” — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 21, 2026

El-Sayed wants to be Mamdani so badly.

I do not support Medicare for all. No trans woman should support Medicare for all. As anti-trans lunatics have taken over the UK thanks to JK Rowling, they have been remarkably successful in making it impossible for trans women to get healthcare. It can take years to get hormones. And the wait to get vaginoplasty or FFS is literally ridiculous. What you are essentially doing is giving people a central location to attack our civil rights. And because the nonbinary silliness doesn’t actually need health care, they have no reason to protect it. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) November 21, 2026

Democrats are the silliest geese. Wait until Brianna finds out how Muslim majority countries treat the gay community.

The jihad for universal healthcare. https://t.co/JLRBTLVvlF — Jesse Guy-Herman (@jesseguyherman) November 21, 2026

I don’t want m4all. It’s basically Medicaid 4 all . In Europe , I cannot get multiple therapy and med treatment for a condition I have .. in Europe you get one treatment or the other not a combination of both . In the USA , it’s no problem to get combination therapy with a good insurance plan . Those on Medicaid have the same issue as the Europeans, they get either 1 treatment or the other and never the combo therapy which is proven effective — AC (@composter108) November 21, 2026

Americans who think they want this will quickly discover they never wanted this at all.

@yashar @AbdulElSayed Its not medicare for all-its medicaid for all. Medicare would disappear, with all ages having the same insurance. All ages would have the same wait times, drug prices, hospitalization rates. What could go wrong? — Escobedo (@margo_escobedo) November 21, 2026

Except literally everything.

@yashar @AbdulElSayed He also posted this. It’s been that kind of day 😉 https://t.co/FlAIaZrg57 — LiziDragonfly (@LiziDragonfly) November 21, 2026

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To be fair, this is also true.

@yashar @AbdulElSayed So leftists want Trump, who they say is H*tler and a threat to democracy yada yada, in charge of everyone’s health care??? 🤡 — Shayna Maidel (@1ShaynaMaidel) November 21, 2026

It's difficult to understand that logic.

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