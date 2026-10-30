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Slurred Words: Amy Acton’s Latest on Stage Antics Have Earned Her the Nickname ‘White Kamala’

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 30, 2026 3:50 AM
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Slurred Words: Amy Acton’s Latest on Stage Antics Have Earned Her the Nickname ‘White Kamala’
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton is actin’ weird... again. The Democrat gave a speech on Thursday that left many on social media wondering whether she'd had a little liquid courage before taking the stage.

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Here's more. (READ)

🚨 OMG. Amy Acton is HAMMERED...She straight-up embarrassed herself, walking out and slurring like she's drunk out of her mind!

"Ohhh it's so GOOD. Good to be back here, it's about truuuth and justice I just wrote on the worrrr, words back here. That is. I'm honored to be here!"

💀💀

Ohio, do NOT make the wrong choice on Tuesday, Vivek is your only option to maintain sanity!

Keep Ohio red. Don't hand the governorship over to this PSYCHO

Posters have noticed that Acton always seems to go off the rails whenever she speaks in public. She was slurring her words in her latest appearance. (WATCH)

Acton is compared to Kamala Harris… a lot.

Posters have given her a perfect nickname—White Kamala. Here’s more sloppy speaking from Thursday’s event. (WATCH)

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Is she just getting started? Unless she gets help, she's got years of mumbling and tripping over words to look forward to.

Commenters say her handlers have wisely kept her from sharing a debate stage with Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.

Yes, let's hope voters sober up before they put her in the governor's mansion.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | OHIO | VIVEK RAMASWAMY | KAMALA HARRIS

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