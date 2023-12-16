You Can't Make This Up: Illegal Immigrants Are Rejecting Free Food at New...
Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on December 16, 2023
Meme

As Twitchy readers know by now (and sorry about that), DEMOCRAT Senator Cardin's staffer, Aidan Maese-Czeropski apparently filmed himself having sex in a Senate Hearing Room. Also, if you actually didn't already know about that and now you do, our bad. We keep thinking things can't get any stranger, demented, or flat-out crazy ... 

Advertisement

We're wrong every time.

Welp, the story gets even loonier because the randy staffer in question took to LinkedIn of all places to post a statement.

And it's a DOOZY.

Yeah, we get it, Aidan. Up until now, you've been able to play the whole, 'OMG THEY HATE ME BECAUSE I'M GAY' card BUT that's not what's happening here. A straight staffer having sex in a Senate Hearing Room (and filming it) would be equally as outrageous and obnoxious. 

It's not the who, dude, it's the WHERE.

Aren't we all lucky the adults are back in charge and decency was back on the ballot?

Heh.

He really did. 

He's been told his entire life that nothing is his fault, he is responsible for nothing, and the only part of him that matters is the gay part. Yay, Democrats.

Seems pretty simple to us.

Don't have sex in a Senate Hearing Room and you know, DEFINITELY don't film it.

Right?

Man, isn't THAT the truth?

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

