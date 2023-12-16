'Government is the Biggest Slumlord!' Democrats Try Selling 'Investment' in Housing and No...
Randi Weingarten Says Vouchers Are About Undermining Democracy and Civil Discourse
Kimberley Strassel Outlines How Dems' 2024 Strategy of Election Interference is Backfiring
NBC News: Conservative News Outlets 'Alleged' That Cardin Aide Had Sex in Senate...
Here's Politico's Framing of Sen. Cardin Staffer's Senate Hearing Room Act and Fate
Thread Nukes CNN's False Narrative Factory (About Israel This Time)
Sometimes There Are Happy Endings: Igor the Ohio K-9 Cop Gets to Retire...
Internet Archive Appeals Publisher Lawsuit: Digital Rights Case You Probably Haven't Heard...
Biden Removed Them From the Foreign Terrorist Org List (and Here's the Latest...
'Ableism is Cool Again'? Lefties Unhappy Sen. Fetterman Isn't the 'Progressive He Pretende...
Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing...
You Can't Make This Up: Illegal Immigrants Are Rejecting Free Food at New...
Can We Have Mayim Bialik Back As Jeopardy Host for 1000 Please Alex
UPDATE: Autopsy Report for Matthew Perry Released

NBC News Editor Says Smears of LGBTQ People Ring Hollow When You Post Gay Sex Videos

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on December 16, 2023
Twitchy

As you know by now, an aide to Sen. Ben Cardin has been fired after The Daily Caller posted a video he'd shot of himself having sex with another man in a Senate hearing room. Politico framed it this way: "Cardin staffer linked to sex tape leaves Senate." No, a Cardin staffer who shot a sex tape was fired from the Senate. And as Twitchy reported, NBC News took the "Republicans pounce" approach, noting that it was conservative news outlets that "alleged" the staffer did what he did on video. Of course, it was conservative news outlets; liberal outlets like NBC News would have buried the story.

Advertisement

Ben Goggin is deputy tech editor at NBC News, and he says that "smears of LGBTQ people" and pornography "ring a little hollow" when you're posting gay porn.

To state the obvious, which smears of LGBTQ people? 

Recommended

'Government is the Biggest Slumlord!' Democrats Try Selling 'Investment' in Housing and No One is Buying
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

We remember … "Decency is on the ballot."

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DAILY CALLER NBC NEWS SENATE SEX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Government is the Biggest Slumlord!' Democrats Try Selling 'Investment' in Housing and No One is Buying
Chad Felix Greene
Kimberley Strassel Outlines How Dems' 2024 Strategy of Election Interference is Backfiring
Doug P.
Randi Weingarten Says Vouchers Are About Undermining Democracy and Civil Discourse
Brett T.
NBC News: Conservative News Outlets 'Alleged' That Cardin Aide Had Sex in Senate Hearing Room
Brett T.
Here's Politico's Framing of Sen. Cardin Staffer's Senate Hearing Room Act and Fate
Doug P.
Thread Nukes CNN's False Narrative Factory (About Israel This Time)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Government is the Biggest Slumlord!' Democrats Try Selling 'Investment' in Housing and No One is Buying Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement