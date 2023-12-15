Magical WHAT NOW? Trailer Drops for Film About Magical Black People and People...
'Who Buys This??' Planned Parenthood Has an Odd Item for Sale in Their...
'Narcissistic Performance Artists': Brutal Thread Tears Into Protesters for Blocking Traff...
Mollie Hemingway & Others Extinguish Adam Schiff's Attempt to Rekindle the 'Russia Collusi...
Absolute Narcissism: Virginia Principal Celebrates Her Strength After Student Dies from Fe...
DHS Warns Border Patrol Agents to Be on the Lookout for Terrorists &...
James Comer OWNS Biden and His Corrupt Family SO Perfectly It Triggers Numbnut...
Hunter Biden Goes THERE About How Much His Daddy Loves Him in PATHETIC...
'That's the Sticker!': Teachers Were Putting 'Sleepy Time' Patches on Kids Without Parents...
Follow-Up to Biden Visiting Union Picket Line is the 'Bidenomics' Shot & Chaser...
Disney Hardest HIT! Elon Musk Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Taking DEI Apart...
Dem Rep. Swalwell Says Biden 'United the Country' (Judging From This Poll Maybe...
White Privilege Has Got NOTHIN' on Creepy, Sleazy, Skeezy, Dreadful, Degenerate Hunter Bid...
Things My Dad Taught Me

What the What?! Daily Caller Publishes Gay Sex Video Senate Staffer Made IN the Senate Hearing Room

Coucy
Coucy  |  5:00 PM on December 15, 2023
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Much of the sturm und drang around the January 6th protests in Washington DC has revolved around the simply awful things so many of the protestors apparently did in the so called 'Peoples House', things like strolling around, kicking their feet up on desks and such. This isn't to say there weren't more problematic or violent occurrences on that day, but for the vast majority of the cases the major offense seems to have been the violation of the sanctity of the legislative buildings. So, that being said, let's take a quick look at what kinds of things are going on there now that things are back to normal working order, shall we? 

Advertisement

(WARNING: The Video WILL autoplay, but it's reasonably tastefully blurred out in the more sensitive bits. But be aware!)

So... yeah... apparently this is the sort of thing that people who are authorized to be in building are getting up to there, huh? Guess Jacob 'MAGA Shaman' Chansley and his praying from the Speakers dias ain't looking so bad now!

Heyo!

There's one thing everyone's in agreement on: We ain't watchin' that.

Recommended

Magical WHAT NOW? Trailer Drops for Film About Magical Black People and People Have THOUGHTS
Coucy
Advertisement

There must be better things we could be doing, like getting a root canal or filing quarterly taxes or something.

Everyone loves a good pun and this one is A+.

If this is the sort of things they're filming doing in there the mind boggles at what the Senate Staffers (and their bosses) may be getting up to when the camera isn't rolling! The mind boggles!

We'll see if they ever give us the name of this staffer and his 'friend' there... and who exactly they work for would be some good information as well. There must be some kind of law against this, and if there isn't please write one toot suite.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GAY SENATE SEX STAFF

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Magical WHAT NOW? Trailer Drops for Film About Magical Black People and People Have THOUGHTS
Coucy
Absolute Narcissism: Virginia Principal Celebrates Her Strength After Student Dies from Fentanyl
Grateful Calvin
'Narcissistic Performance Artists': Brutal Thread Tears Into Protesters for Blocking Traffic
Laura W.
'Who Buys This??' Planned Parenthood Has an Odd Item for Sale in Their Marketplace.
Laura W.
Mollie Hemingway & Others Extinguish Adam Schiff's Attempt to Rekindle the 'Russia Collusion' BS
Doug P.
James Comer OWNS Biden and His Corrupt Family SO Perfectly It Triggers Numbnut Adam Kinzinger and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Magical WHAT NOW? Trailer Drops for Film About Magical Black People and People Have THOUGHTS Coucy
Advertisement