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Interview Intervention: MAGA-Hating Indiana Dem Candidate Goes Off the Rails in Viral Video (WATCH)

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 13, 2026 5:30 PM
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Interview Intervention: MAGA-Hating Indiana Dem Candidate Goes Off the Rails in Viral Video (WATCH)
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‘Friends don’t let their friends drive drunk’ and ‘This is your brain on drugs’ are well-known warnings to prevent putting mind-altering substances into one’s body. Well, there’s a real cracked egg of a woman running for a county council position in Indiana who appears to have neither seen nor heard those PSAs. Or she might just be certifiably crazy. It’s hard to tell.

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Here’s more. (READ)

This is WILD. I legit thought it was a skit/high school video project.

It is 100% real.

This is Jaime West (Democratic Party) - she’s running for election for Fayette County Council, District 4 in Indiana.

I had to make sure she did not have a neurological disorder that could account for the slurred speech and insane rambling.

She doesn’t.

And even if she did have a diagnosed neurological disorder, “we have guns too!” after talking about firing all Republicans would ordinarily be disqualifying.

“One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.” -Plato

It’s one of the craziest videos we’ve seen this election cycle. But don’t take our word for it. Judge for yourself. (WATCH)

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We were asking the same thing!

Posters say they’re very familiar with people like West. They’ve seen them at the bar and in higher office.

That’s got to be a typo. Surely, Kamala Harris said ‘drinking,’ not ‘thinking.’

Commenters are torn between whether there’s a ‘meth’ to her method or if West is well-fueled on ‘liquid courage.’ Whatever it is, she's confidently spouting her nonsense.

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The only thing frozen was the majority of her neurons.

Posters say they didn’t think they would see a candidate top the confused trans guy running for U.S. Senate in Maine.

Honestly, recruiting in psych wards would probably produce a better pool of Democrat candidates than the ones we're being subjected to now.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | INDIANA | MENTAL HEALTH | VIDEO | KAMALA HARRIS

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