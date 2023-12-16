Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim

As Twitchy readers know by now (and sorry about that), DEMOCRAT Senator Cardin's staffer, Aidan Maese-Czeropski apparently filmed himself having sex in a Senate Hearing Room. Also, if you actually didn't already know about that and now you do, our bad. We keep thinking things can't get any stranger, demented, or flat-out crazy ...

We're wrong every time.

Welp, the story gets even loonier because the randy staffer in question took to LinkedIn of all places to post a statement.

And it's a DOOZY.

BREAKING: Aidan Maese-Czeropski posts a statement on LinkedIn after having sex in a senate hearing room where he says that he is “being attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda” and that “I would never disrespect my workplace.” https://t.co/IwscrA2chv pic.twitter.com/CLcLL36C9D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2023

Yeah, we get it, Aidan. Up until now, you've been able to play the whole, 'OMG THEY HATE ME BECAUSE I'M GAY' card BUT that's not what's happening here. A straight staffer having sex in a Senate Hearing Room (and filming it) would be equally as outrageous and obnoxious.

It's not the who, dude, it's the WHERE.

“Fabricated”



Does he realize there is a video? — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 16, 2023

The weird Buffalo Hat dude showed more respect for Congress than this guy and his lame attempt to get out of it by playing the Alphabet Mafia card makes it even worse. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 16, 2023

And he just plagiarized Hunter Biden — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) December 16, 2023

Aren't we all lucky the adults are back in charge and decency was back on the ballot?

Heh.

He really pulled the gay card. Amazing — brit (@pashedmotatos) December 16, 2023

He really did.

He's been told his entire life that nothing is his fault, he is responsible for nothing, and the only part of him that matters is the gay part. Yay, Democrats.

This is such a weirdly vague, legalistic half-denial. "While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I would never disrespect my workplace."



It makes him seem 10X more guilty than if he had just committed to the lie — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) December 16, 2023

Seems pretty simple to us.

Don't have sex in a Senate Hearing Room and you know, DEFINITELY don't film it.

Right?

Mental illness is rampant in this administration. Starting at the top. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) December 16, 2023

Man, isn't THAT the truth?

