NBC News Editor Says Smears of LGBTQ People Ring Hollow When You Post Gay Sex Videos

As you know by now, an aide to Sen. Ben Cardin has been fired after The Daily Caller posted a video he'd shot of himself having sex with another man in a Senate hearing room. Politico framed it this way: "Cardin staffer linked to sex tape leaves Senate." No, a Cardin staffer who shot a sex tape was fired from the Senate. And as Twitchy reported, NBC News took the "Republicans pounce" approach, noting that it was conservative news outlets that "alleged" the staffer did what he did on video. Of course, it was conservative news outlets; liberal outlets like NBC News would have buried the story.

Advertisement

Ben Goggin is deputy tech editor at NBC News, and he says that "smears of LGBTQ people" and pornography "ring a little hollow" when you're posting gay porn.

And just like that… this twink turned the Daily Caller into a gay porn website pic.twitter.com/laRaettKV6 — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) December 16, 2023

To state the obvious, smears of LGBTQ people, porn etc ring a little hollow when you are posting literal gay porn on your website with glee — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) December 16, 2023

To state the obvious, which smears of LGBTQ people?

Really? The DC is the bad guy here. That's quite a reach there dude. Almost as big as the reacharound this gay staffer got in the Senate room. — Ace Bilderberg (@Ace_Bilderberg) December 16, 2023

Just reporting on a story with a heavily blurred image counts as “gay porn” to you? — Nick Jones (@invisimono) December 16, 2023

Should this not be reported? — Curtis Walker (@CWalker39786) December 16, 2023

You don't believe this and absolutely no one on the planet is buying it — Blake (@keepweedillegaI) December 16, 2023

🤡 — Jill Kalata (@Jill_Connor) December 16, 2023

What “smears” are you talking about? — Nick Jones (@invisimono) December 16, 2023

Weird fantasy land you live in. — Juicy Monay (@SkullKingJDolla) December 16, 2023

So you're ok with this but had plenty to say about Lauren and her date night on personal time. — Waterman✖️ (@gr8t76) December 16, 2023

Definitely gonna take this criticism seriously from the muckraker behind this prolific byline pic.twitter.com/Pcsb0QC7Wl — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) December 16, 2023

Damn you guys will defend anything against so called Republican attacks. Just admit a Dem staffer recorded a porn act in Senate Chambers and that is well beyond any norms. If it were a GOP staffer you’d have a field day. Clown. — Lewis (@shewster22) December 16, 2023

Biden promised a return to decency — Pantera Is For The Kids (@EVPeenus) December 16, 2023

We remember … "Decency is on the ballot."

Cry more — B (@INBrianJones) December 16, 2023

***