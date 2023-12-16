Reporter: Senate Sex Video Is 'Revenge Porn' for Calling to Free Palestine

UN Human Rights Concerned About Environmental Damage If Hamas Tunnels Are Flooded
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 16, 2023
Twitter

A lot of media outlets are really upset that a congressional aide was revealed having sex in a Senate hearing room — a gay congressional aide, at that. An NBC News editor tweeted about "smears" of LGBTQ people and said The Daily Caller is a gay porn website now. 

We were sure that someone would use the "revenge porn" argument, and reporter Austin Ahlman stepped up, saying The Daily Caller posted the video as "revenge" for the aide after he yelled "Free Palestine" at Rep. Max Miller … so it's not about sex in a Senate hearing room, it's about the genocide Israel is perpetrating in Gaza.

No.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski posted a "pity me" statement on his LinkedIn page and added that he'd never seen Miller and had no opportunity to confront him.

He's been through enough?

So The Daily Caller was sitting on this video and posted it because the staffer reportedly yelled "Free Palestine" at Miller? Sure.

So The Daily Caller released the video of a congressional staffer having sex in a Senate hearing room not because that's newsworthy, but because the staffer opposed Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza. It was "revenge porn."

***

