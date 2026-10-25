Word Salad Bar: Kamala Harris Delivers Her Patented Gibberish Before Serving Some Cold Brews

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris was in New Hampshire Saturday to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Chris Pappas, U.S. House candidate Stefany Shaheen, and gubernatorial candidate Cinde Warmington. Harris served up her signature word salad and some alcoholic beverages. We’ll check in with ‘bartender’ Kamala in a bit.

Advertisement

First, here’s Harris going on one of her typical meandering verbal expeditions. (WATCH)

"I was a United States Senator, so I know what happens in those rooms. In those rooms there are conversations that happen, where it's important for certain people to stand up and speak, to help at least encourage a certain conscience about what we should care about, in terms of the work we do in the halls of Washington D.C., and with some clarity about how it will actually play out in the streets of America." https://t.co/8CbBV9etFg — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 25, 2026

(post continues) ...the work we do in the halls of Washington, D.C., and with some clarity about how it will actually play out in the streets of America."

That’s several minutes of their life that folks in that room will never get back — Bailey’s Best Friend (@BrooksBuice) October 25, 2026

Sadly, those are minutes of their lives they freely surrendered to Harris.

Posters say Harris is more incomprehensible and insufferable than ever.

OMG. She's actually worse now than she was on the campaign trial in 2024. I did not think that was possible. Her babble is completely incoherent. — Lisa (@politeracy) October 25, 2026

It’s a real talent to speak so many words yet say nothing. — Susan Ritchie (@SusanRi86844796) October 25, 2026

It’s her way of filling the time she’s allotted to speak.

The campaign event was held in a brewery. Well, that’s one way to lure in Harris. She got to play bartender. (WATCH)

oh my gosh make it go away. She is like nails on a chalkboard annoying. — Lisa Mazur (@LisaMazurNH) October 25, 2026

Kamala and alcohol. Surprising. — 30 Helens Agree: Pants Are My Nemesis (@30_Helens_Redux) October 25, 2026

It probably took everything she had to not drink that immediately. — NTS (@NoTrickSpelling) October 25, 2026

she and AOC should get out of politics and open a bar together. this would literally be doing the world a favor. — Hal Sear (@HalSear) October 25, 2026

That would be a step up for Harris and a step back for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We wouldn't be surprised if Stacey Abrams were rolled out as the bouncer for the dimwitted duo's Cackle and Jackal Bar.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.