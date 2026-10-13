Interview Intervention: MAGA-Hating Indiana Dem Candidate Goes Off the Rails in Viral Video (WATCH)

‘Friends don’t let their friends drive drunk’ and ‘This is your brain on drugs’ are well-known warnings to prevent putting mind-altering substances into one’s body. Well, there’s a real cracked egg of a woman running for a county council position in Indiana who appears to have neither seen nor heard those PSAs. Or she might just be certifiably crazy. It’s hard to tell.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

This is WILD. I legit thought it was a skit/high school video project. It is 100% real. This is Jaime West (Democratic Party) - she’s running for election for Fayette County Council, District 4 in Indiana. I had to make sure she did not have a neurological disorder that could account for the slurred speech and insane rambling. She doesn’t. And even if she did have a diagnosed neurological disorder, “we have guns too!” after talking about firing all Republicans would ordinarily be disqualifying. “One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.” -Plato

It’s one of the craziest videos we’ve seen this election cycle. But don’t take our word for it. Judge for yourself. (WATCH)

This is WILD. I legit thought it was a skit/high school video project.



It is 100% real.



This is Jaime West (Democratic Party) - she’s running for election for Fayette County Council, District 4 in Indiana.



I had to make sure she did not have a neurological disorder that could… pic.twitter.com/MD2MQ44MXx — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 13, 2026

Here is her full segment, in all its glory.



It’s beyond the pale. pic.twitter.com/Y5WLG1HyzT — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 13, 2026

How did the interviewer keep it together?! — Tim Rios (@TimJRios1) October 13, 2026

We were asking the same thing!

Posters say they’re very familiar with people like West. They’ve seen them at the bar and in higher office.

If you've ever been pulled into a conversation by a drunk chick in a bar, you recognize this immediately — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) October 13, 2026

If they let her drive home after this interview, aren't they somewhat liable? — Not Corporate Material (@GoldMeddle1) October 13, 2026

Her interview prep.

And post.

And maybe a break or two during. pic.twitter.com/Q5VQgoHlgj — Gideon Stargrave (@stargrave2585) October 13, 2026

From the Nancy Pelosi school of alcohol consumption — Benjamin Martin (@MartinEvenflow) October 13, 2026

She was drunk/high or both.... lol Kamala 2.0 — **Brandy-Unfiltered** (@BrandyThom77983) October 13, 2026

Do these people have special training for these interviews?... pic.twitter.com/kxE98a2fHM — Miguel Neves (@VMiguelRNeves) October 13, 2026

That’s got to be a typo. Surely, Kamala Harris said ‘drinking,’ not ‘thinking.’

Commenters are torn between whether there’s a ‘meth’ to her method or if West is well-fueled on ‘liquid courage.’ Whatever it is, she's confidently spouting her nonsense.

She held this pose for an awkward amount of time . pic.twitter.com/CJzkBLV2sL — freedomprintshop (@freedomofprint) October 13, 2026

Advertisement

I thought that the video was frozen — Tiznik (@manalive33) October 13, 2026

The only thing frozen was the majority of her neurons.

Posters say they didn’t think they would see a candidate top the confused trans guy running for U.S. Senate in Maine.

The 80s as a decade: awesome



The 80s as an IQ: not so much — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) October 13, 2026

Could this be true? Somewhere a Democratic recruiter is walking the halls of the psych ward with a clipboard: ‘Can you say “fire all Republicans” on camera while sounding slightly impaired? — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) October 13, 2026

Honestly, recruiting in psych wards would probably produce a better pool of Democrat candidates than the ones we're being subjected to now.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.