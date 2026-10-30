Slurred Words: Amy Acton’s Latest on Stage Antics Have Earned Her the Nickname ‘White Kamala’

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton is actin’ weird... again. The Democrat gave a speech on Thursday that left many on social media wondering whether she'd had a little liquid courage before taking the stage.

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🚨 OMG. Amy Acton is HAMMERED...She straight-up embarrassed herself, walking out and slurring like she's drunk out of her mind! "Ohhh it's so GOOD. Good to be back here, it's about truuuth and justice I just wrote on the worrrr, words back here. That is. I'm honored to be here!" 💀💀 Ohio, do NOT make the wrong choice on Tuesday, Vivek is your only option to maintain sanity! Keep Ohio red. Don't hand the governorship over to this PSYCHO

Posters have noticed that Acton always seems to go off the rails whenever she speaks in public. She was slurring her words in her latest appearance. (WATCH)

🚨 OMG. Amy Acton is HAMMERED...



She straight-up embarrassed herself, walking out and slurring like she's drunk out of her mind!



"Ohhh it's so GOOD. Good to be back here, it's about truuuth and justice I just wrote on the worrrr, words back here. That is. I'm honored to be… pic.twitter.com/8jWVAogY01 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2026

On a scale of 1 to Nancy Pelosi she’s a Kamala Harris — America First (@Geaux_USA) October 30, 2026

Acton is compared to Kamala Harris… a lot.

Posters have given her a perfect nickname—White Kamala. Here’s more sloppy speaking from Thursday’s event. (WATCH)

What in the White Kamala is this? pic.twitter.com/k0rYWABbNf — BEEZintheTrap🐝 (@BeezlyKre) October 30, 2026

She is Kamala 2.0! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2026

She’s worse than Kamala and that’s impressive. — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 30, 2026

And she's younger so just think about how much worse she will get!😂 — Kate (@kate_p45) October 30, 2026

Is she just getting started? Unless she gets help, she's got years of mumbling and tripping over words to look forward to.

Commenters say her handlers have wisely kept her from sharing a debate stage with Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.

Now Ohio know why they mothballed her. This weak fragile coward of a woman couldn’t stand 5 min debating Vivek🤦‍♂️ #OhioGovernor #ohiogov — IndependentVoice (@CourageIsC57112) October 30, 2026

She’s clearly on something.



If you don’t believe it, check out some of her other videos. Sometimes clear speaking but most of the time not….



Can’t debate Vivek hammered😉 he would crush her. — Right Leaning Normal Human ✝️🇺🇸 (@icubehavingbad) October 30, 2026

No wonder if she doesn’t allow anyone to videotape her rallies. She’s drunk. Plain and simple. — mistergus (@GusGallucci) October 30, 2026

This is why they wouldn't allow people to take photos or video at her speeches.



This is why she refused to debate.



Making sense yet? — James Roth (@Jim1967Roth) October 30, 2026

Yes, let's hope voters sober up before they put her in the governor's mansion.

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