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Word Salad Bar: Kamala Harris Delivers Her Patented Gibberish Before Serving Some Cold Brews

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 25, 2026 5:05 AM
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Word Salad Bar: Kamala Harris Delivers Her Patented Gibberish Before Serving Some Cold Brews
Grok AI

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris was in New Hampshire Saturday to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Chris Pappas, U.S. House candidate Stefany Shaheen, and gubernatorial candidate Cinde Warmington. Harris served up her signature word salad and some alcoholic beverages. We’ll check in with ‘bartender’ Kamala in a bit.

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First, here’s Harris going on one of her typical meandering verbal expeditions. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...the work we do in the halls of Washington, D.C., and with some clarity about how it will actually play out in the streets of America."

Sadly, those are minutes of their lives they freely surrendered to Harris.

Posters say Harris is more incomprehensible and insufferable than ever.

It’s her way of filling the time she’s allotted to speak.

The campaign event was held in a brewery. Well, that’s one way to lure in Harris. She got to play bartender. (WATCH)

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That would be a step up for Harris and a step back for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We wouldn't be surprised if Stacey Abrams were rolled out as the bouncer for the dimwitted duo's Cackle and Jackal Bar.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS | NEW HAMPSHIRE | SENATE | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

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