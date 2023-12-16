Here's Politico's Framing of Sen. Cardin Staffer's Senate Hearing Room Act and Fate

This weekend the Spectator and Daily Caller were among outlets that reported about a staffer for Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin's staffer, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, apparently filmed himself having sex with another man in a Senate Hearing Room.

The staffer later played the victim, but that wasn't enough for him to keep his job working for the senator:

🚨BREAKING: The office of Sen. Ben Cardin just sent out a statement saying that Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed after he filmed himself having sex in the senate hearing room. https://t.co/X8Zu27yO2F pic.twitter.com/MR2CghQKmQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2023

The media has been largely forced to cover the story, but few outlets have come up with as passive a headline as Politico:

Cardin staffer linked to sex tape leaves Senate https://t.co/S4PTlDdZdt — POLITICO (@politico) December 16, 2023

Really? Well, that's one way to put it.

“linked to… leaves Senate”



Journalism is dead https://t.co/WjBvR3U7Qd — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 16, 2023

So the guy just showed himself the door, eh?

How ever much you hate journalists it’s not enough https://t.co/KkZawFeN9f — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 16, 2023

Politico is not linked to journalism https://t.co/QI59FvexhK — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) December 16, 2023

So many others who call themselves "journalists" also aren't linked to actual journalism.

This is the most vanilla way to describe what he did in the sacred chambers of the United States Senate. https://t.co/061PRhxaWZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 16, 2023

Try and imagine how different the media spin would be if this involved a Republican staffer.

"Linked to" = "Filmed himself doing"



"Leaves" = "Is fired in disgrace from"



We're through the looking glass here, folks. https://t.co/sAABw8GN2K — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) December 16, 2023

What's coming next from the media regarding this story?

You forgot to add Republicans pounce. https://t.co/rs2G1RCmTp — Robert Ercoli (@erk73_) December 16, 2023

Wait for it!

