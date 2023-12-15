What the What?! Daily Caller Publishes Gay Sex Video Senate Staffer Made IN the Senate Hearing Room

Much of the sturm und drang around the January 6th protests in Washington DC has revolved around the simply awful things so many of the protestors apparently did in the so called 'Peoples House', things like strolling around, kicking their feet up on desks and such. This isn't to say there weren't more problematic or violent occurrences on that day, but for the vast majority of the cases the major offense seems to have been the violation of the sanctity of the legislative buildings. So, that being said, let's take a quick look at what kinds of things are going on there now that things are back to normal working order, shall we?

(WARNING: The Video WILL autoplay, but it's reasonably tastefully blurred out in the more sensitive bits. But be aware!)

EXCLUSIVE: Senate Staffer Caught Filming Gay Sex Tape In Senate Hearing Room (GRAPHIC)



Read more here first and watch the video: https://t.co/gm2ZSoNMjU — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 15, 2023

So... yeah... apparently this is the sort of thing that people who are authorized to be in building are getting up to there, huh? Guess Jacob 'MAGA Shaman' Chansley and his praying from the Speakers dias ain't looking so bad now!

Are you sure it was a sex tape and not a campaign ad? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 15, 2023

Now you know why they call them staffers. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) December 15, 2023

Heyo!

There's one thing everyone's in agreement on: We ain't watchin' that.

That’s one video I’m not watching. — Sam Spade (@SamSpadePvtEye) December 15, 2023

There must be better things we could be doing, like getting a root canal or filing quarterly taxes or something.

These erectionists must be stopped https://t.co/s1xvSMofNw — Bertman (@manofbert) December 15, 2023

Everyone loves a good pun and this one is A+.

The editor who chose that screen shot for the article deserves an award 🥇 — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) December 15, 2023

It’s the least offense thing done in that building in quite a while… — BillyP (@BillyP30046) December 15, 2023

I'll just take your word for it — American Populist 🇺🇲 (@USPopulistMan) December 15, 2023

If this is the sort of things they're filming doing in there the mind boggles at what the Senate Staffers (and their bosses) may be getting up to when the camera isn't rolling! The mind boggles!

We'll see if they ever give us the name of this staffer and his 'friend' there... and who exactly they work for would be some good information as well. There must be some kind of law against this, and if there isn't please write one toot suite.

***

