Thread Nukes CNN's False Narrative Factory (About Israel This Time)
Sometimes There Are Happy Endings: Igor the Ohio K-9 Cop Gets to Retire...
Internet Archive Appeals Publisher Lawsuit: Digital Rights Case You Probably Haven't Heard...
Biden Removed Them From the Foreign Terrorist Org List (and Here's the Latest...
'Ableism is Cool Again'? Lefties Unhappy Sen. Fetterman Isn't the 'Progressive He Pretende...
Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing...
You Can't Make This Up: Illegal Immigrants Are Rejecting Free Food at New...
Can We Have Mayim Bialik Back As Jeopardy Host for 1000 Please Alex
UPDATE: Autopsy Report for Matthew Perry Released
The Word You're Looking for Is 'WOMEN': NBC News Embarrasses Itself With ‘Cisgender...
Rebekah Jones' Son Pleads No Contest
'Everything Can Be Anxiety if You Try Hard Enough': Gen Z's Latest Mental...
The Biden Administration Has Failed Us on the Border Says... Dem Arizona Governor...
Magical WHAT NOW? Trailer Drops for Film About Magical Black People and People...

Here's Politico's Framing of Sen. Cardin Staffer's Senate Hearing Room Act and Fate

Doug P.  |  2:55 PM on December 16, 2023
meme

This weekend the Spectator and Daily Caller were among outlets that reported about a staffer for Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin's staffer, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, apparently filmed himself having sex with another man in a Senate Hearing Room. 

Advertisement

The staffer later played the victim, but that wasn't enough for him to keep his job working for the senator: 

The media has been largely forced to cover the story, but few outlets have come up with as passive a headline as Politico:

Really? Well, that's one way to put it.

So the guy just showed himself the door, eh?

So many others who call themselves "journalists" also aren't linked to actual journalism.

Recommended

Thread Nukes CNN's False Narrative Factory (About Israel This Time)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Try and imagine how different the media spin would be if this involved a Republican staffer.

What's coming next from the media regarding this story?

Wait for it!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thread Nukes CNN's False Narrative Factory (About Israel This Time)
Doug P.
Sometimes There Are Happy Endings: Igor the Ohio K-9 Cop Gets to Retire and Stay With His Dad
Grateful Calvin
Internet Archive Appeals Publisher Lawsuit: Digital Rights Case You Probably Haven't Heard About
Amy Curtis
You Can't Make This Up: Illegal Immigrants Are Rejecting Free Food at New York City Shelters
Grateful Calvin
Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim
Sam J.
'Ableism is Cool Again'? Lefties Unhappy Sen. Fetterman Isn't the 'Progressive He Pretended to Be'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thread Nukes CNN's False Narrative Factory (About Israel This Time) Doug P.
Advertisement