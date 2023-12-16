Reporter: Senate Sex Video Is 'Revenge Porn' for Calling to Free Palestine

A lot of media outlets are really upset that a congressional aide was revealed having sex in a Senate hearing room — a gay congressional aide, at that. An NBC News editor tweeted about "smears" of LGBTQ people and said The Daily Caller is a gay porn website now.

We were sure that someone would use the "revenge porn" argument, and reporter Austin Ahlman stepped up, saying The Daily Caller posted the video as "revenge" for the aide after he yelled "Free Palestine" at Rep. Max Miller … so it's not about sex in a Senate hearing room, it's about the genocide Israel is perpetrating in Gaza.

not defending what he did (certainly not condemning it either), but we all caught that the reason that poor twink was subjected to revenge porn by conservative media is because he said “free Palestine” to a member of congress who called for genocide, right? — Austin Ahlman (@austinahlman) December 16, 2023

No.

Daily Caller didn’t have the guts to just say what they were doing but this timeline wasn’t an accident



important to note that the staffer in the video has acknowledged it, but denies he was the person who said “free Palestine” to Miller—they may have done this to the wrong guy pic.twitter.com/xDw9mMz7mq — Austin Ahlman (@austinahlman) December 16, 2023

Aidan Maese-Czeropski posted a "pity me" statement on his LinkedIn page and added that he'd never seen Miller and had no opportunity to confront him.

realized first pic is cropped in a way that excludes the time, so here’s another cap showing that Miller accused the person who appears in the revenge porn video of confronting him on Palestine less than an hour before daily caller released said video pic.twitter.com/NWQ9NKeNL1 — Austin Ahlman (@austinahlman) December 16, 2023

(I am not going to link to any of this stuff because lord knows this guy has been through enough without everyone sharing his name) — Austin Ahlman (@austinahlman) December 16, 2023

He's been through enough?

just to make this a tidy thread here’s the video of Max Miller cheering genocide (in reply to the tweet from a reporter two days ago that spurred this witch hunt) https://t.co/8bkYoUiDXV — Austin Ahlman (@austinahlman) December 16, 2023

So The Daily Caller was sitting on this video and posted it because the staffer reportedly yelled "Free Palestine" at Miller? Sure.

Can't bring yourself to condemn filming butt sex in a public senate chamber? Seems like such a low bar to clear, and you can't manage even that. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) December 16, 2023

The need to lie betrays a guilty conscience, and the need to steal sympathy from women who are subjected to actual revenge porn is contemptible. — The End Times (@TheAgeofShoddy) December 16, 2023

Uh I condemn making a sex tape in the office. I don’t want my coworkers making sex tapes in my office. — my head hurts :( (@lilspillz69420) December 16, 2023

Girl this is such a reach. No one is to blame but himself. — Love Wieners (@iluvwieners632) December 16, 2023

It's bad to film yourself having sex in the Senate pic.twitter.com/XExmgXKgDD — Paimon's Burner (@burner4hire) December 16, 2023

Revenge porn?! HE POSTED IT. That’s not revenge porn. — Lauren (@julybabe720) December 16, 2023

Revenge porn is when you have sex in public, record it yourself, and put it online yourself? — Édouard Lepamplemousse (@ELepamplemousse) December 16, 2023

You should have the clarity and judgment to condemn his actions, without qualification. What he did was revolting, and he is not in any way a victim — Patrick L (@Patrick35681187) December 16, 2023

>that poor twink

Bro are you really trying to paint him as a VICTIM? As someone who has essentially zero respect for the US gov and zero problem w 2 consenting adults filming themselves having sex, even I know this is beyond reprehensible. Dude deserves to have his life ruined. — tommy bayes' spooky ghost (@gammaPrior) December 16, 2023

"Conservative" media . . . Apparently the only media with the balls to call out this bullshit. — Richard Carlile (@elilraCdrahciR) December 16, 2023

So you are defending it. You absolute moron. You would be all over this if it were a Republican. We all know this. — Jessica (@jlc7212007) December 16, 2023

So The Daily Caller released the video of a congressional staffer having sex in a Senate hearing room not because that's newsworthy, but because the staffer opposed Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza. It was "revenge porn."

***

