BACKPEDAL! Nancy Pelosi Tries to Apologize for Accidentally Telling the Truth About El-Sayed



There are only two occasions when Democrats will tell the truth: when it's by accident, or when they are drunk.

We're not sure which one applies to Nancy Pelosi when she went on Donnie Deutsch's podcast this week, but the trend lately with Democrat women seems to be the latter. Just ask Amy Acton, Kamala Harris, and that crazy lady running for County Council in Indiana.

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Plus, it's not like Pelosi doesn't have a little bit of a history with, let's say, overindulging a skosh. They don't call her "Grandma Vodka" for nothing.

Still, Pelosi seemed fairly lucid with Deutsch as she condemned Abdul El-Sayed's virulent antisemitism. Watch:

🚨 Pelosi rips Abdul El-Sayed, says his views on Israel are "more than concerning": “This new person in Michigan, we’ll see if he gets elected.” https://t.co/zRtjdLvfPx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 30, 2026

Of course, there's a third possibility. Pelosi is on her way out and she has made a fortune off of illegal insider trading (ahem, "allegedly") during her millennia in Congress.

She just could be plumb out of "F's" to give.

This could be her version of Joe Biden forcing the Democrats to go with Harris by issuing an immediate endorsement after Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, and Pelosi defenestrated him in the 2024 election.

“Sell Abdul.” https://t.co/JAOYH5BbW0 — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) October 30, 2026

She does have an uncanny shrewdness when it comes to trades, doesn't she?

Finally, some candid talk from a Democrat on El-Sayed. “This new person,” she says, with just a hint of vinegar in her voice. — Mjמירי🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@mirijoie) October 30, 2026

We LOVE how she couldn't even bring herself to utter his name. He's just "that new guy."

That's how we know she really hates him.

Alas, all good things must come to an end. Obama and Schumer might have paid a visit to Pelosi to let her know all the dirt they have on her, because just one day later, the Speaker Emeritus was in full backtrack mode.

Make no mistake: Democrats are united in a big blue wave For The People. To lower costs, protect healthcare and defend our democracy, we must elect a Democratic House and Senate. I urge everyone across America to support our Democratic Senate nominees, including @AbdulElSayed. Every seat matters. Every vote counts. Let’s win together! -NP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) October 30, 2026

... Every seat matters. Every vote counts. Let’s win together! -NP

Whew! Michael Jackson would be jealous of that moonwalk.

Even leftists on X knew that this was a major league fire drill.

"Hi Nancy, it's Barack. Uhhh, let me be clear. Stop f*****g this up." — Anthony Emerson❤️🌲🦞🇾🇪🌹 (@AnthonyMEmerson) October 30, 2026

Me when I totally didn’t just get a very angry call from Obama — Abdul el-Sayed Stan Account (@Weasel9100) October 30, 2026

LOL.

“Hey Barack, nice to hear from y— oh my comments on Abdul’s anti-Israel? Well, I need to speak up for mysel— well, he’s running to represent the US not Gaz— yes… yes sir. I’ll issue a clarifying tweet to make sure we present a united front right away.” https://t.co/fJ18JoZf8e — litquidity (@litcapital) October 30, 2026

That's not a direct transcript of the call, but it might as well be.

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Of course, it's also possible that, like Biden, she has an intern who writes her tweets for her and that individual decided it was time for full damage control. After all, it's very unlikely that Pelosi even knows how to log on to X.

Somehow, we believe her opinion that she offered with her own words more than we believe a tweet that might have been written by Mark Ruffalo.

Hahahaha cleanup on aisle Pelosi — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 30, 2026

They may need to bring in a professional garbage man for this amount of cleanup.

Luckily, we know a guy. He currently lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Nancy Pelosi disagrees with Nancy Pelosi. https://t.co/88HepGE7zI — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) October 30, 2026

Well, it wouldn't be the first time she completely contradicted herself in less than 24 hours.

Democrats make a habit of doing that on the daily.

Blink twice if you need help. — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) October 30, 2026

Obama must have threatened to take away her $24,000 Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer.

Not to mention all of the vodka and gourmet ice cream (at $12 a pint) contained therein.

Replies cut off. But you have to feel for her. She narrowly escaped having to defend Nazi Tattoo Guy. Now she's just defending Terrorist Apologist Guy. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 30, 2026

You know, it's not easy having to stand up for your batpoop crazy, America-hating candidates.

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You heard her, everyone, get out and vote for this new person in Michigan whose views are more than concerning! — Affirm Reality ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 💜 🤍 💚 (@MirabelleW18) October 30, 2026

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA!

Hey, give her — or her intern — credit for being able to say his name this time.

But no matter how hard she tried to ice skate uphill yesterday, we think it's pretty safe to say that no one was buying Nancy Pelosi's sick backpedal.





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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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